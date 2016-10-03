A waste of time

The House of Assembly’s Committee on Privilege must have a lot of time to waste.

It has embarked on a futile exercise targeting Dr. Fabrizio Zanaboni, the CEO of Stellar Waste to Energy.

You might recall that Stellar is the company at the heart of the controversial letter of intent (LOI) signed by Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells when he was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works on July 4, 2014.

Wells was fired over the matter and left the Progressive Liberal Party for the Free National Movement a year later.

Stellar has since sued the government over the matter of approvals for its planned $600 million waste-to-energy facility in New Providence.

The few times that Zanaboni has spoken to the media since the LOI story broke have somehow had a certain political flavoring in terms of the way his statements were read.

We were not surprised that Zanaboni was a no-show last week at what was set to be the first hearing of the House committee, chaired by Mount Moriah MP Arnold Forbes.

Zanaboni was summoned to appear before the committee over a claim he made in November 2015 that he provided “small donations” to MPs.

Zanaboni insisted that these contributions, which ranged from $200 to $300 for community-based events, such as basketball tournaments, were never requested in exchange for favorable considerations for his company’s proposal to construct a waste-to-energy project.

The committee apparently will also consider a clip played by radio personality Lincoln Bain on his talk show before Zanaboni’s interview with The Nassau Guardian took place.

In the clip, Bain asked, “So, the PLP has asked you for financing for elections?”

“No. Not for elections, for small things,” Zanaboni said.

“They asked for this and that, but I always said no because I said I am not paying anyone for anything. It is bad form.”

He continued, “If I pay someone in advance, how do I know they [will] give me the contract? How do I know? I don’t trust them. I don’t trust anyone.”

The clip continued with Zanaboni telling Bain, “I spend enough money and I don’t want to be taken as a fool again.”

He later told The Nassau Guardian that his comments were distorted.

He insisted that any assertion that any government official asked Stellar for money to move the project along is false.

In Parliament last December, Neko Grant, the Central Grand Bahama MP, called for the police to investigate whether Zanaboni “bribed” public officials and demanded that he substantiate that he provided “small donations” to MPs.

Grant indicated Zanaboni’s comments suggest that donations were made for favors.

“It is unacceptable that a guest in this country, through his utterances, seeks to tarnish the reputation of all MPs in this honorable House of Assembly,” he said.

“I demand that he disclose the names of all FNM and PLP members of Parliament that requested a very small contribution from him.”

In a letter to House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major, Zanaboni denied that he ever offered bribes to any member of Parliament and explained that he only supported small events like cookouts.

But the Committee on Privilege, headed by Mount Moriah MP Arnold Forbes, is still pressing the matter.

We expect that we will see many delays ahead if they are waiting on Zanaboni to testify.

Chief Clerk of the House Maurice Tynes told reporters the committee continues to try to find out where Zanaboni is.

Tynes said, if necessary, the committee would “forcibly” bring those in question before the committee.

On Friday, Stellar issued a statement: “Our CEO, Fabrizio Zanaboni, is out of the country, and has been for some time.

“Through his attorneys, his decision not to appear before the committee, as is his right, was communicated to the relevant authority some time ago.

“Dr. Zanaboni maintains that his comments made in November 2015 were out of context, and he immediately apologized.”

In a January 2016 letter to Tynes, Zanaboni’s lawyer, Luther McDonald, stated: “Whilst we acknowledge the seriousness of the committee in its duties, there is a duty also owed to our clients.

“As important as the committee’s investigative and advisory roles are, they should not be fulfilled at the expense of the denial of the rights of those being investigated.

“No matter how important the work of the inquiry may be, it cannot be achieved at the expense of the fundamental right of each citizen to be treated fairly.”

Zanaboni’s lawyer requested, among other things, specifics on the nature and scope of the committee’s inquiries and copies of any statements that witnesses may have given to the committee in writing relating to the matter.

“Dr. Zanaboni is presently abroad in England and has made no plans for immediate return as, in his absence, the business of Stellar Energy Ltd. is carried on by his partners and he has no other business here,” the letter stated.

“However, we are instructed that Dr. Zanaboni and the principals of Stellar Energy Ltd. wish to fully cooperate with the committee and to ascertain how best the needs of the committee can be addressed.”

When we interview Zanaboni last November, he was strong in his insistence that his “small” donations did not come with any expectation of favors.

He also claimed that he did not know that Bain was recording him, and his words were completely out of context.

It might also be too late in this term for parliamentarians to look at the wider issue of who is donating to politicians.

When he was in opposition, Prime Minister Perry Christie pledged to address the matter of campaign donations. But that remains on the list of Christie’s hollow promises.

It is interesting that there is this effort to go after the Stellar CEO. Lined up against the wild accusations made by Peter Nygard — the controversial fashion mogul who said he was the main financier of the PLP in the last election, giving the party $5 million in donations — Zanaboni’s statements to The Guardian, and to Bain, seem weightless.

It is good that he has apologized to the speaker and sought to clarify his comments.

At this point, the committee’s decision to go after him seems to be a trumped up effort to make it appear that it is actually doing something.

It seems a monumental waste of time and we would be very surprised if the matter proceeds at all.



