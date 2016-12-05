The Free National Movement (FNM) and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) have reportedly failed to reach agreement over a possible accommodation heading into the next general election.

According to National Review sources, DNA Leader Branville McCartney requested that the FNM agree for his party to have at least 30 percent of the constituencies uncontested by the Official Opposition as a part of the arrangement, which would see the FNM and the DNA go into the election as a unified force.

McCartney reportedly believes up to 30 percent would be reasonable, given what he thinks is strong DNA support.

Reportedly, Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis thinks otherwise and is unwilling to agree to this request.

Sources say the two sides have met to discuss what would be a reasonable arrangement to strengthen their chances of unseating the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

McCartney was said to be inflexible on the point of the DNA getting an advantage in as many as 10 to 11 of the 38 constituencies.

National Review understands that a request had also been made for McCartney to become deputy prime minister, should the Free National Movement — with the backing of the DNA — win the general election.

Reportedly, certain prospective FNM financiers have encouraged Minnis to reach an arrangement with the DNA, as fears persist that the third party will split the vote, thereby allowing the PLP to slip back in.

Concerns about the DNA’s possible impact on the election are heightened among some FNMs, given the fact that the FNM continues to be challenged because it does not have a strong leader.

While some FNMs are heartened by the fact that the FNM has attracted a few big and credible names as candidates, they still worry that Minnis remains far from inspirational.

We recently noted in this space that whereas an attractive, competent team is certainly favorable for a party and for a leader, an attractive, competent leader is also crucial.

A weak leader spells all kinds of problems. It is weak leadership that has brought the FNM to near shambles.

There is no sense that the FNM is firing up a wide portion of the electorate notwithstanding the fact that Prime Minister Perry Christie and the PLP remain hugely unpopular.

Although the DNA did not win any seats in the House of Assembly in 2012, it received more than 13,000 votes, roughly a year after it was founded.

To be clear, the DNA’s leader is also far from inspirational and has a certain shallowness that makes him unimpressive, but some FNMs fear that the DNA remains an attractive option for millennials who are turned off by both the PLP and the FNM.

Data recently provided by the Parliamentary Registration Department showed that Bahamians 18 to 25 make up the largest group of registered voters.

There is a widespread view that the FNM would suffer more from DNA votes than the PLP.

Minnis’ lackluster leadership and the continued existence of the DNA give Perry Christie his best chance at re-election, some politically astute observers have repeatedly opined.

The country is in an anti-PLP mood. We cannot imagine what the PLP’s message will be on the campaign trail.

The economy remains tremendously challenged; the country’s debt burden is growing; crime remains a significant concern and the failure of the government to be transparent and accountable have all contributed to a strong disgust toward Christie and the PLP.

It is often said that people vote against parties, not necessarily for the alternative.

But with the DNA remaining a threat, the FNM’s chances appear diminished.

No doubt, Christie is aware of how Minnis strengthens his chances at re-election.

Despite the disenchantment that exists among the electorate, the PLP’s election machinery is not to be underestimated. It knows how to fight hard and it knows how to organize and energize its base, even if that base is shrinking.

Those close to Minnis say he, too, is good at organizing, but his leadership ability is still challenged and many do not view him as politically astute. He does not excite many people.

Without a doubt, there is significant voter apathy. It is reflected in the low voter registration numbers, which remain below 40 percent, despite the many voter registration drives, and despite the leaders of the various political parties urging people to register to vote.

Sherlyn Hall, the parliamentary commissioner, recently observed that historically, voter registration jumps after political conventions. But he said there was no appreciable increase after the FNM’s convention in July, and after the DNA’s convention in September.

Many people are disillusioned and they are depressed by the leadership options before them.

Many want Christie gone, but they are not enthused about the prospect of a Minnis administration.

This was reflected in that Public Domain poll on the political climate in The Bahamas that we reported on several weeks back.

The poll found that, while there is a deep disaffection with the current administration and the direction the country is headed in, many Bahamians are unhappy with their options for change.

It found that only 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the PLP if an election were called tomorrow; 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM, and 15 percent said they would vote for the DNA.

Researchers also observed, “Cynicism seems at its highest, and no personality we tested stood out as ‘the savior’. Scores were low across the board.”

On a scale of one to 10, Minnis scored 5.1, Christie scored 4.3 and McCartney scored 4.9 percent.

We remind that, importantly, results also showed that there is a split in the opposition that keeps the PLP “viable for now”.

“A unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP,” researchers said.

This undoubtedly remains the case.

If Minnis and McCartney fail to reach an agreement, if they allow egos and selfish ambition to keep them from coming together, the PLP might snatch another win.

When it comes to ego, McCartney certainly has no shortage of that. Sometimes we wonder whether he is content with the idea of the DNA being a spoiler or creating upset and destroying the political dreams of certain people.

McCartney previously said he had been approached “several times” by senior FNMs, to join the Official Opposition.

In May, McCartney told The Tribune that the DNA will never “fold up” and join a “sinking FNM”, but he proposed that the two parties “join forces and work together” to oust the PLP.

“We have had some conversations with members of the FNM, but ultimately the leader makes the final decision,” he said.

“If the FNM is smart and really wants to beat the PLP, they would have a real conversation about this.

“We are open to this. We have spoken about this, but Dr. Minnis seems to be stuck on stupid. He is not in his right mind if he thinks he can win on his own.”

McCartney added, “Together, we would be the worst nightmare for the PLP, and we are willing to do what it takes to rid the country of the PLP.”

Around that same time, Minnis suggested that there might be a possibility of a coalition between the FNM and the DNA.

However, according to an article in The Bahama Journal, he noted that McCartney’s arrogance does not sit well with him, as the ultimate goal should be to remove the PLP.

Minnis is quoted as saying, “I was disappointed in McCartney with his bombastic attitude when individuals are trying to reach out to remove the PLP.”

FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest also told The Nassau Guardian around that time that there is a strategic advantage to the DNA joining the FNM to form a “united opposition”, but the FNM will not be “dictated to by anyone”.

We see no path to the DNA winning the next government of The Bahamas, but would be the first to acknowledge that no one can foretell what people will do when they get in the privacy of the ballot box.

We imagine there will be a great deal of anger toward the PLP, but no one knows whether it will be intense enough to unseat the PLP, especially if the opposition forces remain splintered.



