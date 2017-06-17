Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Executive Chef Brent Martin’s guiding principle is flavor, flavor and more flavor

Chef Brent Martin’s guiding principle is cooking is primarily about flavors — isolating them, maximizing them and combining them.

The executive chef at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, where he will be responsible for over 20-plus restaurants, bars and lounges, is a native of Wellington, New Zealand, but has lived in six different countries including the Cayman Islands, Maui, Hawaii; Australia and London.

He brings with him a strong belief in sustainable farming.

“Sustainable agriculture is my passion. I believe that small farmers should be fairly compensated for their work. By connecting directly with food producers, I can ensure that the food that we cook is not only safe, but also grown and raised under as close to optimal standards as possible. Sustainable produced food —grass-finished and pasture-raised meats nourish the earth by sequestering carbon in the soil and improving the variety of native flora. Moreover, foods grown locally, sustainable and picked fresh, offer their peak nutrition to the consumer. Better nutrient density, better for the environment, better for farmers and healthy, fresh cuisine for our hotel guests,” said Martin.

Martin joined the Hyatt family as chef de cuisine for the Hyatt Regency Grand Cayman where he received the James Beard nomination for Best Chef for the Southeast and the Caribbean.

His culinary talents received high praise at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa where he was ranked among the island’s top chefs.

In 2003 he moves to the Pacific Northwest, where his time with the Grand Hyatt Seattle and Hyatt at Olive 8 had a network of over 30 purveyors and farmers that provided fresh, healthful ingredients that inspired him to create flavor cuisine.

He took that same philosophy to the Majestic Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

In 2013 Andaz Maui was the chef’s next challenge. The Ka’ana Kitchen Restaurant was invited to the James Beard House for its innovated Hawaiian cuisine. After two years he moved back to the Pacific Northwest to take a regional chef position with concept and designing of three new Hyatt hotels. In February 2017, Martin joined the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar as executive chef responsible for over 20-plus restaurants, bars and lounges.



