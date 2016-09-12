Dr. Minnis pursuing proper course

To successfully lead a political party is to build coalitions and to keep them together.

Under the Free National Movement (FNM) banner, you have some of the old white merchant class oligopoly, former founders of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), liberal intellectuals and working class whites and blacks. You have supporters from Grand Bahama in the north, to Inagua in the south.

There are always disagreements. There are always competing interests. The job of the leader is to manage this and add those of other persuasions to the coalition.

As a young man, Hubert Ingraham was able to watch Sir Lynden Pindling and A.D. Hanna do this in the PLP. He was Sir Lynden’s chairman at one point. He was seasoned by the time he came to the FNM and became leader in the early 1990s.

Ingraham had his challenges running the FNM over the years – he had major fallings-out with people like Tennyson Wells and Pierre Dupuch, for example. He was able to keep the core together and reach out to those beyond the movement, nonetheless. They won three governments together.

Dr. Hubert Minnis is still relatively new to frontline politics. He ran for the first time in 2007, when the FNM won. He was elected to the Killarney seat and became minister of health.

A wipeout loss in 2012 took out the FNM’s most likely leaders. There was no Zhivargo Laing, Charles Maynard, Dion Foulkes or Brent Symonette in the House of Assembly. Minnis became leader by default.

The last four years have been difficult for him. Political leadership does not come naturally for the doctor. Minnis seems an introvert. He doesn’t have the big personality of an Ingraham or Prime Minister Perry Christie. He doesn’t excite. That, coupled with a mediocre presence in Parliament and less-than-stellar decision making in party matters, have led to a fracture in the FNM.

Minnis has been opposed twice for the leadership of the party by Loretta Butler-Turner. He defeated her the first time by a three-to-one margin. She withdrew from the second race the morning of, returning Minnis as leader unopposed.

For all his faults, Minnis has endured and earned the right to run in the general election as FNM leader. He now has the awesome task of attempting to bring together the FNM coalition in the few months remaining before the general election. He made a good step at the end of last week.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, which was published on Saturday, Minnis emphasized that Butler-Turner will run in the Long Island constituency in the next general election with the full support of residents and the FNM.

“Loretta Butler-Turner has the complete support of the entire FNM machinery, including myself, and very soon we will go there to inform the members of Long Island to do not listen to the noise in the market,” he said.

This statement was necessary, as Tennyson Wells is part of a public effort to unseat Butler-Turner.

Minnis does not like Butler-Turner. She does not like him. His public backing of her in the face of the Wells move demonstrates political maturity. After all that has happened, they will not have success against the governing PLP fighting against each other.

It is unclear if Minnis and Butler-Turner have had a proper, comprehensive sit-down since the FNM convention. If they haven’t, they should. Between the two of them they have the support of a wide section of the FNM coalition.

Minnis should try to lure her as his functional number two. This will be difficult, of course. So much has happened. But in politics, feelings have to be set aside and logic applied. A general election victory is still possible for a united opposition.

Christie is extremely unpopular. If he leads the PLP to the polls, the Bahamian people will be searching for a viable alternative. They desperately want to send him to permanent retirement. It is Minnis’ job to create the unified coalition that gives the Bahamian people the choice they so crave.

For Minnis to seem sincere to Butler-Turner, he will have to be willing to move away from some of the people who advise and support him. They have helped guide him to a weakened place. Over these four years the FNM has fractured. There is no unity with the Democratic National Alliance (DNA). The party has no money. It has fallen in public esteem. Surely by now Minnis must realize that some of the voices in his ear are misguided and poor at giving advice.

Rivals can work together. Sir Lynden and Hanna did. In Canada, Jean Chretien and Paul Martin did. In the United Kingdom, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown did. In the United States, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton did.

If Minnis and Butler-Turner can patch together enough of a working relationship based on winning, the next step would be trying to come to an accommodation with the DNA’s stubborn leader, Branville McCartney.

McCartney must understand that if he runs against the FNM and PLP, he will again come third again and likely, again, win no seats, even if his margin of the vote increases. Moral victories mean little in politics. Victors rule. If McCartney wants to be relevant, he can be in alliance with the FNM. Forcing a three-way election will return Christie to power. It’s as simple as that.

In politics, the past is the past. Wise strategists focus on making the best of the circumstances of now. The fact is that the voters want Christie gone. Those opposed have a golden opportunity to seize the moment. The only thing required of them is unity.



