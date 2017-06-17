Island Flare presents: Feast of Seven Kingdoms

A team of seven chefs led by Chef Jamall Petty will produce an event this weekend that they say will be about more than food, but an experience that will leave a memory and “scar them mentally”.

Island Flare’s Feast of the Seven Kingdoms is a “Game of Thrones” inspired pop up dinner event which Petty says will take people back to dining in Medieval times.

“Everything will be rustic and built around that whole idea when storytelling and food was the only entertainment. That will mean communion-style seating, archery and huge, slow-roasted delicious stuff,” said Petty.

“This is not about food, this is the experience. We will leave a memory and scar people mentally, because you can easily find people who can cook, this isn’t about cooking; it’s about a memory and experience and touching all the senses.”

A pump will disperse libations known as “well water” in the cocktail area; Manny bread will be served; and a beef steamship (beef round with the rump cut off which can weigh between 30 and 50 pounds) will bowl people over. “It’s a huge, oversized, delicious piece of beef that will be on boards,” said Petty.

The soup will be a forest potage with crab and field veggies and cracked mushrooms that will be served up with garnishes and components in a bowl, with servers walking around with buckets from which they will ladle the broth tableside.

Other courses will be on the table on burnt boards — slow-roasted boar with sage and tamarind jus; smoked fish will be nailed to wooden planks for service; herb-smoked fowl with juniper berries and fig confit; a medival conch and artichoke quiche Petty style; honey roasted carrots, turnips, cauliflower, root veggies and stone ground hominy with blue cheese and fennel; a veggie feast and a menu for pescatarians will round out what Petty says will be a feast.

Petty’s Feast of the Seven Kingdoms will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Bahamas National Trust on Village Road. Tickets are $75 per person and are available at Island Flare at 565-1509 or the BNT at 393-1317.

According to the chef, funds raised from The Feast of Seven Kingdoms will go towards creating a fund to sustain Island Flare’s annual Food Fight competition that he hopes to turn into a foundation to continue to find creative ways to help develop the nation’s culinary professionals.

“We do things like this because the whole point of this is to make someone else’s life better, and to contribute to others,” said Petty.

On the evening, the chef said one student who thinks they are at the event to work will receive an all-expense paid trip to Johnson and Wales’ Emerging Leaders program.

