Fish by José Andrés’ to open at The Cove at Atlantis Resort

José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup will bring its newest incarnation of Fish by José Andrés’ to The Cove at Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in early 2018.

The unique seafood-focused concept from chef José and his team will celebrate the delectable abundance of fish and seafood from Bahamian waters and the Caribbean Sea, delivering an unmatched dining experience for resort guests as well as locals.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the ocean — whether it’s enjoying the freshest delicacies of the local waters or going diving,” said chef Andrés. “The Fish brand tells the story of this beautiful, mysterious thing we call the sea, through food — and my team and I are very excited to create this new experience at The Cove. The new Bahamian team is as committed as I am to supporting sustainable fishing practices and the protection of the Bahamian coral reefs.”

Howard Karawan, president and managing director of Atlantis, Paradise Island said their families sat down together at Thanksgiving and that he quickly understood their common goals of supporting an ethical and sustainable environment, celebrating Bahamian culture and flavor and masterful preparation of cuisine. He said bringing Fish to the Cove is an opportunity for Chef Andrés to impact their team of Bahamian chefs and for them to share with him the bounty of the Bahamian islands.

The restaurant will highlight the freshest possible seafood, skillfully transformed into memorable dishes using local fish and seafood from fresh lobster and crustaceans to tuna, lionfish, and Bahamian conch. The menu will also feature Andrés and his team’s take on Bahamian favorites. Preparations will range from simple and flavorful to innovative and creative, served as small plates for sharing or larger-format dishes. Guests will also be able to choose from an array of innovative, handcrafted cocktails and wines produced in regions known for the world’s best seafood.

The Fish Bahamas dining room will transport and inspire guests, reflecting the colors, shapes and textures of the Bahamian seascape itself — as seen through the eyes of Spanish design firm, Capella Garcia. Elegant, organic elements will be integrated, and the dining room will provide an airy, open feel, with private dining areas subtly demarcated by translucent curtains.

Fish by José Andrés is a culinary destination, celebrating the magic and bounty of the sea, in all its forms and preparations. At its core, Fish highlights the freshest possible seafood delicacies, skillfully transformed into memorable dishes as only chef José and team can. Each location of Fish provides a unique interpretation of local fish and seafood, making the most of the local or seasonal ‘catch of the day’ as well as offering a dining environment that speaks to its setting.

ThinkFoodGroup is the creative team behind the Fish by José Andrés concept, and is known for renowned dining destinations throughout the country from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles as well as in Mexico, including five Jaleo restaurants, Zaytinya, Bazaar by José Andrés in four SLS Hotels, and the two-star Michelin minibar by José Andrés.



