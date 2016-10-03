Last rites

The so-called ‘gang of six’ is no more.

After launching an unsuccessful bid to get rid of Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), four of the six are bowing out of frontline politics.

Loretta Butler-Turner has managed to secure a re-nomination in Long Island. But that is widely viewed as an effort at portraying the FNM as a party that is healing from years of infighting, and the deep wounds inflicted in the process.

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, meanwhile, is wandering in the political wildernesss in search of a lifeline and political relevance, after his calculations failed to pay off.

He has no political home left, having been affiliated with the now defunct National Development Party, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement, all within four years.

He has threatened to run as an independent in Long Island, suggesting it is really him, and not Butler-Turner or anyone

else who the people there want.

He might be content with damaging her chances at re-election, even if it means he does not emerge victorious.

The six who strongly opposed Minnis — with good reason — have faced a hostile and chilled atmosphere in the days and weeks following the party’s raucous convention, which saw Minnis emerge with a firm hold on the party’s leadership, though the FNM still struggles to generate enthusiasm among the wider electorate.

While Minnis has supported Butler-Turner’s re-nomination in Long Island, no one should be fooled into believing there is any warmth or cozy feelings between them.

The relationship that existed between Minnis and the six was too embittered, too tattered, too acrimonious to mend in any meaningful way.

They do not trust him, and he does not trust them.

They have long lost faith in his leadership as they watched him fumble and bungle his way through this term as opposition leader.

He has not provided a strong voice in Parliament; he has not inspired confidence and has proven far from formidable, even with the disastrous performance of Perry Christie and the PLP in the last four-plus years.

FNMs should be deeply embarrassed that, even with the dismal governance we have been subjected to, the party is still not widely viewed as a clear choice to govern The Bahamas.

There is a feeling that despite the widespread disapproval toward Christie, despite the lack of trust he has fostered, he and the PLP could still scrape a win in the next election.

That is because the FNM continues to limp along with a weak leader who has not proven inspirational for a wide segment of the electorate.

In the time he has led the FNM, Minnis has demonstrated deep insecurities. He is slow on his feet and inarticulate.

Those close to Minnis now say it is about building the right team around him.

They believe that with strong candidates, the leader himself would be viewed as a more attractive option to Christie.

While Minnis has supported Butler-Turner’s re-nomination, he has shown no enthusiasm for supporting any nominations for the others.

This is not surprising, though, given the vitriol that developed in the months leading up to the convention, and the bad blood that exists between him and certain members of his parliamentary team.

In a letter to the FNM’s Central Council on May 31, the six accused Minnis of failed leadership.

They said his numerous missteps, lack of focus and unprepared style of leadership, as well as his failure to consult his parliamentary team, have led to a “consistent diminishment” in confidence and support within the country at a time when it needs “bold, unifying and capable leadership”.

That was a strong indictment of Minnis.

We could see no way for him and those who penned such a damning portrayal of his leadership moving ahead on the same team.

Gamble

In the lead-up to the convention, there was a widespread expectation that Minnis would emerge as leader.

Had Butler-Turner gone through with her bid to challenge him for the leadership, it would have been interesting to see at the very least whether she was able to cut the margin of loss since the last leadership race in November 2014, when Minnis beat her three to one.

But her bid crumbled hours ahead of voting, in a most dramatic fashion.

What has followed has been the wipeout of most of Minnis’ parliamentary opponents from the FNM’s side.

They took a gamble, and in the process sealed their political fate.

Neko Grant, the Central Grand Bahama MP; Theo Neilly, the North Eleuthera MP, and now Hubert Chipman, the St. Anne’s MP, have all saved themselves the indignity of being denied nominations.

Two days before the most recent candidates were announced, Richard Lightbourn, the Montagu MP, told us that he was still seeking a re-nomination.

After the FNM Council met on September 15, Lightbourn said he would not be running. Party insiders said he was advised that he would not get a nomination.

After Lightbourn’s ill-considered remark on night two of the FNM convention in July that the state should tie the tubes of unwed mothers with more than two children, his political exit was assured.

Developments as they relate to FNM nominations were not surprising.

Not long before the July convention, we asked Butler-Turner whether she would still seek a nomination if Minnis won the leadership race once again.

She indicated that she and her colleagues expected to get the axe.

“I don’t think that, that question would absolutely arise, because the leader has already stated very clearly that when he wins, he will deal with us six MPs,” she said at the time.

“The inference in the room when that was said was that we will not be nominated. So I don’t know if that will arise.”

But Butler-Turner also said she was confident that the people of Long Island would not abandon her “no matter where I go”.

When he was asked the question before the convention, Grant said Minnis “will not be re-elected”.

On August 21 when he announced he was retiring from politics, Grant said the FNM was in “disarray”.

Pre-convention, Lightbourn wrongly predicted: “Dr. Minnis will be thanked for his contribution to the FNM, but I don’t think he will be the leader, so that issue really won’t arise.”

Chipman said back then he would seek a nomination whether or not Minnis is leader.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m an FNM,” he said. “I’m the representative for St. Anne’s, so yes, I will be seeking re-election. Why not?”

But much has changed since then.

“It is clear that under the leadership of Dr. Minnis my contribution to the FNM as a member of Parliament is no longer desired, required or wanted,” Chipman said in a statement yesterday.

Minnis and his advisors have out-maneuvered those who tried to remove him as leader of the party, and of the Official Opposition.

Despite his lack of appeal among the wider population, Minnis has been able to hold down support in the party.

He can now move ahead without any worries that he will be undermined by his parliamentary team.

Their voices are near silent, as there is no avenue left for them to act against him. It is too late to write the governor general and ask that he be removed as leader of the Official Opposition, something they threatened to do twice. But they ‘dillied and dallied’ at a time when such a strike might have had some impact.

For now, Minnis can have confidence in the team of candidates he is lining up.

He may never have confidence that Butler-Turner will support him fully, but she lost her roar when she abandoned her leadership bid against Minnis. He need not worry about her any longer.

While the political curtains are falling on Minnis’ internal opponents, it will be most interesting to see in the coming months whether his leadership style and his struggle to convey strong leadership qualities cause any of the newly-minted FNM standard bearers to eventually view him in the same manner as the gang of six.



