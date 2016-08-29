The anatomy of trust

It is difficult to believe anything Prime Minister Perry Christie says to us these days.

That is his own fault.

If indeed work remobilizes next month on the troubled Baha Mar project, if the workers who lost their jobs last year get what is owed to them and if creditors are paid, then no one should doubt this would be great news for The Bahamas.

Anyone who genuinely wishes to see the Baha Mar crisis go unresolved indefinitely should have his head examined.

That said, it is silly to dismiss Bahamians demanding more specifics on Christie’s largely vague announcement as “haters” who want to see the Christie administration fail in its efforts to remobilize work on the Cable Beach project and get it sold and opened.

One senior government official admonished us recently not to allow our “hatred” for the PLP to stop us from commending the prime minister for what he has been able to pull off.

This is crazy talk, and harkens back to an era in our national and political life when many were too terrified of victimization to question anything their government did on their behalf.

But times have changed.

It is not enough to tell us to trust our government, and have faith in our prime minister to make the right decisions.

Many do not trust Christie. Many have no faith left in him.

He and his government should not be surprised that his announcement last Monday that the government has signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to get the troubled Baha Mar project off life support has been met with a great deal of skepticism in many quarters.

For much of their current term in office, Christie and many of his ministers have behaved in a manner that has violated the trust placed in them back in 2012.

They do not deserve to be trusted.

They have operated in secret. They have rejected in the strongest possible terms any demands that they be accountable to taxpayers.

They have treated the Bahamian people with disdain and disrespect.

While they have argued in Parliament for the protection of their right to use parliamentary privilege to reveal people’s private information, they have at the same time refused to place into the public domain information that the public legitimately has a right to access.

With less than a year remaining before the next general election has to be called, they have failed to bring a Freedom of Information Act and have operated in a stunningly arrogant manner.

It is easy to see why so many people are holding back on any celebration as it regards Baha Mar.

They have repeatedly heard declarations from the prime minister on this and other matters, only to be left disappointed.

Many have wisely chosen to wait to see the developments that will follow now that the grand announcement has been made.

There is still no agreement with a buyer, and Christie’s announcement that two of the Baha Mar hotels will be open before the end of the 2016-2017 winter season appears overly optimistic and ambitious.

No doubt in Christie’s mind and in the minds of Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and others in Christie’s inner-circle, the prime minister scored a home run with his announcement a week ago.

Christie’s announcement was similar to one he made in Parliament back in May.

Back then he said following multi-party meetings in Beijing, CEXIM and China State Construction and Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) had entered a “framework agreement” to remobilize construction to complete Baha Mar.

On Monday, he announced work will resume sometime in September.

For sure, it would be a positive step if work does indeed resume on Baha Mar in September. And it would be welcomed if contractors who were left holding the bag when the project collapsed, as well as the many hundreds of workers sent home last October, get what is owed to them.

Christie advised that “many” of the same people and companies who were previously contracted will be re-engaged to complete the project.

He said the workers will receive unpaid salaries, severance pay and all other funds owed to them.

Many of those former Baha Mar employees are excited by Christie’s announcement, but many, too, are cynical. They wonder if the prime minister, desperate for some good news as an election nears, is playing with their emotions.

Yesterday, the government said a committee has been established to administer claims of Bahamian and other creditors of Baha Mar.

It said it “hopes” that employee claims will be settled no later than September 30 and that all other claims will be dealt with on or before December 31, 2016.

Christie said the Bahamian companies owed monies when the project was put into liquidation will receive “a significant part and possibly all of the value of their claims”.

The business people who attended Christie’s press conference last Monday night appeared pleased to hear this. But again, they do not know what will constitute a “significant part” of what is owed to them.

Still, one of them characterized the announcement as an important first step.

“We are back in the game,” he said in a chat with National Review. “At least there is a game now. Before there was nothing.”

Speaking of the stress that has accompanied their investments being placed in jeopardy, that businessman said he is hopeful because he and his partners have no other option right now — no other option but to hope that what the prime minister has promised is indeed the case.

They have not yet been provided any specifics about the way forward for the project, but hope that Christie is able to build on what he has announced.

Last Monday, the prime minister also said the government and the Bahamian utility companies, such as Bahamas Power and Light, which Baha Mar owes money to, will receive payment for “some” of their outstanding claims against Baha Mar.

Again, we do not know how much they will receive.

The government has claimed that Baha Mar owes BPL alone more than $20 million.

Christie’s refusal to take questions at his nationally-televised press conference at the Cabinet Office added to the distrust that already surrounded his government.

