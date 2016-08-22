Insult and outrage

Sandals Resorts International commences a job fair today, one week after it made the positions of more than 600 workers redundant as it started what Sandals officials said are critically needed renovations at its Cable Beach property.

While the move might be legal, it is hard for many people watching this situation play out to view this as acceptable behavior by an investor in The Bahamas.

Sandals has said it intends to rehire most of the workers, according to Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

But it seems unsettling that they will have to reapply for jobs that supposedly became redundant.

On Friday, Gibson said it was “suspicious” that Sandals is advertising a job fair days after sending hundreds of workers home.

From all we have gathered, Sandals has met its legal obligations to the workers by providing them with the severance packages they are owed.

In a purported recording of a meeting Sandals General Manager Gary Williams had with the workers last week Monday, some people could be heard cheering when they were informed that they were being fully paid all that is owed, including their Christmas bonuses.

Officials of the union representing the workers believe that Sandals is seeking to destabilize the union, that it will only rehire certain workers based on union affiliation and activity, or lack thereof.

This perception has certainly been planted in some people’s minds given Sandals’ decision to make positions redundant then swiftly advertise to fill those same jobs.

The whole Sandals affair has raised questions about what investors are allowed to do in The Bahamas, and how far unions should go to get employers to accede to demands.

The government — which has said it was blindsided by Sandals’ decision — has come under fire in the public for failing to act to save the workers’ jobs.

It appears that in this instance, Sandals has shown very little regard for the government of The Bahamas.

Gibson has pointed out that no government can force an employer to keep anyone hired, but he said had Sandals notified the government sooner about its intentions, perhaps the parties could have worked out a situation to avoid the redundancies.

But he does not think Sandals wanted to work anything out.

Indeed, this is a prickly situation. There is often little a government can do when an investor, foreign or Bahamian, decides to close shop, whether permanently or temporarily.

The law provides that employers act a certain way, and Sandals officials insist that they have followed the law.

Sandals’ legal counsel, Lennox Paton, said making the workers redundant was the “only legal option available to the resort”.

Sandals Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart said Sandals had no choice but to close the resort until sometime in October as major renovations got underway.

Still, the manner in which Sandals went about the closure has been called into question.

“The closure of the property shows a complete disrespect for the union,” said Obie Ferguson, president of the Trade Union Congress, who is also the lawyer for the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union.

Ferguson has insisted that is not a conflict, although his colleague in the trade union movement, Paul Maynard, head of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union, said it is always in Ferguson’s financial interest to get matters in court because that is how he makes money.

Ferguson said the union did not know of the redundancies until the morning employees were informed.

Like the union, the government also feels disrespected by Sandals, which has an important presence on the Cable Beach strip and in Exuma where it is the largest employer.

According to Minister Gibson, the government did not know that Sandals was planning to close its doors until The Nassau Guardian forwarded him an August 2 letter advising people who had booked vacations at the property that it would be closed from August 15 to October 13, 2016.

It is an insult to the government and to the Bahamian people that Sandals failed to notify the government before this letter was circulated to clients.

Because this government is already operating on empty on the credibility scale, many people do not believe that the government was in the dark.

And they are convinced that there is something the government could have done to save the jobs.

Gibson advised that government officials met with Sandals officials the day after the letter circulated, in an attempt to determine Sandals’ plans for the property and for the workers employed.

Gibson told Parliament that during the meeting, it was suggested that Sandals lay off the employees, instead of making them redundant.

This would have meant that the workers would have been sent home for several weeks without pay, but still have their jobs after the renovations.

Sandals said it would consider the suggestion, Gibson said, adding that the following day he wrote Sandals requesting details on the closure and its latest position on the status of the workers.

Gibson said Sandals did not respond to the government until Friday, August 12, a whole week later. The redundancies took place on Monday.

The minister expressed outrage over what he viewed as disrespect from Sandals.

In Parliament, he called on the National Tripartite Council to move quickly to update redundancy laws to mandate that employers provide proper notice.

Balance

Meanwhile, Ferguson, the TUC president, said he was filing legal action against Sandals for unfair and wrongful dismissal.

Ferguson said it is illogical for Sandals to make more than 600 positions redundant, then advertise three days later to fill the same positions.

While there is no doubt that the Sandals property is in urgent need of upgrades, many people who have been following years long developments between Sandals and the union view the decision to send the workers home as an act against the union.

Sandals’ officials have not said a lot.

They have been well scripted in the brief statements they have made as they attempt to manage the public relations of this whole affair.

They have stayed clear of addressing any claims being made by the union.

On August 10, the union began a private prosecution against Sandals; its general manager, Gary Williams; and financial controller Ronnie Mirza, over alleged union busting tactics.

The men were charged with failure to enter into negotiations with the union contrary to the Industrial Relations Act, employee intimidation and termination of an employee. They were released on $5,000 bail.

The timing of the redundancies and the prosecution might be merely coincidental, but it has played into claims that Sandals’ officials have reached their limit with the union.

News of the planned prosecution reached The Nassau Guardian on August 2, the same day as the letter that was circulated about the pending closure.

Indeed, the manner in which Sandals has gone about making hundreds of workers redundant has underscored the long-existing sour relations between Sandals and the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union, which was recognized by the minister of labor in 2009 as the official bargaining agent for the workers.

Union officials claim Sandals has refused to negotiate an industrial agreement.

The union has kept the pressure on Sandals.

In July, it staged a protest, using several heavy duty trucks to block portions of West Bay Street, a move that landed several union members before the courts.

We would imagine Sandals officials were in no hurry to communicate to the union on what it had planned.

The whole saga is deeply worrying.

Members of the public see an investor that does not appear to be acting respectfully toward the workers or the government of The Bahamas, even if it is acting legally.

Some see a union that has overplayed its hand, pushing the employer to the edge.

Others see a government that was too impotent to act on behalf of Bahamian workers.

This is a sad event indeed.

We understand Sandals has brought in officials from elsewhere to conduct the interviews at this week’s job fair. A representative for Sandals has told us it will be fair and transparent.

It does seem illogical and insulting for the terminated employees to now be made to reapply for their jobs if they are interested.

No doubt, there will be some weeding out that takes place.

There are hundreds of former Baha Mar employees who are trained. They lost their jobs last year when the property fell into crisis.

While Sandals has committed to a fair process, there is a widespread perception that those who are distanced from the union would be more favorable picks.

Gibson has indicated there really is nothing the government can do about this matter at his point, except monitor developments and see whether Sandals sticks to its commitment to rehire most of its former workers.

If it does not, there is still nothing the government could do. There is no law that mandates an employer to rehire former workers.

The Sandals matter underscores the need for a proper balance to be struck between how investors are allowed to conduct business in The Bahamas, and ensuring that conditions are not so onerous or restrictive that business is discouraged.

There must also be an environment of mutual trust and respect between the union and the employer. Union leaders must recognize that with the national economy still severely challenged, they must not push too far.

And the employer too must have a genuine willingness to work with the government in a respectful manner.

As much of this is subjective, it will not be easy to achieve.

And that remains the ultimate dilemma.



