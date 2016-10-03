I remember many years ago when I was facilitating a seminar and the participants were busy setting up their goals for the future and writing them down in their workbook. I was checking up on what they were writing and offering my assistance to the participants with this most important exercise. One of the participants had as his goal, that he would retire at 40 years of age. At the conclusion of that particular module on ‘Goal Setting’ I went and spoke to the young man who had set the goal to retire at 40, and endeavored to point out to him that his goal was not really a good one and perhaps should be modified.

Sure a person may stop working in one field of endeavor or for a particular company at a certain age; however, then a person needs to have some new goals to take them further in life to a new and exciting destination of their choosing. Why, you may query? Because as today’s title puts it quite clearly ‘Without A Purpose People Perish’ ... yes they do.

I lived in Florida for a period of time, which is a place where a whole lot of people from the colder climates of North America and Canada retire to. It is a fact, that those who have no purpose when they retire so often die shortly after retiring from shear boredom and/or acute alcoholism.

On the other hand, those who get involved in some worthy purpose, like mentoring young people etc., live long and indeed healthy lives.

Yes indeed, as today’s title clearly states ‘Without A Purpose People Perish’ ... yes they do. So the lesson for today is this. Make sure that at all times, I repeat at all times, even when you’re in your ‘Senior Years’ you have a Specific Purpose, a worthwhile series of goals, a reason to feel good at the beginning of each and every day, and believe me, you’ll live a long, happy, contented and satisfying life ... I guarantee it!

