An open mind and a willingness to go out on a limb and try something different is the attitude one needs when dining at 3 Tides at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. And giving diners a “wow” experience is the goal for Executive Chef Brent Martin and his team, through presentation of light, flavorful food that you will enjoy.

The 3 Tides philosophy and concept focuses on dishes that are simplistic, colorful and flavorful in their Mediterranean-style type of cuisine.

Featuring three open “theater” kitchens and a spectacular display of colorful Bahamian art, the chefs are creating culturally diverse cuisine in the kitchens, featuring grills, a glass enclosed pizza oven, raw bar and dessert bakery.

“The goal is we wow them with a different cooking method, a different style of food and a lot of different ingredients that people haven’t seen here in The Bahamas,” said Martin.

One of those cooking methods that is prevalent in 3 Tides is sous vide (a French) cooking technique which translates to “under vacuum”. In this technique food is vacuum-sealed in a cooking pouch and heated up at a precise temperature in a water bath. Instead of relying on perfect timing, sous vide relies on precise temperature control. You simply set the machine and can expect the technique to deliver consistent, perfect results.

“This really gives us a great flavor profile … unbelievable moisture that's contained. You’re not losing any of the flavor of the juices. It’s actually cooking in its own juices. It’s all about consistency too, so when you think about sous vide cooking, you can do it for one or for 1,000 people, and every piece of fish, beef, chicken will be cooked the same way — same flavor profiles and whatever marinations you want to put in there.”

Sous vide cooking was first developed in the 1970s by Chef Georges Pralus, and for a long time was the secret of top chefs worldwide and has only recently been available to home cooks.

At 3 Tides Chef Martin said they’re having fun with it. He actually started sous vide cooking about six years ago. Prior to that he was the type of chef who needed to have the oven and grill going, but has become a convert. And sous vide cooking is a big component of 3 Tides.

Each of their three “theater” style kitchens have a focus — a hot kitchen with two beautiful grills and a glass enclosed pizza oven from which the majority of the main courses emanate; a cold larder for which the focus is on seafood dishes, and the appetizer dishes; and a bakery department which once up and running will showcase tempting desserts. It’s a kitchen you will be able to walk up too to see what the pastry department is making that you can indulge in to end a fantastic meal.

Actually, the open kitchen designs allows for chef/patron interaction in all their kitchens.

“We designed all of the open kitchens to have that accessibility to the chefs. Diners can just go up, have a glass of wine, walk around the kitchen, talk to the chef and see what they’re doing and that’s our goal really, to share what we’re doing on a daily basis with customers at 3 Tides.”

Approximately six weeks after opening their doors to the public, the chef said he has noticed shyness on both sides — from the guests coming to the kitchen staff taking advantage of being able to interact in the open setting because guests are unsure what to do and the staff is concentrating so hard on cooking, they sometimes don’t remember to engage as much. Chef Martin’s goal is that engagement.

“We’re proud people who are cooks and chefs, and we want to share our secrets, and show you can get Food Network right here at 3 Tides rather than watching on television and learn from our chefs.”

He realizes the engaging from both sides will be a growing process, but says he knows it will come, as he has seen the concept work successfully in his other kitchens because people want to come back to see how the grill works, or how to flip a pancake.

The open kitchen ambiance allows you to watch the kitchen staff plate the composed dishes that are set before you. The kitchen and menu appeals to the senses — sight, smell, taste and sound — you can literally hear the chef calling out instructions so you know when your steak is being fired.

Chef Martin has also created a tough menu to choose from, because you would literally want to try it all. That means you definitely have to do repeat visits, because every item listed you practically drool over — think grilled Spanish octopus (frisse, kale, torn croutons, fresh goat cheese and lemon olive oil), with octopus meat so tender you will be amazed; to cherry stone clams (pancetta, blistered tomatoes, white wine, herbs and grilled baguette); poached prawns (melon, citrus salad mint and Marie Rose sauce); Peruvian ceviche (grouper, lime, red onions, chili, sweet potato, crispy corn and cilantro); as well as ahi tataki (buratta, heirloom tomatoes, and passion fruit).

“They say you never want to mix seafood with cheese, but I’m reversing that and have a creamy buratta with beautiful ahi tuna that’s seared rare, but at the same time gives you a great punch of flavor with the tomatoes and the passion fruit.”

From the appetizers, the compressed watermelon (feta, spiced nuts and arugula) will make you stop and think, and when presented to you is visually stunning and equally pleasing to the palate.

“We get beautiful watermelon and compress it using a vacuum pack machine to really draw in the flavor profiles that we add to the watermelon, but also compresses the sugar content in the melon and you get that really sweet flavor from the watermelon.

Jamon arancini (risotto, cured ham, Grana Padano and spicy tomato emulsion); The Garden (quinoa salad and local field greens) and a Caesar salad (romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, applewood bacon and Parmesan Reggiano), comprise the appetizers.

From the hearth, the lobster risotto (miso butter, corn, arugula and a soft-poached egg) called out to me. And it lived up to every thought I envisioned for this dish, after allowing the egg to add that extra bit of unctuousness that I knew it would provide. It’s a hearty, soul-satisfying dish.

Snapper (jerk marinated, jicama, chayote slaw and oven roasted tomato); and mushroom gnocchi (heirloom tomatoes, asparagus and aged goat cheese) complete that section of the menu.

The grill serves up Caribbean lobster tail, grouper, ahi tuna and jump shrimp from the sea; and a 12-ounce rib eye and New York Strip Steak as well as an eight-ounce chicken breast.

Macaroni and cheese, broccolini, whole butter mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, spicy corn grits, peas and rice and plantains allow for side dishes of your choice to be added to an entrée.

Now I must admit, the dessert menu is fairly compact with just three offerings — chocolate pots de crème (dark chocolate ganache), rum cake (salted caramel and fresh whipped cream); and cheesecake (mango and guava coulis).

They had me at cheesecake and the mango and guava coulis sealed the deal. It was the perfect ending to a fantastic meal.

Chef Martin hopes you leave 3 Tides talking about the menu and the meal, and then returning with family and friends to indulge many times over which is why a number of menu items are shareable. He likes to see family-style dining and people trying a bit of this and that of three or four different appetizers per table allowing for variety.

Prices range between $8 and $48; lobster tail is market price.

3 Tides is open for daily for breakfast 7 a.m to 11 a.m.; 11:30 to 3:00 p.m. for lunch and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.



