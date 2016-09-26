An issue of prejudice in our time

It is distressing to watch the video of Terence Crutcher, a black American man, being shot dead by police officer Betty Shelby, a white woman, in Oklahoma.

Crutcher’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road for some reason. Police responded. He had his hands up as the officers approached. Though his hands were up, he did not follow all police commands.

Crutcher walked toward his vehicle and seemed to try to open the door. One officer used a Taser on him. Shelby shot him dead.

The killing was captured on police video, which was released to the public. There was shock and anger.

No weapon was found on Crutcher or in his vehicle. A black man whose vehicle was stopped in the road was shot dead by police for no good reason. Shelby was charged with manslaughter.

Social media and the proliferation of cellphones with cameras have brought to national and international consciousness a problem black Americans have complained about for a long time. Police in America too often kill black people without justification.

Crutcher is just the latest example of this. Sadly, there have been many cases of late caught on video.

There was officer Michael Slager in South Carolina in April 2015. A bystander recorded the moment he shot Walter Scott in the back as he ran away. He then threw his Taser near Scott’s body to make it appear he had taken the weapon. Scott died. Slager was charged with murder.

In July 2014, Eric Garner was choked to death on the sidewalk by a white police officer, Daniel Pantaleo. Police engaged him over the alleged sale of illegal cigarettes. In a matter so trivial, he was killed. The officer was not charged.

A database put together by The Washington Post of fatal police shootings from the beginning of 2015 to the present indicates that 25 percent of the people killed by police over the period were black. Blacks only make up 12 percent of the U.S. population. The Post noted in an analysis that blacks in America are 2.5 times more likely as white Americans to be shot and killed by police.

The unjustified killing of blacks is troubling. Though 153 years has passed since the Emancipation Proclamation, 52 years since the Civil Rights Act and almost eight years after the first black president was elected, African-Americans still are being shot dead in cities and towns across America by police for no good reason.

The salvation of America, though, lies in its willingness to wrestle with its demons. Americans of all races have been disgusted by the injustices seen in these videos. There have been protests. Pressure has come to bear on police and district attorneys to prosecute offending officers. There has been a call for better training of officers and more diversity in police forces. Professional athletes, such as Colin Kaepernick, of the San Francisco 49ers football team, have led on-field demonstrations.

Here in The Bahamas, thankfully, our issue is not of police of one race killing people of another. We do not have a recent history of race-based killings. But while our race and ethnic issues are nowhere near as acute as America’s, the attitudes toward and treatment of Haitians by Bahamians is something we must wrestle with in our time.

Dislike of people who look like us

Haiti is the poorest country in the hemisphere. In recent times the majority who came here from there are economic refugees. Haitians make up 11 percent of our population.

Many come to The Bahamas with the hope of ending up in the United States. Some get there, but many others settle in our communities, find work and raise families.

Haiti has 10 million people. We have 350,000. The Bahamas, with its meager resources, has been unable to “stop” the flow of migrants from there to here.

Haitians are the second largest national group in the country.

It is reasonable to be concerned about uncontrolled migrant flows. Large numbers of people entering borders unsolicited can be destabilizing. What has emerged in The Bahamas toward Haitians, though, is not a policy concern. Many Bahamians, black included, harbor and espouse an ethnic-based hatred toward these migrants.

They are dumb. They cause crime. They consume too much state social welfare. They bring down the dignity of communities. They have too many children. They smell bad. They want to take over The Bahamas. These sentiments are widespread – so much so that if you host a radio program on this topic, you would hear these things coming from the mouths of Bahamians on the national airwaves.

In the 1950s and 1960s the fight against discrimination was against a racist order perpetuated by a white oligarchy. We were successful in creating a commonwealth with good relations between black and white Bahamians. In this generation, we must take on the prejudicial and discriminatory feelings too many of us harbor toward our brothers and sisters from Haiti.

When black Haitians defeated Napoleon’s army and Haiti became an independent black-led republic in 1803, it was a source of pride and motivation for black people around the world who were enslaved and colonized. Their resilience and courage inspired black liberations movements worldwide.

Haiti suffered for defying the notion of white supremacy. Harsh reparations were demanded. The United States invaded and occupied it repeatedly.

Haitians are not our enemies. They share a common ancestry to our people. Slave ships brought the ancestors of the majority of their population and ours to the New World. We were forced to settle in different places and endure different hardships, but our common root remains.

The Bahamas will be at its best if we develop together through mutual respect. We are more alike than we are different. Haitians living here, working, raising families, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Those who espouse a different view must be challenged. Societies with widespread, open ethnic hatred and discrimination usually eventually descend into violence. That’s not The Bahamas we want.



