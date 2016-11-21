I’m writing this particular article not long after the sickening mass shooting at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Florida. The whole world was shocked again by the ruthlessness of the killer who professed his loyalty to Isis. Now of course people all over the place are talking about the need to do their best to stop similar attacks from happening again. The leaders of the country, it appears to me, are clueless when it comes to dealing with this major problem. But My Friend, as I have stated before on many occasions in these articles over the years; to solve any problem, we have to first get to the Root Cause of The Problem and deal with it.

So let’s get back to the tragedy in Orlando, and take a look at the perpetrator of this terrible Act of Mass Murder of 49 innocent people at The Pulse Night Club in Orlando. What caused this young man who was born in New York of Afghan Parents to flip and carry out such an awful act of mass slaughter? Well firstly, when anyone is full of hate for others, the underlying cause is a severe case of Self-Hatred.

Yes indeed, anyone, anywhere in the world who is full of hate for others has a severe case of Self-Hatred, and this was most definitely the case with the perpetrator of the mass killings in Orlando.

So how do we deal with that kind of hate he harbored in his heart? Well as today’s title puts it ‘Only Love Can Conquer Hate’.

Yes indeed, we get back to The Fact that Parents the world over need to let their children know that they are loved unconditionally. When a person grows up feeling Loved, feeling Special and thus has High Self Esteem, they will not hate others.

This may seem like a simple solution, but it is A Fact, that ‘Only Love Can Conquer Hate’. So let’s make sure that all of our children feel loved as it’s the only way to have peace in our world.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



