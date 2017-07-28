Warwick Paradise Island elevates culinary offerings

Warwick Paradise Island has relaunched its “Tings on a Stick” restaurant, completely revamping its shish kebab menu to an a la carte Asian cuisine restaurant.

The new restaurant concept has been developed under the direction of Chef Tan Boon Khiang who was recently brought on to the resort’s culinary team, and brought with him over 22 years of culinary expertise and innovation.

Guests dining at “Tings on a Stick” can savor various Asian influences including Indonesian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai, as well as a Bahamian-inspired Asian entrée.

“Providing a five-star culinary experience for guests as part of our all-inclusive offerings is a top priority for the management of Warwick Paradise Island — Bahamas,” said Benjamin Davis, general manager.

“The addition of an Asian cuisine restaurant raises the bar of what an all-inclusive dining experience should be in The Bahamas.

“From the first bite of the appetizers, the taste buds are awakened and the culinary journey begins as diners can select sashimi papaya salad, Asian BBQ spare ribs, homemade chicken broth wonton soup, and vegetable spring roll as their first course.”

The palate is tantalized with savory Asian-infused entrees including:

Nasi Goreng (Indonesian fried rice): chicken or shrimp, cilantro, sesame, Asian vegetables, shrimp paste, curry, traditionally topped with a fried egg and garnished with cashew nuts.

Pad Thai: rice noodles, Thai spices, scallion, chicken or titi shrimp, tofu, scrambled egg and garnished with crushed peanuts.

Mandarin Kung Pao Chicken or Beef: Stir-fried sliced chicken or beef, onions, dry chili, bell peppers and Chinese black vinegar, garnished with cashew nuts; served with steamed rice.

Japanese-style Chicken: marinated chicken breaded with panko breadcrumbs, onions, bell peppers and scallions in homemade teriyaki sauce; served with steamed rice.

Sweet and Sour Pork or Chicken: Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken or pork, onions, bell peppers with pineapple in homemade sweet and sour sauce; served with steamed rice.

Bahamian grouper filet with spicy chili sauce: pan fried grouper, ginger, scallions and cilantro in Chinese cooking wine and light soy.

Claypot tofu: stir-fried tofu with bok choy and carrots, in a homemade teriyaki sauce; served with steamed rice.

Yong Chow fried rice: Chicken or titi shrimp, green pea and scrambled egg.

Singapore stick noodles: Chicken or titi shrimp, bell peppers, onions, carrots, scrambled egg and curry powder.

Shrimp kebobs: grilled shrimps, onions, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and cilantro mint butter; served with steamed rice or Parmesan fried potato wedges.

“We are happy that Chef Tan Boon Khiang has joined our team to lead the transformation of Tings on a Stick. His knowledge and experience has guided the kitchen team to enact these changes over a short timeline,” said Davis.

Chef Tan, a native of Brunei has traveled and worked in the United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

He credits his uncle, a Singapore chef for his development in the culinary world as he learned the basics of Asian and Cantonese cuisines and most importantly moral values.

Chef Tan’s extensive training began at the University of Salford of United Kingdom Culinary where he graduated in 1997. Through his studies, he built a repertoire of Malaysian and Thai recipes working at traditional Asian restaurants. He strives to bridge cultural understanding through food, making Asian cooking accessible, healthy and nutritious.

“Warwick Paradise Island — Bahamas offers five outlets where guests can satisfy their appetite with our internationally-inspired cuisine,” said Davis.

In addition to Tings on a Stick, the resort’s restaurants are:

Edgewater Grill, an open-air steak and seafood restaurant located on the Warwick Sunset Terrace overlooking the harbor marinas, serves dinner; reservations are required.

The a la carte Abbiocco, is an Italian fine dining restaurant with a casual atmosphere; reservations are required.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, The Verandah provides indoor and outdoor al fresco seating.

Located poolside, Chickcharnie’s Pizzeria & Grill serves pizza, burgers, chicken and local favorites for lunch daily.



