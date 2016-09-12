Dangerous headwinds

Tourism is what sustains us in The Bahamas. It’s our number one industry, the biggest mover of our economy.

Over the past decade, there has been a boom, of sorts, in tourist arrivals with our overall tally surpassing the 6 million mark. This increase has been driven by cruise passengers. For example, there were 2.8 million cruise visitors to The Bahamas in 2002. Ten years later, in 2012, 4.4 million people visited the country on cruise ships. Last year, we welcomed 4.7 million cruise visitors.

Stopover arrivals – the tourists who come in planes and stay in hotels – are stagnant. In 1986, there were 1.38 million stopover visitors. Last year, 1.4 million stopover arrivals were recorded.

The falloff in Grand Bahama is particularly severe. In the period between 1974 and 2013, Grand Bahama peaked in stopover arrivals in 1995 with 587,250 visitors. In 2013, there were only 165,666 stopover visitors to the island.

It is estimated that cruise passengers spend on average $85 per visitor. Stopover visitors spend approximately $1,100 per person. We are not growing in the most meaningful part of our industry.

The overall economic data bears this out. Our economy contracted the past two years, with there being no growth the year before.

Into this context comes more competition (Cuba), and some bad news (the Zika virus).

Cuba

On August 31, the world’s media carried stories about JetBlue Flight 387 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Santa Clara, Cuba – the first direct commercial flight between the former Cold War foes in 50-plus years. From that first flight, it is expected that there could be up to 110 daily flights from the U.S. to Cuba.

Diplomatic ties between the countries were reestablished last year. While the full U.S. embargo against Cuba has not been lifted, the re-engagement has included the easing of travel and other restrictions.

American fascination with Cuba will boost tourist arrivals from the U.S. in the years to come. Tourism-related investment dollars will flow to the island, too, in order to meet the demand.

At the end of last year, Cuba continued its push for new money. It is seeking $8.2 billion of foreign investment in 326 projects – some of these being in the tourism sector. Cuba’s Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca unveiled the opportunities at the 33rd annual Havana International Fair.

It will take time for Cuba to catch up with what we have, but clearly the country is pushing to get there and beyond soon. The mixture of new properties and amenities coupled with its old-world charm will make it a major global destination.

Zika

There have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas thus far. The Department of Public Health is awaiting the results of tests to determine whether or not dozens of others have Zika.

The virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes, though it can also be passed on sexually. If mothers are infected during pregnancy, children could be born with microcephaly – a condition associated with incomplete brain development. Children with microcephaly face a lifetime of disability.

Local transmission of the Zika virus has been reported in 45 Caribbean and Latin American states – including The Bahamas.

Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu said the government is implementing surveillance procedures at ports of entry; vector control efforts have been enhanced; a public awareness campaign is underway; and healthcare providers in the public and private sectors are on high alert to respond to individuals presenting Zika symptoms.

The danger here is obvious. Women who are pregnant will steer away from countries with Zika problems. Women and men who are considering having children will do the same. The Caribbean, as a region, including Cuba, faces a grave threat with this virus. Warmth and water can be found in other places that don’t have Zika.

Where is growth for The Bahamas?

At least for Cuba this challenge comes at a time of heightened interest in the destination. The Bahamas is in recession. Its tourism product is expensive. The last great innovation was Sol Kerzner’s Atlantis in the 1990s. The great Baha Mar project collapsed before it opened.

Whereas Kerzner’s resort was a fascination to families with its Atlantis theme, aquarium and waterpark, it is unclear how Baha Mar will draw visitors when it opens. It’s a big hotel in the middle of the road with a big casino and shops – nothing extraordinary there

There has been talk about luring Chinese visitors to Baha Mar, but will a large number of Chinese people spend thousands of dollars to fly for days, both ways, just for sun, sand and sea and gambling, when there are areas in south Asia that are closer and cheaper that also have sun, sand and sea and gambling?

The contraction of the financial services sector in The Bahamas as a result of the assault by industrialized countries on offshore centers in recent years has placed increased pressure on tourism to deliver to sustain us. Our tourism sector has been unable to fuel the growth we need, however.

A great challenge is at hand for our policymakers. Seeing that we are not where we were 30 years ago in terms of stopover visitors, it is clearly time for a structural review of what we are doing with consideration of finding a new way forward.

This is a must, as jobs are hard to find and frustration mounts across the country.



