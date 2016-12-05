Fire and fury

Much has changed since those contentious days when Edison Key, the South and Central Abaco MP, helped save Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis from being knifed by members of the party’s parliamentary caucus, who concluded that Minnis was a poor option to lead the FNM into the next general election.

Key told National Review that since Minnis was elected leader at the FNM’s 2014 convention in a fair process, he felt it would be wrong to write to the governor general and have him removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

Now, Key says Minnis and his operatives have been working behind the scenes in Abaco to get rid of him, holding “secret” meetings in his constituency without inviting him.

When we called him on Saturday after hearing these reports, Key confirmed that he will not be running under the FNM’s banner in the next election, but left the door open to the possibility of making another bid for the seat.

He told us that, given the way Minnis handled that particular situation, he has come to know the “real” Minnis — and that person is not someone he wants to be associated with any longer.

“I feel like he has betrayed me,” Key admitted.

“It’s like when Jesus went to the cross and before he got up there they said, ‘Away with him. We will have nothing to do with him’. And eventually they had to bow down and still pray to him.

“But I’m not that righteous or anything. I just don’t like the way he’s moving.

“He spoke to me some time ago and he said, ‘I want to put you in the Senate and I want to give you a ministerial position, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources’.

“And I said to him, ‘How can you offer me anything and you haven’t won your seat yet? You can’t offer me anything; you have to win a government before you could.’

“And so, he’s already appointed his Cabinet. He’s got them named.

“I said, ‘I’m not in that group. I’m not going in the Senate and I don’t want [any] ministerial position. Like he’s trying to bribe me or something. You don’t bribe me easy.

“Then he’s offered me an ambassador position in Miami. I don’t want to go to Miami. It’s like he’s already won the government, you know, but he’s doing this thinking he’s going to win the government, like I’m a fish that needs to bite the bait.

“I don’t bite bait. I am straightforward and honest.

“... And when you turn your back on your friends, your enemies are going to kill you anyway. I feel sorry for him, because I met some wonderful people in the FNM, at council meetings, some of the elderly people and [they] really don’t have any idea who the real Minnis is.”

We asked Key who he thinks the real Minnis is.

He said, “The real Minnis is a very deceptive person. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He has no experience. You look at it now, Neko, a senior person in the FNM, who has been minister of works, gone. Look at Chippie, gone; Lightbourn, gone; Neilly, gone.”

Key of course was referring to FNM MPs Neko Grant, Hubert Chipman, Richard Lightbourn and Theo Neilly, all of whom will be on the outside looking in after Parliament is dissolved.

They, along with Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, opposed Minnis’ leadership.

They failed in an effort to unseat him and met an increasingly cold reception within the party.

One by one, they announced that they will not seek the party’s nomination again, with the exception of Butler-Turner.

Key said, “The night of convention when Loretta got up there and called him (Minnis) a dinosaur and was knocking him hard, she saw that the ‘roc with doc’ (Minnis’ base support in the FNM) was pretty heavy and she thought, ‘I better back off’, and she did; she backed off. But then the next night he got up and he confirmed her, nominated her in the sense that she would be the candidate for Long Island.

“And a ‘fella’ like me, who stood by him, never wavered a moment, never was swayed by the rest of the crew, and every one of them were against him, every single one of them.

“I never went against him. I supported him. I told him that over and over, ‘you have my support’.

But now Key says: “I don’t want anything to do with him. The way he treated me, I have no respect for him any more.

“I’m finished with him. He can do what he likes. He can go out there, and if the people are foolish enough to be swayed by his stupidity, then Lord help [them].”

Key said he owes Butler-Turner an apology and suggested he owes an apology as well to the other FNM MPs who tried to get rid of Minnis.

“I owe Loretta an apology because they know him better than me and can see through him, through different eyes from mine, and I was trying to be decent and honest,” he said.

“The (2014) convention put him in, and I didn’t want to go against the convention. The convention voted him in as the leader.

“It was a fair and square convention, so I stood up for him. But I find that his word doesn’t mean anything and what he’s doing to the party, he’s destroying the party completely. I think they need to call [former Prime Minister] Hubert Ingraham back and let him take this party over and run with it.

“They (the opposing MPs) were right. I was wrong, because they knew him better than me, you see. That’s the way it went.”

Cutting a deal

“But now, he’s been here (Abaco) and cut a deal. Couple days ago he sent the Candidates Committee up here and they met at the FNM headquarters,” Key continued.

“They didn’t even invite me. They came up and [Sidney] Collie, the chairman of the party, came up to have a meeting to hear what they had to say.

“Well, they had a few white dissidents there that never supported me... So the chairman called around and got the people who he knows who don’t support me, period, so they had the meeting.

“And all they were talking about in the meeting was young blood. Young blood. They want young blood. Well, they might get young blood, but the boy they are trying to run was born in Florida. He has a U.S. passport and a Bahamian passport.

“He’s only 22 or so and has no experience...This is what they’re pushing for. They want this boy. You know why? They can rule him, but they can’t rule me.

“When I think something is right, you got trouble to change my mind, and I think I’ve proven that. Even when the FNMs walked out the House of Assembly and left just me one sitting there, they were calling for (Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred) Gray to be fired.

“They didn’t want him to speak, and I said, ‘Who am I to stop Gray from speaking?’ The people of MICAL would have to stop Gray from speaking.

“He’s elected by those people. [They are] his constituents. I didn’t go out with them on so they beat on me for that here, these couple wicked whites.”

Key was referencing the opposition walkout from Parliament last year after Gray was accused of interfering in a judicial matter in his constituency.

Though the attorney general determined there was no evidence that warranted prosecution, the controversy has scarred Gray politically.

Continuing his conversation with us, Key said he will continue to stand for what is right.

“And I don’t turn my back on my friends for my enemies, because eventually they would take you out,” he added.

“But I’m very disappointed in Dr. Minnis, extremely disappointed.”

Leadership

We also asked Key what kind of prime minister he thinks Minnis would be.

He said, “I don’t think he’ll ever be prime minister because he has no experience. He’d do better off to go back and deliver babies, a gynecologist.

“He’s not a political minded person. When you think about it, it was only eight of us and every single one of them got disgusted with him because he wasn’t conducting himself right.

“He comes in the House, he sits down, five minutes he’s gone. He doesn’t stay in the House. He’s not a good leader. So to be the prime minister, that’s a big responsibility.

“You represent the whole country then; you’ve got to make the decisions for the people, and he is a sad state as far as I am concerned.”

Key added: “I think politically he’s a lost soul, and I hope one day these people will wake up to see right through him. I mean to turn his back on me, the only one who supported him and prevented the letter being signed to go to the governor general. I was the only one that stood up for him.”

Key said he thinks he knows why Minnis has treated him the way he has.

“I understand they (people in Abaco) promised him big money and they told him if he runs me over here they would not pump the money into the party. These are people with some big, big money. I mean huge. They own the island.”

Asked if he plans to still run for the seat, Key told us: “If I back out, I think the PLP could win up here because I have a lot of loyal people who trust me because I’ve been honest with them all my political life.

“I have touched them in some way or the other. I’ve been helpful to them and faithful to them and Minnis has done nothing... [but] listening to the wickedness of these white people who are self appointed....”

He said, “There are other options. That’s all I can tell you on that. There are other options but I will not, if Minnis came to me in the morning and said, ‘Here’s $1 million and I want you to have the nomination for South and Central Abaco’, I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, but I don’t need your money’.”



