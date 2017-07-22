Patrons seeking global flavors beyond the Caribbean can savor the charms of a European café at the newly opened Café Madeleine at the Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar. The menu highlights classics, including quiches, croque monsieurs (ham, cheese, and Bechamel sandwich) and croque madams (ham, cheese, Bechamel and fried egg), as well as French macarons and eclairs, with libations such as orange, pomegranate, lavender-lemon and sorbet mimosas as well as a section of French teas and juices rounding out the culinary experience at the resort restaurant.

“We try to really go back to the roots of French cooking — real butter, real sugar, real salt, and created French pastries here in The Bahamas,” said Chef Brent Martin, Grand Hyatt executive chef. “We import all of our butter from France and get all the high-quality flour from around the world — whether it’s for the breads, the croissants, whether it’s for the danishes — we really focus on getting the best ingredients that we can here, so we’re super excited that we can showcase great, fantastic, freshly-made pastries every morning.”

He’s proud that everything in Café Madeleine’s pastry case — down to their breads, are made in-house.

When Martin arrived in March, he and his baker went to the store to purchase apples and grapes to start their cultures/bacteria; and yogurt and rye flour which they started fermenting to start their living organism which is added to their bread daily and forms the base of their bread program.

Their bakery department has a team of 11 Bahamians and a head baker who has completed the French Patisserie School and teaching fellow bakers how to create great pastries.

“Everything is made in house — nothing is brought in. We handcraft everything ourselves. We are creating masterpieces with our own hands, and we’re really cultivating a great pastry program that will be out of this world,” said Martin.

Tempting eclairs, macarons, fruit tart, cheesecake and a selection of sandwiches like jambon et beurre (simply ham and butter which when you go into any a great café in France), Lyonnais (a BLT with egg salad and a touch of horseradish), dinde (turkey, lettuce, micro greens, tomato with French Dijonnaise) and salad e verte (mesclun greens, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette) and salade de feta et de poulet (cucumber, peppers grilled onions, feta and chicken salad) tempt from the confines of the cold showcase.

Pate de campagne (pork pate with French cornichons, baguette), salade nicoise ahi (green beans, boiled egg, tomatoes, olives and seared ahi tuna), charcuterie et fromage (selection of cured meats and cheese) and asperges roties, oeuf poche, jambon de prosciuttio, hollandaise (roasted asparagus, poached egg, prosciutto ham and hollandaise) are a la carte menu items that tempt the palate.

With fresh gelato featuring local flavors as well as unique flavors from around the world to come, along with coffee (a madeleine is served with each one purchased) and French teas (a tea lady from Paris actually came in to teach them about tea and how it should be served and at what temperature the water should be), to sodas and waters from France, as well as great French cheeses, Martin said their goal is to give Bahamians a true taste of France.

“The goal is to really bring a French experience to the Baha Mar itself and the Grand Hyatt in what we can call a great patisserie,” said Martin.

Café Madeleine is open daily between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.



