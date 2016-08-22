I put up a post on Facebook recently stating, that I honestly believe that one of the greatest problems facing the world right now at the beginning of the 21st century is ‘Deception’.

Yes indeed, this ‘Global Deception’ is a major problem facing every facet of our lives and it is causing people to fail miserably in so many cases, and is ultimately destroying individuals, families, communities, countries, and indeed the entire world.

Let’s take the proliferation of drugs worldwide which daily destroys millions of lives whilst also contributing to a very high level of crime throughout world society.

People are initially deceived into thinking that the drug offered to them is harmless, in fact it will make them feel good …..Real Good.

Alas far too many fall for this lie, are deceived and thus end up addicted with their life either in ruins or in far too many cases, terminated.

Whilst I do not believe in the Death Penalty as I know that no one, particularly The State has the right to take another’s life; believe me, I would give the highest form of punishment available to the evil drug pushers of the world, who get young people to take drugs, thus committing these young people to a terrible life, and so often death.

Yes indeed, we all need to, without getting paranoid, be constantly on our guard, so to speak, so that we do not succumb to deception of any kind, which would in fact lead us to a life of failure and heartache.

Of course, many get deceived in so many other ways too, by others, the Politicians, Ministers of Religion, Teachers, Union Leaders, etc.

So in conclusion, you need to always be on your guard as you simply use your God-given intelligence to think things through for yourself, whilst communicating daily with your ‘Source’ The God WITHIN, and then proceeding with caution to finally reach the proverbial Success City.

