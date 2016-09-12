Now although today’s title is indeed a short one with just two words in it ‘Touch Lives’ the message contained in it is indeed a very important one.

Yes indeed, I honestly believe that each and every one of us should be going out of our way to daily ‘Touch Lives’, the lives of others in a positive way. But D. Paul I’m not a Teacher like you, how do I ‘Touch Lives’ in a positive way like you do with your daily radio programs, and newspaper articles, you may query?

Well I obviously don’t know specifically how you may be able to do this as I don’t know you personally and am not fully aware of your individual talents. However this I do know #1. You do indeed process some very special and unique gifts which God gave you at birth. Hopefully over the years you have developed and refined your God-given talents. So you My Friend, need to sit down quietly and ponder this whole matter with a view to coming up with a specific plan as to exactly how and when you can use your specific talents to touch the lives of others in a positive way.

If you’re a Teacher for example, perhaps you can assist some kids who are slow learners by giving them individual tuition after school hours. If you’re an Automobile Mechanic, perhaps you can assist a neighbor in the evening to get their car running as they have been unable to have it repaired due to lack of funds.

Don’t forget what the whole purpose of life on planet earth is all about, which is to #1. Know who you are ‘a Child of God’. #2 to discover your unique God-given talents and develop and refine them #3 to give your talents to the world and its people to assist them in improving their lives. Yes indeed, God gave you specific talents so that you can become a worthwhile member of world society to be able to daily ‘Touch Lives’ in a positive, productive way.





• Think about it!

