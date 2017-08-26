A new era dawns

A new era is dawning at Atlantis, Paradise Island with a vision and love for all things Bahamian taking shape. In its latest phase of development, the mega resort property, led by President & Managing Director Howard Karawan, is partnering with a host of local entrepreneurs on a venture that is two-fold – an opportunity to offer resort guests a more authentic Bahamian vacation as well as one that creates cultural and economic opportunities for Bahamians.

According to Karawan, this latest evolution just makes sense.

“Let’s be real, nobody’s coming here because we have a Quizno’s. People come here because they want to experience something that’s local and true to The Bahamas… We recognize that the soul of Atlantis rests in The Bahamas in its people, its food, its culture, its art. We’re embracing the art, the food, the music and the culture of The Bahamas and by embracing all that is naturally wonderful about The Bahamas, we will truly be giving the guests that come to stay here a ‘blow away’ experience, helping them make new and beautiful memories to last a lifetime, and at the same time, we will be giving local artists, craftsmen, and entertainers among others the opportunity to show off and even sell their wares to our many customers, those who are visiting and those who live here.”

As part of this “Bahamianization” process, several food and beverage outlets are being introduced to the resort’s offerings. Atlantis has partnered with local Chef Wayne Moncur with the recently opened Sun & Ice, a new ice cream and gelato parlor featuring, among other things, Bahamian-flavored ice creams, gelatos and sorbets. Sun & Ice is located in the lobby area of the former Coral Towers, newly renamed The Coral Atlantis.

Chef Julie Lightbourne of Harbour Island will open location number two of her famed Sip Sip Restaurant at The Cove Pool, while Nassau’s Elaine Pinder will take her Frankie Gone Bananas to franchise level with a location at Marina Village.

Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie’s at Potter’s Cay Dock will expand his reach by partnering with Atlantis on a conch salad stand in the Marina Village and construction on what will be a new venue for Pirate’s Republic Brewing Company, founded by Stephen Holowesko, has already started there.

Atlantis has also partnered with Kenteshia Ward of PopStop and Shakara Ledard of Nutri-Boost Juice to sell their products at various locations around the resort.

Local artist Antonius Roberts is creating a “Sacred Space” at The Cove and other local artists and craftsmen will be also be given the opportunity to showcase and sell their creations. The impressive Art Walk, which began in Marina Village in February of this year, hosts some 40 to 50 local artisans showing off their wares, as well as local farmers who get the opportunity to sell their fresh produce.

“We wanted very much to celebrate those key elements in the country… everything that we’re doing here is to co-create flourishing Bahamian futures,” said Lauren Snyder, Atlantis’ chief marketing officer.

“We are connected to the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Asia — so many parts of the world — so, for us to actually elevate all of the talent, all of the magic, all of the industry here, to that level, we hope that we can continue to give value back to the people of this country, and we also hope that we can help them have a voice that’s heard by all.”



