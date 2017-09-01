Katsuya — fresh, modern take on Japanese classics

A culinary journey through the senses of sight, sound, smell and taste is Katsuya — Baha Mar’s newest culinary outlet where guests can enjoy specialty and traditional sushi rolls, sashimi platters and robata grills.

Chef Katsuya Uechi signature dishes include yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, seared tuna with Japanese salsa, baked crab hand rolls, crispy rice with spicy tuna, wahoo sashimi with crispy onion, Katsuya ceviche, salmon sashimi with caviar, and Japanese octopus carpaccio.

Designed to be paired with food, Katsuya offers a handcrafted, award-winning cocktail program and extensive sake menu choices such as Burning Mandarin with Absolut Mandarin Vodka, hand-crushed serrano chili, fresh lemon and orange juice with a splash of cranberry; Katsuya Fresh with Grey Goose Vodka, Rock Sake, hand-crushed English cucumbers and freshly squeezed lime juice; Cucumber Watermelon Mojito with Bacardi Rum, crushed seedless watermelon, English cucumbers, fresh mint and freshly squeezed lime juice; Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka with Absolut Ruby Red vodka, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lime and white cranberry juice, and The Samurai with Makers Mark shaken with traditional Japanese flavorings of yuzu and ginger, and a splash of soda.

Katsuya, which features modern Japanese cuisine has joined Baha Mar’s diverse collection of global culinary offerings, bringing a fresh, modern take on Japanese classics mixed with design icon Philippe Starck’s sleek and sultry interiors.

Using only the freshest ingredients, Katsuya crafts dishes with a modern twist and elegance, paired with signature cocktails and an extensive sake list.

Showcasing the dynamic pairing of the master sushi chef and design impresario, Katsuya Baha Mar is centrally located on the casino floor and is sbe’s first concept to open at the luxury resort destination.

“We welcome master sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi’s and sbe’s award-winning modern Japanese restaurant to our extensive roster of global flavors at Baha Mar,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “The addition of Katsuya, along with 10 sbe restaurants and lounges, reinforces Baha Mar as a rich culinary destination in the heart of the Caribbean. Chef Katsuya’s fresh take on Japanese cuisine, coupled with the world-class design of Philippe Starck, will bring a heightened, unparalleled luxury experience to our guests.” Marrying master Chef Katsuya’s fresh and innovative takes on Japanese classics with a bold and sophisticated design from creator Starck, Katsuya delivers an original dining experience, exemplifying and adding to Baha Mar’s new and vibrant luxury destination.

The restaurant comfortably accommodates 250 diners, with indoor and outdoor patio seating, both featuring two bars in each area. Providing the signature elements of Katsuya, the Baha Mar location features Starck’s bold, sleek and contemporary design creating a sophisticated yet approachable dining experience. Using natural wood elements throughout the multiple dining areas, Starck incorporates striking and luxurious white and tan leather seating, while backlit Japanese iconography line the walls.

Katsuya’s main dining rooms feature high ceilings with warm tan and grey wall accents, while the iconic Dragon Room, best used for private dining and events, uses custom wallpaper resembling dragon scales for a dramatic yet glamorous touch. As his Katsuya design portfolio expands to its 10th location, Starck has seamlessly perfected contrasting traditional Japanese design with modern dining.

Over the next six months, ten curated, vibrant sbe restaurants and lounges will be opening, in addition to the highly-anticipated 299-room SLS hotel.

Katsuya is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.



