PM asks Gomez to step aside

Prime Minister Perry Christie has asked Damian Gomez to step aside as the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) does not intend to renominate him for South and Central Eleuthera, National Review has confirmed.

Gomez has communicated in his branch’s WhatsApp group that he will not run at the request of the leadership.

When contacted by National Review, Gomez confirmed the contents of the message and indicated he will not challenge the will of the leadership of the party.

He said Christie gave him no reason for asking him to sit this lap out.

Gomez has been an outspoken member of Christie’s government: Late last year, he criticized the government over its handling of National Health Insurance.

He also admitted to National Review last November that back in 2012, he was sent out of town to a conference that had ended when he arrived.

During that time, Jerome Fitzgerald, while acting as attorney general, entered a nolle in the case of George and Janice Hayes, former clients of Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson. They were charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

A nolle prosequi brings a matter to an end. The government came under fire in Parliament over the controversial move.

Gomez’s colleagues were no doubt displeased by his revelation that he was sent away while that happened.

Late last year, Gomez resigned from the Christie Cabinet. He said his resignation was triggered by a dispute that erupted between Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) and a company that he is a 50 percent owner in.

As BOB is largely government owned, Gomez recognized that he would have been in a conflict of interest situation had he stayed in Cabinet.

When Fitzgerald suggested a few weeks back that he had resigned from the Cabinet — like Elizabeth MP Ryan Pinder — for financial reasons, Gomez fired back, setting Fitzgerald straight.

Gomez had long considered resigning from the Cabinet.

In 2014, he wrote Christie a letter expressing worry that the government had not given his constituency the kind of attention he and his constituents had expected.

At the time, we opined that Gomez might not be comfortable continuing to sit around the Cabinet table, being a member of a government that was failing to deliver for his constituents.

In early 2015, Gomez told us that he had considered resigning because Christie had questioned his integrity in suggesting that he had leaked that letter to National Review.

But it might be Gomez’s perceived support of Philip Brave Davis, the current deputy prime minister, that has made Gomez a not so endearing person for Christie, who thrives on adulation in his insatiable lust for power.

When he spoke to National Review on Friday, Gomez again expressed disappointment that the Christie administration has not largely delivered what it promised for South and Central Eleuthera.

“If you take the letter that was published and compare the road map that was set out in the letter do you see any ticks next to anything?” he asked.

We asked Gomez if he was disappointed that Christie has told him he won’t be getting a nomination.

“I’m not going to stand in the way of the government; if they have another term [I hope] the matters are addressed,” he said, referring to still outstanding issues in his constituency.

“We need a hospital. The private sector projects need to be brought on stream and monitored so that we are able to realize our economic potential, create jobs and a sustainable environment in which people can raise families with the comfort that the government is actually looking out for them.”

Asked whether he thinks his outspokenness has led to his exit from the political scene, Gomez said, “I’m still young. I still have life in my body, so I don’t see that as an impediment to my political existence.

“As long as I have a view, I have reasons to express that view, whether it offends or titillates is neither here nor there.”

Luck of the Irish

When asked if he thinks Christie should stay on, Gomez told us, “I’m being retired at 54.”

Christie turned 73 yesterday.

He has said he intends to lead the PLP into the next general election.

While Gomez joked about being retired at 54 — a clear suggestion that he thinks Christie should have prepared to move off the scene — he said it is too late in the term for the PLP to look at changing its leader.

Alfred Sears, the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte, intends to challenge Christie for the leadership of the PLP at the party’s convention in November.

Gomez told us, “I think that going into election it is probably best that he (Christie) stays on, but we have to have a leadership convention immediately following the general election.

“If we go into a general election with a new leader in place, he (the new leader) has got six months maximum to recalibrate the party in a way that he may want to have it recalibrated.

“He is essentially hamstrung with whoever Mr. Christie’s people are and Mr. Christie’s administration. From a practical point of view, there are things that have to be done that would not be done and the public would be the worse for it.

“At least if you go into the election; if we win we know that we’ve got five years and within that five-year period the party is able to recalibrate under a new direction. The guy may call an election to get a new mandate; that would be entirely up to him or her.

“That to me makes sense. If we lose we have to have a convention anyway to decide who the new leader is going to be.”

Given the weakened state of the Free National Movement (FNM), Gomez remarked, “We have the luck of the Irish”.

He said, “I actually think we are in a much better position than we would have been two months ago.

“The FNM has put us back in the game in a real way and they have not used the five-year period to recalibrate and to do the things you would expect a new leader to be given the opportunity to do. There’s not a single policy platform that has been developed for distribution.”

Gomez said the FNM failed to deliver any real policy positions on crime. He noted that the murder count has been relatively low in recent weeks, so the FNM might not be effective in attacking the current administration on crime.

Continuing to speak of the FNM, Gomez said, “They have absolutely nothing to say. It’s an amazing situation to be in. They have not discussed economic policy. It has been a disaster.

“Quite apart from the gaffe that [Montagu MP Richard] Lightbourn made, then following the convention, Duane Sands still sits in the Senate, even though he promised he would resign.”

Gomez was referencing Lightbourn’s policy suggestion made at the FNM’s recent convention that the state should tie the tubes of unwed mothers with more than two children to lessen the burden on the state.

Lightbourn has since apologized.

Gomez also spoke of the decision by Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner to withdraw from the FNM leadership race at the last minute on July 29, saying she has had to eat humble pie.

Referring to the six dissident FNM MPs who forced an early convention, he added, “You publish a letter you intended to write to the governor general saying the leader (Dr. Hubert Minnis) is clueless then you stay; something is wrong with that.

“I think they’ve made the chances of the PLP a lot stronger than they would have been had they actually done what oppositions have been required to do.

“Look at the PAC (Public Accounts Committee). It’s just a farce. I would have thought for instance that with the winding up proceedings of Baha Mar, they would have had a meeting to investigate and inquire into the failure of that corporate entity despite public funding through tax incentives. It never happened.

“So I really don’t know where their head’s at. It isn’t in the right place.”

But Gomez noted all of the troubles in the FNM do not guarantee a victory for the PLP.

“I think it is what it is, and we are now faced with a situation where if Mr. Sears is successful, the country is plunged into a general election going into Christmas,” he said.

“I don’t think that, that is desirable.”



