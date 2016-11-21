Cheap points

Murders are down more than 30 percent this year, when compared to last year.

While the 89 murders we have had so far this year remain a dismal reality, the fact that murders are trending downward in The Bahamas is a positive sign.

It is too bad that Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis is taking the same approach to crime that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) took in 2012, before the last election.

If Minnis had an actual plan to address crime, we could take his recent utterances and criticisms seriously.

Sadly, other than suggesting in Parliament that we need to start “popping necks”, Minnis has no plan he can articulate.

What he has instead is press release after press release, in many instances riddled with inaccuracies.

After three murders were recorded last week, Minnis cried shame on the Christie administration, claiming inaccurately that government ministers had “celebrated” a decline in the murder count.

Minnis also falsely claimed that, under the Christie administration, we have seen record setting murder rates “year after year”.

It is true that in 2015, The Bahamas set a new murder record, at 146. It was the first year under the Christie administration that saw a new murder record.

The previous murder record was set under the Ingraham administration when Minnis was a member of the Cabinet in 2011. The count that year was 127.

The alarm we feel today over murders is not unlike the fear we felt under the former government.

Between May 7 and December 31, 2012, there were 70 murders.

There were 119 in 2013. In 2014, there were 123 murders.

It is accurate that there have been more than 500 murders for this term.

On the campaign trail in 2012, the PLP infamously erected billboards around New Providence broadcasting that there had been 490-plus murders under the Ingraham administration.

The decision to put up those billboards was an all-around bad idea, as Prime Minister Perry Christie eventually conceded.

Christie, while in opposition, blamed the crime problem on failed policies of the Ingraham administration.

We suppose Minnis sees it now as his turn to blame crime on the Christie administration’s failed crime policies.

Minnis claimed the government has patted itself on the back as people live in fear.

Minnis seemed to take issue with a comment made recently by Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe when he was asked about crime.

The comment seemed appropriate, given the authorities’ efforts in tackling a serious murder problem in The Bahamas.

There was no hint that the government is celebrating a declining murder rate.

Wilchcombe told reporters: “Because of the intensive work done by the minister responsible for national security together with the respective leaders of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), we have seen some results in the country.

“... There is much more work to be done, but we have seen progress.”

In June, when we spoke to Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage about the decline in the murder rate, Nottage was also cautious not to “celebrate” as Minnis has accused him of doing.

Nottage said at the time, “It is obvious that many of the strategies that we have been putting forward are having a positive impact. We’re not satisfied, of course, because as long as there are serious crimes in the country, we have to fight it.”

In his latest press release on crime, Minnis declared that “the murder rate has hit record highs year after year, sexual predators are targeting women at an alarming rate, and this government has spent more time trying to convince everyone that things are fine, as opposed to implementing a plan to make our communities safe”.

Minnis accused the government of ignoring crime, saying it has no capacity to “fix” the problem.

“It is time for this outgoing government to finally develop and implement a plan to fully protect our citizens,” the FNM leader said.

“It starts with acknowledging the problem, not treating it like a campaign issue that they are afraid to address.”

Minnis seems to think that effective opposition means issuing press releases critical of the government.

He wants to be the next prime minister of The Bahamas, but he has yet to demonstrate any effective approach to addressing crime. We would love to see a well thought-out plan from him on what he intends to do.

This reminds us of a protest he led outside the Bahamas Electricity Corporation earlier this term.

When reporters asked him his plan for energy reform, he could not articulate one, but was anxious to make the evening news while accusing the Christie administration of failing in this regard.

Leadership has to be more than firing off criticisms.

The PLP’s complete politicization of the crime issue in 2012 was one of the low moments of the campaign. Minnis and the FNM should not seek to duplicate that.

It is time for the opposition leader to start outlining a clear vision and demonstrating a more mature approach to our national issues.

We are weary of his current brand of politics. We believe it is why there is such widespread apathy among voters. They yearn for leaders who are serious-minded and who are able to demonstrate substantive positions which they could defend, and put into action if given an opportunity.



