PM makes hollow call for transparency

Prime Minister Perry Christie should be ashamed to mention the word transparency near the end of a term in which he has presided over an administration that has re-introduced governance in the shadows and has resisted repeated calls that it act in a manner that is accountable and respectful of its citizenry.

Addressing members of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) a week ago, Christie called on them to assist the government in being more “transparent” with the public by using their voice.

He said they should use their voice to be protectors of the economy, “not just conforming with what the government wants, but questioning, advising, suggesting and being able to ensure that you protect this economy that has been so good to you and your members because you epitomize what is good about The Bahamas and the successsive industry”.

Christie added: “I think it is going to be important as we argue over what is transparency, for your organization to have access to business decisions that are being made in our country.”

We admit, after reading the prime minister’s statements to the accountants several times, we remain confused.

We were again reminded about Christie’s empty commitments to accountability and transparency.

We wonder if he gets that so many Bahamians find it impossible to believe anything he says. He has given us too many reasons not to believe that he will actually put his words into action.

While it is unrealistic to expect a prime minister and an administration to meet every single commitment they make before and during their term, Christie has shown that he is more concerned with fancy talk — which borders on incoherent talk — than he is with carrying through on his pledges.

One of his big, fancy speeches was given at an anti-corruption forum in the Cayman Islands in March 2014.

We point to it because it stands out as one of the most glaring examples of big commitments with no follow up.

At that event nearly three years ago now, Christie advised that his government was working on a national anti-corruption action plan which he claimed would include, among other elements, a renewed focus on quality leadership and inculcating a sustained political commitment to fight corruption.

The prime minister also told his audience his administration would give “renewed consideration” to “the draft Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)” to allow citizens greater access to government information and to provide them with the tools to keep public administration transparent and accountable.

Following Christie’s speech in 2014, National Review opined: “The prime minister should not boast about transparency and accountability when his administration continues to keep that Freedom of Information Act on the shelf. An important feature of good governance is access to information. Transparency is essential to fostering trust in governance.”

With this term in office winding down, the FOIA has yet to see the light of day in the Parliament of The Bahamas.

Clearly, it was not a priority item for the Christie administration.

The government’s actions prove that it does not truly believe in accountability and transparency.

If Christie did, he would not need to call on accountants or any other professionals to help the government be more transparent.

He would simply take action that demonstrates a serious commitment to transparency.

Christie’s PLP is steeped in a culture that says to its citizens they do not have the right to know what actions their government is taking on their behalf.

One of the strongest examples of the disdain and contempt with which the Christie administration views citizens is the matter of the Rubis fuel spill and the decision of this government to keep secret for more than a year a damning report which warned that people who live and work near the gas station at Robinson Road were potentially under threat.

With a firestorm raging over the matter a year and a half ago, the government announced the appointment of a committee to examine reasons for the delayed release of that report and to recommend how to avoid any similar matters playing out in the future.

Incredibly, the government is also keeping secret the report into the delayed release of the Rubis report. We are again being told through the government’s actions that we do not have the right to know.

Bahamians also remain in the dark over the reported deal the government reached with the Chinese to complete Baha Mar. We do not know what concessions the government agreed to, or anything else connected to it.

Christie told Parliament in August that the Chinese applied to have the agreement sealed and the Supreme Court complied.

But while the prime minister and his government hide behind that Supreme Court order, they have no excuse for keeping secret for more than two years the agreement they signed with Cable and Wireless Communications to get back — they say — two percent of the shares in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company, which the Ingraham administration sold.

Contracts the government signed for the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) are also being kept hidden.

In March, National Review revealed that a company in which former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) minister Darrell Rolle has an interest received a contract for the BAMSI female dormitory. It was incorporated on April 30, 2013, just in time to land that BAMSI contract.

After that revelation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis committed to making all BAMSI contracts public. Of course, that did not happen.

Several days ago, Davis told National Review he still intends to follow through on that commitment, but refused to be held to a timeline.

More recently, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray tried to convince the public that The Nassau Guardian’s reporting on a proposed $2.1 billion agri-fisheries initiative in Andros with the Chinese was “utterly false”, clearly unaware that his letter proving otherwise had already been leaked.

Now, after being big on talk and low on action, Christie expects Bahamians to believe he is suddenly committed to transparency.

Ahead of the last general election, Christie was comfortable labeling then prime minister, Hubert Ingraham, as a “jokey” prime minister.

The more Christie speaks these days, the more he proves why he deserves such a label.



