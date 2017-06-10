Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest

Banner


sub_save_img

Breaking News:

KFC employee retires after nearly five decades of service

  • Edith Stuart, left, who retired after 48 years of service at KFC Nassau, with George Myers, KFC Nassau’s chairman and CEO. KFC NASSAU


Published: Jun 10, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

In 1969, two years after KFC Nassau opened its doors as the first quick-service franchise in the country, 17-year-old Edith Stuart walked through the doors of the Mackey St. branch for her first day of work at the fledgling, Bahamian-owned franchise. Forty-eight years later, as KFC Nassau celebrated its 50th anniversary, Stuart decided to hang up her apron and retire.

“KFC was my second big family,” said Stuart, as she reminisced about her tenure at the company. “I spent more time in there than at home. I loved working at KFC.”

When Stuart joined KFC Nassau at its original Mackey St. restaurant, it was just a few buildings south of its current location. Aside from a brief stint at KFC Golden Gates, she spent her nearly five-decade career at that store.

She was one of a number of employees that have been with the company for more than two decades.

“We’re proud that as the oldest, quick-service franchise in the country, Bahamians of multiple generations have grown up with KFC,” said George Myers, chairman & CEO of Restaurants (Bahamas) Limited, KFC Nassau’s parent company. “This love and passion for our brand can be seen in the way our team members treat the hundreds of Bahamians who visit our restaurants every day. On behalf of myself and the entire management team at KFC Nassau, we wish Edith nothing but the best in her retirement.”

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
Banner

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links