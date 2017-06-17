Under the Caribbean Moon — the seventh edition bringing the Afro-Caribbean funk and flavor

Afro-Caribbean funk and flavor is the focus of the seventh edition of Under The Caribbean Moon, the hugely popular sexy summer soiree that’s an Events by Alexandra production. And this time around you get to explore the tastes, moods and music of Alexandra Maillis-Lynch’s “New World Africa”. And of course, the “Dirty Mule” will be front and center as usual, along with other specialty drinks.

The Afro-Caribbean menu she will produce for tomorrow night’s event at Adelaide Beach will include rice fritters with green bananas and quail eggs, black-eyed peas fritters with tamarind vinaigrette and tomato-date sambal, octopus empanadas, jerked chicken skewers with sweet jerk sauce, fried fish bites with Puerto Rican hot sauce, with Trini pepper sauce and Solomon Gundy mayo, comprise the passed hors d ‘oeuvres section of the evening between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Afro-Latin Pot buffet featuring the food of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba opens at 9 p.m. Maillis-Lynch will feature roast leg of pork with spiced rum and molasses glaze, whole baked fish in Caribbean cherries with mashed breadfruit, stewed salted codfish, tostones with roasted garlic mayo, pastelon, and mofongo.

From the Afro-Creole Pot that will feature the foods of Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad will be the swanky rundown chicken, Haitian oxtail, black beans, escovetiched fish, Haitian yellow vegetable rice, legumes — Alexandra style — Haitian potato salad, “Jewels of Africa” salad and pikliz.

Bunuelos with tangerine syrup, tropical fruit jubilee with ice cream, sour sop flans, and guava and cream cheese empanadas will be the tantalizing, decadent dessert bites.

And in true Maillis-Lynch style, the party and the food is always never-ending, as at 1 a.m. breakfast will be served — Bahamian pigs feet souse, chicken soup, Cuban style green pigeon pea soup with ham, Bahamian boiled fish and Johnny cake.

And of course, the sexiness will exude through the food, fire, and drumbeat at the summer sexy attire event, with music by DJ Furze, the Ubuntu drummers and Metellus.

Tickets are $100.

This latest UTCM is the result of Maillis-Lynch having traveled around the world and back, exploring different ethnic cuisines which she fuses with local and Caribbean flavors to showcase at her hugely successful Events by Alexandra Under the Caribbean Moon (UTCM) events.

Last year she encouraged people to indulge their taste buds with the exotic, yet familiar and nostalgic flavors of grandma’s cooking with her Bahama Fusion event in which local ingredients intermingled with international flavors. The year prior she showcased the tastes of the Riviera Maya at the fifth version of UTCM with Mexico meeting the Caribbean — island fusion cuisine that enticed and challenged your thoughts about Bahamian and Caribbean food.

“For the most part the food is the number one thing about our events and what people look forward to. Persons that attend regular UTCM events and can remember August Moon [restaurant] know the menu is never the same. Persons who are new and just getting warmed up to her [Maillis-Lynch] will find the food rustic and in abundance,” said Smith in a previous interview with The Nassau Guardian.

And the standard bonfire is always an intriguing factor to the evening.

UTCM will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Maillis-Lynch’s Adelaide Beach property. Tickets are $100, includes two drinks and a midnight breakfast. The dress is as usual — summer sexy — relaxed and prepared to have fun.

“It’s about networking with a different crowd and getting out of your comfort zone, and coming out and putting yourself in an atmosphere to expand your mind,” said Smith.

