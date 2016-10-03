There was something wholly unsettling and highly hypocritical about the story Prime Minister Perry Christie shared last week about his family’s meeting with the writer of the vile song that recently became the subject of a police probe.

To be clear, all right-minded people should condemn the explicit lyrics, and Christie, his wife, Bernadette, and the rest of their family have every right to be offended.

Being offended is one thing, but suggesting that the Christies have some power over any action police could have taken is extremely worrying, and reminds us that the prime minister seemingly has no sense that his power indeed has bounds.

Speaking at an event in Grand Bahama, Christie told the audience, “I saw my wife meet the young man who wrote the song.

“And I heard her tell the police not to do anything to him.

“I heard her say to him, ‘I wanted to see you, because I thought anyone who could [say] that about a mother did not have a mother, but you have a mother who appears to be a prayer warrior herself ...

“My wife said to the police, ‘Ensure that nobody knows who this fellow is because I don’t want him to suffer. I want this to be a defining moment in his life so that he can understand.’”

A first read of what Christie revealed, speaks to him and his family being compassionate people. They have forgiven the young man, for the most part, according to the prime minister, who spoke of the songwriter weeping when he met Adam, the Christies’ autistic son, who was also sadly and unfortunately subjected to an insult in the song.

A further read leaves us to wonder exactly what the Christies thought the police could have done to the songwriter.

The prime minister appears so blinded by power that he is often confused as to the appropriateness of his statements. Christie has assumed the elevated position of a political royal, and sometimes behaves as if he has ultimate power.

He seems to subscribe to the theory of the divine right of kings — as if he, Christie, derived his authority directly from God.

Why the song became a police matter in the first place is anybody’s guess. No crime was committed.

Christie seems to suggest that the songwriter was summoned and that the police were a part of the meeting.

While we too condemn the tasteless and disgusting characterizations of the Christie family in the song, we fail to see why the police were involved.

Is this a dictatorship? Are we living in a police state where offending Bahamian royalty is a crime?

We thought it silly back in August when police said they had launched an investigation over the song.

“It is total dishonor, disgrace and disrespect,” said Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander at the time. He told us he was personally distraught over the matter.

“The chips will fall where they may,” Fernander warned.

“While the matter is actively under investigation, this is not a good thing. We cannot do things like that. That is the prime minister, his wife and his children and that song is already out to the world.”

There is something that can be said about dishonor, disgrace and disrespect of our prime minister and his family. We should abhor that kind of politics.

But again, we ask, since when do the police probe matters that dishonor, disgrace and disrespect the political elite, or anyone for that matter?

The police are here to uphold the law, not to lecture us on morality and respect.

It is not the role of the police to ensure that songwriters and others do not insult the prime minister and his family.

The police had no business here. No matter how mean-spirited and offensive the lyrics of a song or any other communication, police cannot just pull a charge out of thin air.

If police feel this is indeed their role then we all should be highly worried.

When the song made the rounds on social media, we were told that police were considering whether criminal libel had been committed, but that avenue was tenuous.

We were pleased to see both the Free National Movement and the Democratic National Alliance swiftly condemn the words of the song.

The ability of those parties to come out and speak against this was an important moment in our politics, which is often characterized by the reprehensible.

But the prime minister must ensure that he is not using the police to intimidate anyone who says anything disparaging about him, or his family, no matter how repugnant the insults.

Christie seems to have suggested that the young man who wrote the song was given a break after his wife told the police to.

Christie left the impression that his wife was giving directives to the police. Even if this was not the case, he should guard against leaving such perceptions.

It is troubling that the prime minister did not recognize that the underlying message of his statements from the microphone went beyond portraying his family as compassionate people pained and disrespected by a young man in a song.





Ugly politics

In that same talk in Grand Bahama, Christie also decried ugly politics.

He said people should not be violent with their words for political gain, especially with matters so close to home.

Christie should publicly repeat this admonition the next time his political opponents and those who criticize him are the subject of nasty attacks launched from his side.

It is laughable that he speaks of ugly politics when it impacts him and his family on a personal level, but is silent in other matters. He has allowed all sorts of nasty things to go uncheck-ed.

Christie shows that he is bothered by certain political insults and labels when he is impacted.

After he was elected in 2012, he took offense to Bahamian entertainer Kirkland “KB” Bodie’s song about ‘jokey leaders’, when from a rally stage in April 2012, he was comfortable labeling then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham a ‘jokey prime minister’.

When Leslie Miller, the uncouth PLP politician, made demeaning jokes from the rally stage about FNM politician Loretta Butler-Turner, ugly politics somehow seemed acceptable to Christie, if we are to judge from his silence.

As we approach another political season — the so-called silly season — Christie will no doubt have numerous opportunities to condemn ugly politics and to work to ensure that his supporters are operating above board.

But it is highly doubtful that he will continue to decry such actions when the smear is directed elsewhere.



