I’ve stated this many times before but let me state it once again. We do live in a world where noise permeates the atmosphere just about everywhere one goes. Over the weekend, I was trying to watch a swimming tournament on television, and there was loud music in the background as the commentator was giving a commentary on each race….to me this was most annoying. I recently tried to watch a series ‘The Origins of God’ on the National Geographic Network with Host Morgan Freeman. Once again there was loud music and constant sound effects which to me were very annoying and thus made it difficult for me to watch. Yes indeed, everywhere one goes today in the world, it would appear that the atmosphere is laden with loud noise of one sort or another.

Now, that’s O.K at times for those who like that sort of thing. However, as all of The Great Teachers, The Philosophers and Sages have taught, it’s most importance for all of us to be able to spend some time alone in The Silence each and every day….yes it most definitely is. We’ve all I’m sure heard someone say the following. “There was so much noise that I couldn’t hear myself Think”….oh how true that Statement of Fact is. My Friend, as Earl Nightingale simply put it “Thinking is the highest function of which a Human Being is capable”. And in order to be able to think calmly and creatively, one needs to as today’s title instructs us ‘Be Still!’

Of course, from a Spiritual Perspective, it is absolutely vital for a person to ‘Be Still!’ for several periods of time throughout the day, evening and night. This My Friend, is why I regularly highlight the importance of this so often in these articles. When you are still, you get in touch with The God WITHIN and thus have access to more and more knowledge.

• Think about it!

