Give unity one last try

When leaders become unpopular the signs are everywhere. That’s what it has come to with our prime minister.

The things people say about him in private conversations, on social media, on talk radio are hostile. The only kind words you hear are from people who are getting something from him, like a job or business from the government.

There was a time when he was regarded as charming, affable. Those days are gone. When he dances, it is no longer funny. When he speaks, it is no longer perceived as eloquent. When he makes pledges, no one believes they will happen. After 40-plus years in public life, the love affair is over.

The only thing that gives Perry Christie a chance in the next general election, assuming he makes it there, is a divided opposition. If Bahamians have the opportunity to vote for a coherent group, the Christie-led Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will lose.

The two main opposition parties – the Free National Movement (FNM) and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) – remain divided. If they stay that way at the election, neither will win many seats.

There has been talk before about an alliance between the two, but nothing has come of it. I was of the view that an established party like the FNM should be able to go its own way and woo the opposition vote away from the DNA. Sadly, the FNM has fallen so much in the esteem of Bahamians under the watch of its leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, that an alliance with the DNA at this stage is necessary.

In the months remaining, before we get into full election mode, these two sides should come to an understanding and run under a united banner in order to avoid a near wipeout of the opposition at the general election.





Make the deal

The DNA won 8.5 percent of the vote in 2012. The FNM won 42.1 percent. Together they had just over a majority of the vote. The PLP won most of the seats, however, with 48.6 percent of the vote in our first-past-the-post system.

This was the first election for the DNA after Branville McCartney left the FNM. Dr. Hubert Minnis took over after Hubert Ingraham’s retirement. His lack of mass appeal, poor policy ideas and inability to think on his feet have left the FNM diminished.

The party has won government three times and was once the obvious natural alternative for the people when dissatisfied with the PLP. The people are not turning to the FNM this time as they should, though, because they are unsure of Minnis.

McCartney has done a reasonable job holding together his fledgling group. The DNA has members. It has little rallies. It campaigns. It releases statements on national issues. It is scheduled to have a convention this month.

McCartney must realize, though, that Bahamians are a conservative bunch. We are slow to change. The PLP was created in 1953. It took the party 14 years to get in power. It took the FNM 20-plus years to win. The DNA cannot win the next general election on its own. Making an alliance with the FNM is the best option for both organizations.





How a deal would look

For a deal to work, both sides have to be reasonable. Time is also not on their side. The FNM has seats in the House of Assembly. The DNA does not. The FNM has won three general elections. The DNA has won none.

McCartney would need to accept the minority of nominations in a FNM-DNA alliance. Let’s say there are 41 seats up for grabs. It would be reasonable for the DNA to run in 10 seats and the FNM in the remaining 31. The seats the FNM runs in, the DNA would not contest. The seats the DNA runs in, the FNM would not contest.

McCartney and his deputy, Chris Mortimer, would get prime winnable seats to run in. If the alliance wins the general election, Minnis would serve as prime minister and McCartney as deputy prime minister, assuming both win their seats. Based on how many DNAs win seats, a certain number would serve in Cabinet in agreed portfolios. The majority of Cabinet posts would go to FNMs.

The parties could also agree on a common platform to give Bahamians a sense of how they would govern together. This is important, as the ideas they have come up with alone need much revision.

What I discuss here is not a new idea. It is necessary to revive this discussion because election season is soon upon us and the sides must be united in order to give the Bahamian people a “reasonable” option to a Christie-led PLP. Splitting the vote guarantees a win for the governing side.

Minnis and McCartney are stubborn men. Getting either to compromise is difficult. They must realize by now, though, that if they are to remain relevant political forces they must come together.

There is much anger at the Christie-led PLP. There is enough to remove the prime minister from office. To seize the moment, there must be an alliance. There is no pathway to success for the FNM or DNA otherwise.











