Firstly, let me make a most important statement which hopefully will assist you in better understanding the message for today. ‘No One Can Hurt You’ without your permission. But D. Paul you may protest, there’s a Supervisor at work whose attitude is absolutely disgusting, he’s always trying to upset me and thus make my time at work miserable and unpleasant. My Friend, I’m glad you used the word ‘Trying’. You see I repeat, if you’re in control of your emotions, which of course you should be at all times, as stated already ‘No One Can Hurt You’ without your permission.

Don’t forget, as stated many times in the past in these articles, everything in life is a matter of choice. When someone is disgusting to you, you have a clear choice before you as to exactly how you respond to them. You can of course respond in kind and descend to their level by being disgusting to them; or you can start to behave like A Mature, Enlightened Adult and thus make a decision not to respond in kind ….this decision is always in your hands. This I guarantee, if no matter how disgusting or unhelpful a person may be, you do not respond in kind but instead decide to operate from a higher level of consciousness by being extremely pleasant at all times, irrespective of another’s disgusting behaviour; believe me, you’ll be The Winner….yes you will!

I suppose that in the end this article is all about growing up and thus doing what is right at all times, and not stooping to another’s level. This of course requires controlling your emotions and behaving in An Adult Manner throughout the day and night. I guarantee that if you take my advice and thus travel, as Scott Peck advocated ‘The Road Less Traveled’, you will eventually reach The Promised Land.

•Think about it!

