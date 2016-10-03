The third evil

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) ended its two-day convention on Friday night with its leader, Branville McCartney, pledging to “take this country back” and telling Bahamians they finally have “a real option”.

Choosing the lesser of two evils is still choosing evil, he said.

“We in the DNA are here, standing against all odds, because we truly want to see better for this country,” said McCartney, who resigned from the Ingraham Cabinet in 2010, and founded the DNA in 2011, less than a year ahead of the general election.

On Friday night, he pledged that the DNA will “put an end to corruption, cronyism and nepotism in government, all of which have allowed the chosen few to enjoy enormous wealth at the expense of everyone else”.

As the Progressive Liberal Party did in 2012, and as the Free National Movement is doing now, McCartney promised good governance.

“... The DNA proposes to put in place the necessary checks and balances and the types of reform that will make government more participatory, more transparent and more accountable to the people who we seek to serve,” said McCartney, who added that the DNA’s first piece of legislation would be a “proper” Freedom of Information Act “to allow for public access to information free from government intimidation and uncompromised by government preference”.

He said the DNA has a plan of action that will give all Bahamians the opportunity to improve their standard of living and decrease the cost of living.

McCartney went to great lengths to outline the party’s promises, much like Perry Christie did in 2012, with no real information on how all the promised programs would be financed.

He said the DNA would introduce a Fiscal Accountability Act, which would forbid government from borrowing more than 15 percent of the government’s previous year’s income.

McCartney said the DNA would establish a national lottery to finance education, healthcare and sports and culture.

He also pledged, without any explanation for how his party would go about doing it, “to enforce the death penalty and make the law reflect that if you commit murder against anybody, not just a selected few, that you will be sentenced to death”.

“There will be no bail for murder,” McCartney declared, urging Bahamians to have faith in the DNA that it has “the political will and fortitude to begin stabilizing this out of control crime problem”.

Again, McCartney did not say what route the DNA would take to ensure the death penalty is carried out.

Formidable option?

In addition to outlining policy initiatives void of details, McCartney has pledged that the DNA will field a full slate of candidates as it did in the last general election.

It won no seats in Parliament, but got 8.4 percent of the votes cast (more than 13,000).

McCartney was encouraged that the DNA was able to make that strong a showing while it was still in its infancy.

In 2002, the Coalition for Democratic Reform, under the leadership of Dr. Bernard Nottage, had a dismal showing.

Out of the 130,536 votes cast across the country in 2002, the CDR won 2,755 votes (2.1 percent). On the Family Islands the CDR did worse. Out of 42,783 votes cast outside of New Providence, the CDR won 404 votes (0.9 percent).

After Nottage rejoined the PLP, veteran journalist Sir Arthur Foulkes observed in a column in 2006: “It is easy to start a political party. In a democracy like ours; any group of citizens can do it. They get together, draw up a constitution and a platform, elect officers and they are in business. In The Bahamas, the press will gladly afford their public pronouncements and activities prominence as if they were an established national party.

“What is not so easy is to establish a party by organizing nationally and getting a foothold in Parliament. Even the ones that start out with a member, or members, already in Parliament have no guarantee of survival. In this category, the CDR follows Sir Etienne Dupuch’s Bahamas Democratic League and Paul Adderley’s National Democratic Party.”

McCartney is determined that the DNA will make history. Its goal is not to win a seat, according to the former Bamboo Town MP, who won that seat in 2007 as an FNM. Its goal is to win the government, he said.

McCartney and the DNA have also been encouraged by the results of a recent Public Domain poll reported on by National Review two weeks ago.

The poll conducted between August 8 and August 16 found that only 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) if an election were held tomorrow.

Among those who responded, only 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM if an election were held tomorrow.

Fifteen percent said they would vote for the DNA; one percent said they would vote for the Gatekeepers and two percent said they would vote independent.

Following our reporting on the survey’s results, McCartney said the fact that the DNA was able to poll “neck and neck” with the more established PLP and FNM shows that it is now a formidable option for government.

“You cannot say there is an FNM base and a PLP base anymore,” he said.

“So in five years, the DNA has done what it took the PLP many, many years to do; and the FNM – that was once a third party as well – many years to do.”

McCartney is intent on taking his chances with a third party once again.

Since its showing at the polls in 2012, the DNA has struggled to be relevant. It has released press statements, and McCartney has continued to characterize the PLP and FNM as being two sides of the same coin.

But while it is understandable why McCartney is heartened by the results of the Public Domain Poll, it seems the DNA is more poised to be a spoiler in the next election, than a force that can take the government.

Researchers observed: “There is a split in the opposition that keeps the PLP viable now. A unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.”

Momentum

The momentum of which McCartney repeatedly speaks was not reflected in the party’s recent convention.

On the first night, fewer than 200 people attended. The convention was not broadcast on national television that night.

The number was a bit higher on the final night when the convention was broadcast, but the crowd was still under 300.

It seems the newly-formed Gatekeepers, also known as the People’s Movement, was able to attract more people when it launched at the BCPOU Hall on Farrington Road several weeks ago.

Of course, no one should be fooled into thinking a low turnout translates automatically into low support at the polls, but numbers do matter, as the perception of momentum is often important in generating greater momentum.

Some DNA supporters seemed angered by our online posts about how many people attended their convention.

Wallace Rolle, who was a candidate for the DNA in the last election, responded: “This is so childish and unintelligent to talk about how many persons are attending a convention; should persons who desire change not seek it because the numbers are not large enough?

“I really wonder how many persons attended the PLP’s or the FNM’s first convention. It really doesn't matter. Everything that's large had a small beginning. Grow up.”

On that same thread, Larry Smith, the well-known and well-researched pundit, noted: “If you want to claim that you are part of a popular movement for change with the kind of momentum that can revamp the electoral map, then numbers do matter.”

As the DNA moves ahead this election cycle, it might also face difficulty in shaking the image of the party being the brainchild of an egotistical leader who was not challenged at the convention.

McCartney believes that with enthusiasm toward the current administration waning, and with the Free National Movement struggling to generate national excitement under the leadership of Dr. Hubert Minnis, the DNA has a good chance of becoming the next government of The Bahamas.

We say that McCartney is dreaming, but we do not discount the DNA and the impact it could have on splitting the vote, and disrupting the chances of certain political opponents.



