Shade and hypocrisy

Refusing to take the same political gamble as his friend and longtime political ally Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells stuck with Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis during some of Minnis’ most turbulent days, and for that he has been rewarded with a nomination.

Like the former FNM senator Lanisha Rolle, who was forced to resign from the Senate earlier this year amid great controversy after repeatedly embarrassing the party, Wells remained loyal to Minnis, guaranteeing for himself a shot at another political lifeline.

But with each show of confidence in Wells, Minnis has pushed back into the spotlight a matter that impacts the credibility of both the FNM leader, and the Bamboo Town MP, who two and a half years after signing a letter of intent (LOI) with Stellar Waste to Energy for a $600 million waste-to-energy plant at the New Providence landfill, still has yet to provide a full explanation on the affair.

We know the story well. We have aired it many times in this space.

Wells’ decision to sign the LOI led to Prime Minister Perry Christie asking for his resignation as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Works. It took Christie more than three months to act on the matter. He fired Wells as the controversy failed to die down in the public sphere.

Minnis, Wells and all those FNM candidates who stand on the stage with the Bamboo Town MP are also negatively impacted by this matter. Their silence speaks to their support of their colleague, Wells, and their leader, Minnis.

Minnis’ decision to back Wells’ nomination puts a lie to his own pledge to be transparent and accountable if he becomes our next prime minister.

If Minnis wanted to be taken seriously on that score, he should have ensured that Wells provided the explanation that many people waited for, an explanation that never came.

But Minnis owed Wells a pay back for helping to save his political hide.

While Minnis is not talking about the LOI matter these days — as it is no longer in his political interest to do so — the issue still haunts Wells, as it does Minnis.

Incredibly, Minnis still has questions on the agenda of the House of Assembly on a matter he once claimed developed under “shady” circumstances.

Minnis asked the questions in Parliament in 2014, back when Wells was a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Minnis was demanding his resignation as parliamentary secretary.

The questions were addressed to Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who told National Review several days ago he does intend to answer the questions.

Among other questions, the FNM leader asked whether the Cabinet of The Bahamas was aware that Wells proposed to sign the LOI.

He also asked Davis to “explain fully” to the House “all the facts and circumstances surrounding the purported signing and execution of such a document by the MP for Bamboo Town and parliamentary secretary in his ministry”.

We asked Davis why, more than two years after those questions were asked, he still has not provided answers.

He told us: “It’s a matter of choice. I think I wasn’t anxious to answer the questions, particularly following the fact that Mr. Wells had crossed the floor, joined the FNM, and the questions were posed to me by the leader of the opposition and I had anticipated that he may have withdrawn them, and I had in fact responded to most of those questions asked.”

But those questions were asked a full year before Wells crossed the floor.

We also put to Davis that a full explanation was never given. And key questions were never answered.

Minnis asked the minister whether the National Economic Council (that is, the Cabinet of The Bahamas) approved and issued a permit for the Stellar project.

He asked the minister which law firm was engaged by Stellar, and he asked the minister to inform the House who was responsible for preparing legal commitment documents.

Even if this information was put into the public domain by way of interviews with the media or media probing, the deputy prime minister still has an obligation to answer them.

“I very often quipped him (Minnis) whether he still wanted me to answer, but as I said, questions are answered after I would have shared with my colleagues what I intended to do and say,” said Davis, insisting that he addressed the issues in the public domain.

Davis repeated that he was not aware that Wells was going to sign an LOI “nor was he authorized to sign such a letter of intent”.

He said the NEC never approved the project.

And Davis told us that he does not know the circumstances that led to Wells signing the document.

He suggested that was a matter for Wells to speak to.

We asked Davis his view on the FNM nominating Wells, given that Minnis had said the signing took place under shady circumstances.

“Someone once said that politicians do find themselves together as strange bedfellows, and I think that’s what you will find in this case,” he said.

“I ask you to opine on what you think in regard to the fact that the opposition, led by the leader of the opposition in all of their public utterances on this issue, always suggested that there was something inappropriate that had occurred, and that there was some element of impropriety attendant to this matter, and it seems he (Minnis) is now embracing it by the nomination.”

Davis said this is politics.

“They’re now in the same bed,” he said of Minnis and Wells.

There are multiple examples of our leaders — on both sides of the political divide — taking us for fools.

The LOI stands out as a clear example.

Minnis expects the public to forget all that he said about Wells and this issue in 2014 when it was politically expedient to do so, yet he talks about ensuring transparency and clean governance.

The government, meanwhile, has scoffed at demands that it inform the public fully what transpired and who the players were.

The DPM now says he still plans to answer questions on the House agenda.

Minnis has refused to withdraw the questions, yet he continues to go on the FNM stage and tout the talent and competence of Wells.

It’s no wonder why so many Bahamians feel they are being taken for a ride by many who lead them.

The FNM and Minnis have shown stunning hypocrisy in this matter. We have no expectation that Minnis will draw further attention to this hypocrisy by withdrawing the questions on the House agenda.

It will also be shocking if the government provides the answers that have been sought.

It is for the voters to decide the best of the sad leadership options — what they will accept and what they will not accept.

We are again reminded that when it comes to political matters, the best interest of the public is seldom the paramount consideration.