The press conference came on the same day that Moody’s Investors Service downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating following a review in July.

The credit rating remains investment grade status, a relief for the government, as it could have been looking at disastrous aftershocks should the rating have fallen below that mark. But it was bad news for the Christie administration, nevertheless.

The timing of the press conference on the day of the downgrade left some wondering whether it was a tactical move designed by the government to soften the blow from Moody’s.

While there were many questions unanswered, the press conference turned into a praise session for Christie for “getting Baha Mar back on track” and “believing in Bahamians”. There was a full supporting cast.

But curiously, there was no representative from the Chinese.

Christie said details of the deal would be released “over the coming days”.

“I know you will have many questions as to the details of what has been agreed,” he said.

“Over the coming days, the government will make publicly available all of the key items of information, so that you can read for yourselves exactly what the facts are.”

There is no indication as to what timeframe the prime minister is really talking about.

On Tuesday, as we sought to get details of the court-approved agreement between our government and the Chinese, we learned that the Supreme Court has sealed the documents relating to the deal at the request of the Christie administration and the bank.

We were told this is for commercial reasons, to protect the integrity of the sale transaction. The prime minister said upon completion, Baha Mar will be sold to a world-class buyer. He did not indicate whether the parties have settled on the prospective buyer.

Two days after the announcement, as Christie addressed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new classroom block at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, he seemed annoyed, if not angered, by the blowback that came after his announcement and the revelation that the agreement is being kept secret.

He bizarrely suggested that those who question his announcement are not fit to serve.

Secret government

While rejecting the notion that the government is acting in a secret manner by failing to provide details of the deal, Christie said that because the agreement is commercially sensitive it has been sealed by the Supreme Court, so the public right now will not have access to it.

In the absence of information, that void is being filled by a great deal of speculation.

There is already a great deal of fears over the Chinese presence in The Bahamas, and there are widespread perceptions that the government sided with the Chinese after Sarkis Izmirlian, the Baha Mar developer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

The government has denied that, as a part of its now secret agreement with the Chinese, it has approved citizenship for Chinese nationals. It has also rejected rumors that the agreement calls for a Bahamian island or islands to be turned over to the Chinese.

The prime minister said the government will “extend appropriate concessions” to facilitate the construction and promote the successful future operation of the resort.

Under the agreement the Atlantis resort has with the government of The Bahamas, Baha Mar or any other project cannot get more favorable concessions than what was agreed to for the Paradise Island resort.

But the rumors of the Chinese getting an outrageous deal have continued to fly.

We do not know at this point when the agreement to get Baha Mar back on track will be unsealed.

Maynard-Gibson has linked the finalization of that agreement to faith, and said the conclusion of an agreement showed how many people trust Christie, regardless of political persuasion.

Her statement was laughable, though.

Since early in this term, Christie has taken actions that damaged the trust.

He and others close to him underestimate the impact his decision to ignore the results of the 2013 gambling referendum has had on his credibility.

The spectacular failure of the June 7, 2016 gender equality referendum was the clearest example yet that the electorate largely does not trust Christie and his government.

They do not seem to get how their inability to fulfill major campaign commitments has affected credibility. They are rushing to bring some form of National Health Insurance, which had been promised in the first year of a Christie administration.

Again, they have dismissed people who are seeking answers on costs, structure and timelines, as haters who do not want to see the lives of poor people saved through NHI.

The government is still hoping that its latest shot at mortgage relief has a meaningful impact, but the program still does not line up with the pie-in-the-sky promises made by the PLP on the campaign trail.

The PLP administration is still struggling to rev up the nation’s economic engine.

Most importantly, their ‘believe in Bahamians’ pledge has not been put into action.

There is always something they are hiding, and that does not foster trust: They hid the Rubis report that warned Marathon residents of potential health risks from a fuel leak, and now they are hiding the report they commissioned into why they hid the initial report.

They are sitting on BAMSI contracts, even though the deputy prime minister promised to make all of them public.

They have failed to provide an explanation about a controversial letter of intent signed by Renward Wells, the Bamboo Town MP when he was a parliamentary secretary, for a waste-to-energy project being proposed by Stellar Water To Energy (Bahamas).

And two years after signing an agreement, reportedly to get back two percent of the shares in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), the prime minister has not made that deal public, despite saying several times he will.

It is in this atmosphere of distrust that we are now being told that the Baha Mar crisis is resolved.

A lot is riding on Christie’s announcement. The stakes are high, for the government and for the many direct and indirect stakeholders in the project.

Hope and trust are not enough. They never are if it is Perry Christie we are talking about.



