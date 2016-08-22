Something stinks, and it is not just the New Providence Landfill that has been at the center of plans by Stellar Waste To Energy (Bahamas) for a $600 million waste-to-energy plant.

The letter of intent (LOI) for Stellar that was reportedly the one referenced by Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis when he wrote the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on May 26, 2014 about the planned project, contains a line for the signature of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis.

But six weeks later, Renward Wells, then parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works, signed another similarly drafted LOI, which had a space for his signature, not Davis’ signature.

This discovery made by National Review in its ongoing investigation into this years-long controversy raises the most critical question yet in this debacle: Why was a new LOI made up and why did it suddenly provide for Wells’ signature and not the deputy prime minister’s?

Amid intense public pressure, Prime Minister Perry Christie fired Wells in October, more than three months after Wells signed the LOI, dated July 4, 2014.

Christie had asked for Wells to resign. Wells had refused. Christie faced public embarrassment as he dragged his feet, failing for a long time to act.

That there were actually two LOIs points most strongly to the need for Wells and for the government to once and for all explain to the Bahamian people what led to him signing this new LOI.

The first LOI, the unsigned one with Davis’ name on it, was attached to Halkitis’ letter to the IDB in May 2014.

Halkitis wrote to Astrid Winters, country representative for the IDB, advising that, “The Bahamian government is considering the inclusion of waste to energy as a supplementary platform in the overall reform of the energy sector of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“Waste to energy has been recognized by the Bahamas government as a fundamental part to achieve the overall goal of the energy reform. To this effect, the Bahamas government has issued to [Stellar Energy] group an initial LOI.”

After a Tribune article on Friday suggested that government ministers knew about the LOI weeks before Wells signed it, and questioned whether he had been a “fall guy”, Halkitis released a statement saying there was nothing untoward on his part in pointing to the existence of an “initial” LOI when he wrote Winters on May 26, 2014.

But the revelation that the Wells LOI was not the same LOI referenced by Halkitis in that letter, may put to rest any suggestion that government ministers knew about the specific LOI signed by Wells.

We contacted Halkitis on Saturday to discuss the matter further with him.

Halkitis told National Review, “The extent of my involvement in the process was writing a letter of introduction for Stellar Energy to meet with the IDB to seek funding for their proposal.

“I recall what they needed is funding to do further testing. Their process involved burning waste at a temperature to produce electricity and they had conducted some initial tests and they needed funding to conduct some additional tests to test the viability of their project.

“So what I did is I wrote this letter to the representative of the IDB to facilitate this meeting so they can have their discussion. My understanding is the meetings did occur and the conclusion was that the IDB did not feel that the project was at a stage where they could offer financing.”

We also asked Halkitis whether he knew if the LOI signed by Wells six weeks later was essentially the same LOI that he (Halkitis) had referenced in his letter to the IDB.

“I don’t know because to this day I have not seen the full LOI that was signed by Wells,” Halkitis said.

“All I have seen is the signature page that had his signature and the signature from the executive from Stellar.

“The one I referred to in the letter was not executed. It was an initial document for discussion.”

The initial LOI is a bit longer than the one that was eventually signed by Wells. Again, they are largely similar in details, outlining the plans Stellar had for the project.

Both documents note that Stellar had submitted acceptable proof of funding in the initial amount of $40 million, by way of loan offer, which satisfied the government that it was in the position to begin necessary studies.

Again, the Wells LOI came six weeks after the initial one that had a line for the DPM’s signature.

According to the document, the first LOI was to be executed June 30, 2014.

The Wells LOI also came seven months after Algernon Allen, an attorney who is also co-chair of the government’s Urban Renewal Programme, wrote to Wells advising that his client, Stellar Energy, wished to progress with its proposal within the ambit of the Bahamas government’s comprehensive energy policy initiative.

Allen, of Allen, Allen & Co., wrote in that December 6, 2013 letter to Wells, “Kindly write to Stellar Energy. Ltd., (copy me as the attorney) acknowledging the Bahamas government energy policy initiative and the potential participation of my client in the generation of energy and matters related thereto.

“This is to establish the government’s commitment to comprehensive energy reform, and to assist Stellar Energy and its proposal.”

Earlier this month, Stellar filed legal action against Wells, the government, Allen, Allen & Co., and Frank Forbes of Sigma Holdings Limited.

Stellar’s claim is “for loss and damages suffered” in connection with its proposal.





Poor judgment

The thing about this whole LOI affair is that the Bahamian people have been taken for fools by their government.

After repeatedly promising an explanation, Christie failed to explain exactly why he fired Renward Wells.

After Wells was fired, Davis said Wells should provide an explanation on the matter.

Davis said at the time it’s up to Wells to reveal why he signed the document.

Wells never provided a clear explanation.

The government never revealed there was another LOI awaiting the DPM’s signature.

On January 15, 2015, three months after he was fired, Wells said in the House of Assembly he signed the LOI with Stellar Waste To Energy for a $600 million-plus waste to energy plant so the company could carry out environmental studies that would later be made available to the government free of charge.

What we still do not know is who drafted that LOI and how it is Wells came to sign it if there was already a draft LOI awaiting the DPM’s signature.

On July 27, 2014, as he demanded that the prime minister take action against Wells, Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis suggested something untoward happened in relation to the whole matter.

“There must be a full and frank disclosure of all the circumstances and facts which led to this apparent and embarrassing conflict between two ministries of the same government, between a parliamentary secretary and two ministers of the same government and between two foreign investors doing business with the same government,” he said.

Minnis argued that the rules of governance were violated by Wells’ signing of the LOI.

He said, “In the event that the government, as it has done all too often in the past, thinks that they can use their parliamentary majority to crush and to stifle debate and full disclosure on this embarrassing instance of lack of transparency, government interference, and conflicts of interest, then they are sorely mistaken.”

On September 3, 2014, weeks before Wells was fired, Minnis called for a parliamentary select committee to look into the LOI matter.

Just over a year later as FNM MPs plotted to write to the governor general and have him removed as leader of the Official Opposition, Minnis brought Wells into the FNM, even though Minnis still had (and still has) questions about the LOI affair on the House agenda. Those questions were tabled on July 16, 2014.

Those questions remain unanswered.

This is why Minnis’ recent decision to appoint Wells as leader of opposition business is so laughable.

If Minnis truly believed all he said in 2014 about this LOI affair then his decision to appoint Wells to that post raises critical questions about Minnis’ judgment.

As he talked about the LOI affair back in 2014, as he demanded that questions be answered, Minnis spoke of the need for the government to be seen to be acting in a manner that is not corrupt.

Minnis has pledged that his administration would operate above board, that there would be no hiding critical matters in the public interest. That pledge from Minnis is also laughable given the fact that Minnis continues to ignore the fact that the government never answered his LOI questions.

Wells is now a key figure in the Official Opposition. If Minnis wants to be taken seriously in his pledge to ensure clean and transparent governance then he should demand that Wells provide a full public explanation.

To be clear, we have no evidence that Wells acted in a corrupt manner. We are not saying that.

What we are saying is that he and the government both owe the Bahamian people a full explanation.

Minnis should once again push for the parliamentary select committee he was so enthused about advocating for when Wells was playing in the PLP’s court.

By taking Wells on, by appointing him leader of opposition business, Minnis has attached himself and the Free National Movement to the still lingering LOI controversy involving his new blue eyed boy. The opposition leader has an obligation, as does the government, to bring conclusion to this matter.

The public needs answers.

No amount of ignoring those demands will make them go away.







