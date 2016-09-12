Missed opportunity

The recent rolling blackouts in New Providence were a reminder that another political term will come to an end without the necessary big investment in energy sector reform having been made. The status quo remains. Summer comes, and the power goes off because the old machines and network can’t handle the increased demand.

Sadly the discussion of late has been about temporary generation. Why weren’t the generators ordered sooner? Who is at fault? When will they come and be installed?

That debate is important for stabilizing the situation we currently face. It does not, however, address the fundamental issue. Our main island needs a new power generation system and network. The piecemeal approach we’ve pursued in recent years is inadequate. On this point, Prime Minister Perry Christie and his government have moved too slowly.

It would be unfair to say the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has done nothing toward reforming the energy sector.

The Electricity Bill was passed. Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) was formed, and it is being managed by PowerSecure, an American company. The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has taken oversight of the sector.

These changes may give way in the future to innovation, but what remains undone is the decision on the construction of the modern power plant and distribution network we need.

“I keep saying if we change the fuel and change equipment, [we] will be fine,” said Paul Maynard, president of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union, of last week’s blackouts.

“That’s what we need to do. It has come to this. It has been put off for years and years and years, and when things happen, we just can’t put it off anymore. That is the point we are at. We [have] got to do it. We have to.

“We are at the end of the line, and we need to do something and quick, to alleviate the situation.”

There has been talk that the cost of a full upgrade and a transition to a better fuel source would cost somewhere between $700 million and $800 million. Bahamians would have to fund that purchase through taxation or through fees attached to our electricity bills, or both.

What the PLP has missed is that the people of this country are so fed up with the current state of affairs when it comes to the electricity supply that many support paying for this upgrade if it leads to reliable power that is reasonably priced.

When Hubert Ingraham launched the New Providence Road Improvement Project in his last term, it was widely supported. Our road network was inadequate and gridlock was the order of the day.

The project was a bold move that made New Providence an easier place to navigate. What angered Bahamians about that project was how over budget it went and the poor traffic management as the work was being done. Some inconvenience was expected, but what ensued was much more than that.

My point here is that Bahamians will support a bold step forward if it is reasonable, in the interest of the people and leads to a desirable outcome.

I suspect the PLP will sign a power plant deal before the election. But, if it happens, power plant construction will start after the election. In this term, the term we wanted action in, nothing will happen.

Part of our no-economic-growth problem is our antiquated electricity network. Investors are less likely to want to invest their money here when the power supply is inconsistent and expensive.

We must move forward and build the next generation power plant we need. What we have now is a barrier to our development. We all should realize that by now.



