PLP mockery

Sports Minister Dr. Daniel Johnson has admitted that although he presented Prime Minister Perry Christie with a replica gold medal which he said was from Bahamian Olympian Shaunae Miller, Miller never actually asked him to give Christie any medal.

Incredibly, Johnson made the medal presentation at PLP headquarters on Thursday night as the party ratified two more candidates for the next general election.

Johnson told National Review Shaunae asked him to convey to the prime minister that her achievement in winning the women’s 400 meter race in Rio de Janeiro last Monday night was an achievement for the nation.

Johnson said he already had a replica gold medal and so he decided a good way to convey Miller’s sentiments to the prime minister would be to present Christie with that replica medal.

In one bizarre move, even before the Bahamian people could truly celebrate this wonderful achievement with Shaunae, Johnson and Christie unashamedly politicized a national achievement and what should only be a national celebration.

They demonstrated remarkably poor judgment, and displayed an administration that has clearly lost touch with reality.

Johnson made a mockery of Shaunae’s achievement, stroking Christie’s ego and intensifying the already widespread disgust so many Bahamians have toward the current prime minister and his administration.

The PLP medal presentation left many Bahamians holding their heads in disbelief, as the photograph was carried by The Nassau Guardian on the front page on Friday.

The presentation was also carried on the evening news and widely shared on Facebook, where one person commented: “Reminds me of Trump wanting a Purple Heart but without the sacrifice. This way is so much easier.”

Our beloved Rhodes Scholar Christian Campbell described it as the “theater of the absurd, Caribbean-style”.

“They are shamelessly using Shaunae Miller's hard-earned win to pat themselves on the back and attempt to regain some kind of political favor with the populace. It's a mess,” he posted.

It is easy to see why so many Bahamians were outraged and deeply offended, or just confused, by the PLP medal presentation.

When Shaunae crossed the finish line in dramatic fashion last week, she united a nation, bitterly divided by political tensions and depressed by dampened economic prospects and a tone deaf government intent on arrogantly ignoring the demands of Bahamians for more accountable and effective governance.

Shaunae was wearing her Team Bahamas uniform, the colors of the flag. In case any PLP was confused, the gold in her uniform was not PLP gold.

The Bahamas truly needed the moment that Shaunae gave us.

Her gold medal performance transcended the bounds of sports and politics. It was significant in ways that are truly hard to describe.

In that moment, and the moments that followed, we finally had something as a nation to feel good about, to feel proud about; we finally had something to celebrate.

We went to sleep last Monday night, many of us late into the night, with our hearts warmed and a kind of giddy excitement we have not collectively experienced in a very, very long time.

On Tuesday night, we watched with a deep sense of pride as our national anthem played at the Olympic stadium. It was glorious to hear. It brought such satisfaction for so many Bahamians. For some, there were tears.

Shaunae’s achievement was immeasurable in its impact.

She broke through a dark cloud that has long hung over our country.

Many of us felt that with that one gold medal win we truly had dominated the entire Olympic Games. Shaunae proved once again that the little Bahamas with all its problems and challenges could once again be the best in the world, that there is something in our spirit that is enduring.

Even the online political chat groups became forums for expressions of Bahamian pride and togetherness in the aftermath of her race.

And that felt really good.

It is why so many Bahamians reacted with disgust and outrage when Johnson made a disgusting mockery of Shaunae’s achievement during a political event.

Not long after landing back in The Bahamas on Thursday night, the minister headed to PLP headquarters carrying the Bahamian flag he said was draped over our newest beloved golden girl after she crossed the finish line.

As PLPs cheered on, he spoke about Shaunae delivering a “gold rush” — a reference to PLP victory — and he presented a beaming Christie with the flag and also the replica gold medal he claimed was from Shaunae to the PM.

“I flew back nine and a half hours tonight to bring y’all back one color, one movement, one medal,” said Johnson, holding up the replica gold medal as the cheers grew more thunderous.

Pointing to the people in the room, Johnson declared, “That’s what gold rush is about. It’s not about one person. It’s about Team Bahamas. It’s about making every person in this country feel like they could achieve this gold. That’s what this is about. Not one person. She ran for y’all, and for you, and for you. That’s what she ran for and we still running for ya’ll.”

Johnson made the statements while at the same time endorsing Keith Bell to run on the PLP’s ticket in Carmichael.

Johnson is the current MP for Carmichael. He said he is not seeking the nomination for personal reasons, but later said he might seek a nomination elsewhere. He claimed he will ensure Bell wins the Carmichael seat.

As he presented Christie the medal, Johnson said, “PM, I brought this for you, because this is really from her, because she said if she can’t make it here tonight, she’ll be here next week Friday, 4 p.m. PM, this [is] for you from Shaunae Miller.”

As he rambled on about Christie being the bridge to the future and the bridge being “complete”, Johnson then presented Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis with what he said was his most “coveted” shirt, a Team Bahamas T-shirt.

Davis, who had held up the flag presented to the PM and who himself seemed impressed by the replica gold medal, also appeared enthused to receive the shirt.

As Christie stood smiling with his replica gold medal around his neck, Johnson told PLPs, “Nobody can beat us”, to which they cheered again.

Johnson should truly be ashamed. And so should Christie.

In a week that saw the prime minister remaining silent as Sandals fired more than 600 workers then advertised a job fair for today, many people were already feeling that the government failed to act to protect Bahamians.

Making a mockery of Shaunae’s Olympic victory is the latest blunder of an administration that has long fallen out of grace, with a wide segment of the population yearning for the back of Christie.

A moment that united a nation was cheapened by political theatrics.

Johnson ought to have known better. Christie ought to have known better.

But Johnson was too busy heaping praise and flattery on the PLP emperor. Seemingly oblivious to the optics playing out, Christie glowed in the moment.

They truly do exist in a bubble.

Perhaps they saw it as a good opportunity to match the medal presentation to then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham in 2010.

After receiving her second gold medal in a ceremony at Government House, Pauline Davis-Thompson went to the House of Assembly and put the medal around Ingraham’s neck.

She said he had been single-handedly responsible for her success. Davis-Thompson told a very personal story about Ingraham saving her athletic career. Ingraham did not keep the medal.

If Shaunae truly feels the need to let the PM feel what it’s like to wear a real gold medal, then it is her right to do so. We would hope that is not done at a political venue.

Christie should have recognized that Johnson’s medal presentation was a bad idea. But he was too busy basking in the adulation, too wrapped up in his cocoon of ego to recognize this as an act of sheer folly.

On every level, it was tremendously insulting to Shaunae, and to the Bahamian people.



