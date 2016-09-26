Before he made his transition, I used to listen to Wayne Dyer as he presented very inspiring lectures on PBS.

I also of course have read many of his bestselling books. Now I remember well, that in one of his many presentations on PBS he was speaking about finding our purpose in life, and as he spoke on this important subject, he said that a whole lot of people have a great deal of trouble in doing this, that is finding their true purpose in life. He suggested that we do as the title of today’s article suggests and thus ‘Find A Way To Be Of Service’.

Yes indeed, as I have written about over and over again in these articles, life really is all about giving of ourselves, using our God-given talents in a meaningful, productive way to be of service to our fellow human beings, our brothers and sisters in the ‘Universal Family’.

Unfortunately so many people spread throughout this great big world of ours appear not to fully understand this Truth for their constant cry seems to be, what can I GET, instead of what can I GIVE.

Once again let me remind everyone of one of the great Universal Laws for Success, across the board, the Universal Law which Emerson referred to as THE Law of Laws, the Law of Cause & Effect. This law, as I have relayed to you many times before, simply states that ‘as we SOW….so shall we REAP’.

So My Friend, when we do as Dr. Dyer suggested and ‘Find A Way To Be Of Service’ we will, we must eventually REAP our just rewards.

Yes indeed, life should be all about A. discovering our talents B. developing and refining them and C. giving them to the world and its people…..this is what it’s all about, being of service.

And of course, as the Law of Cause & Effect tells us, the more we GIVE, the more we will ultimately RECEIVE in return.

So please, do yourself a favor and ‘Find A Way To Be Of Service’ and you will, you must succeed.

