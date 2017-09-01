Food and fun for a good cause

Hands for Hunger is gearing up for its largest Paradise Plates event to date which will feature a mouthwatering lineup of eats and drinks from 40 of the country’s top chefs, vintners, brewers and beverage purveyors.

Atlantis’ Sun & Ice, Biggity Bistro & Boutique, The Bearded Clam, Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar’s Café Madeleine and 3 Tides, Pink Octopus, Jason Licker, Pulpy Artisan Style Frozen Desserts and Wild Thyme will be making their first appearances at the event, along with Aquafire Bar & Grill, and Yummy Sky Juice.

Returning chefs and beverage purveyors will include Atlantis’ Nobu and Olives, Dunkin’ Donuts, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits, Le Petit Gourmet, Pirate Republic Brewery, Cassava Grille, Louis & Steen’s New Orleans Coffeehouse, Graycliff Chocolatier, Aquapure, Old Fort Bay Club, Young’s Fine Wine, Luciano’s of Chicago, Bristol Wines & Spirits, Drifter’s at the Fish Fry, Sands Beer, Sapodilla Fine Dining, 700 Wines & Spirits, Athena’s Cafe & Bar, Caribbean Bottling Company, Black Angus, Summer Palace, John Watling’s Distillery, Pop Stop, The Island House’s Mahogany House and Shima, and 1648 Bar & Grille, French Leave Resort, Eleuthera.

New Providence’s tastiest fundraiser will also feature local and international celebrities, like the 2017 Stoli Cocktail Master mixologist Marv Cunningham, winner of Iron Chef Thailand Pastry Edition, Jason Licker, and members of the silver medalist 2017 Bahamas Culinary Team.

Live entertainment will be provided by Willis and the Illest Reggae Band and DJ Ignite.

“Paradise Plates is a creative and vibrant event. Each year we are excited to introduce new flavors by engaging award-winning international and out-island chefs, an exciting line up of some of the best musicians on the island, and an ambiance that is designed to perfection by Island Destination Services and Zamar Productions,” said Zeleka Knowles, Hands For Hunger executive director.

“Paradise Plates is a memorable evening that balances fun and philanthropy and ultimately allows Hands for Hunger to have food rescue trucks on the road for yet another year,” she said.

Paradise Plates 2017 will be held Saturday, September 30, at the Grand Ballroom, Atlantis. A travel-themed raffle, an art and leisure silent auction and a wine pull raffle will also take place.

Paradise Plates 2017 is presented by ALIV, Island Luck Foundation and JetBlue. Other sponsors include Automall, Gunvor, J.S. Johnson Co. Ltd, Scotiabank, Caribbean Bottling Company, Damianos Sotheby’s International, The D’Albenas Agency, Julius Baer, New Providence Development Co Ltd., NUA Insurance Agents & Brokers and Summit Insurance; and in-kind sponsors, Atlantis Resort, Zamar Productions, Island Destination Services, Smith-Benjamin Art & Design, Sign Island and Bahamas Local.

Paradise Plates tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.handsforhunger.org or at the Hands for Hunger’s office located at the New Providence Community Centre, Blake Road and Bahamas Vision Centre in The Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza. Tickets are $175. All proceeds benefit Hands for Hunger.



