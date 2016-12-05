You know, as I reflect on the title of this particular article ‘There’s No Excuse For Ignorance’ I realize the Absolute Truth contained in it. Yes indeed, in this the 21st Century knowledge of all kinds is available to us everywhere we go. There are of course various institutions where we can enroll in courses covering just about any subject under the sun. Of course just about all of the major institutions of higher learning, the colleges and universities offer courses online. A good friend of mine just graduated with a Degree in Finance which she did completely online. So education of all kinds is very obtainable for all who really wish to be more knowledgeable.

Of course, the number one requirement which a person must have in order to commence the process of learning thus getting rid of their previous ignorance relative to a particular subject is to want to learn. That’s right, getting rid of ignorance and thus embarking on a course of acquiring a whole lot of knowledge in a particular field, requires a person to have the right attitude thus really wanting to learn more each and every day.

We’re all, I’m sure familiar with the phrase ‘Knowledge is Power’ and believe me this is absolutely true for when you have a whole lot of knowledge on a particular subject, then you’re better equipped to be able to follow your dreams and thus eventually become very successful.

Of course, as I have relayed to you My Valued Readers before on many occasions; there are two Sources of Knowledge, one is external, the kind you get from formal Institutions of Learning, and the other is internal. The internal, Intuitive Knowledge is obtained by spending time alone in The Silence, Meditating. This Intuitive Knowledge is most important too.

• Think about it!

