Trafficking in stupidity

The latest asinine statement from MICAL MP V. Alfred Gray reflects the disturbing thinking of some in the political leadership in The Bahamas and reminds many why there is a view among so many who make up the electorate that these leaders have long passed their ‘use by’ date.

Speaking to reporters last Tuesday, Gray expressed the view that the PLP’s brand is not damaged — delusional thinking, we believe, but that is his view.

Gray is one of those chiefly responsible for damaging the party’s brand in the last four and a half years with embarrassing controversies — one of which resulted in him being stripped of his local government portfolio.

He has, on more than one occasion, brought the PLP into disrepute and has contributed significantly to the erosion of the confidence placed in the party, which led to a slim victory at the polls in 2012.

As he expressed the view that the PLP will be well-positioned to win the next election, Gray told reporters, “Once we could hire 5,000 to 6,000 people and people have money in their pockets, they don’t care who the government is.”

It translated into: Once we can throw them some crumbs from the economic pie, nothing else really matters.

For sure, jobs matter. They matter in a big way to the people who will get them and to their families; they matter to the economy, but Gray’s arrogance and simplistic view of the many complex issues that shape voters’ decision-making was insulting to many Bahamians.

Jobs are not always enough to win an election.

The PLP has betrayed the Bahamian people on multiple levels and has failed to keep key promises, chief among them the pledge to ‘believe in Bahamians’.

Gray also seems to forget, conveniently so, that in 2007, unemployment was at 6.9 percent, down from 9.1 percent in 2002, when the Perry Christie-led PLP took office for the first time, yet the PLP was kicked out of power by an angry electorate that had, had its fill of a scandal-ridden government.

The country is again in an anti-PLP mood.

It is accompanied now by the fear many Bahamians have that they are losing their country to foreign interests.

This was reflected in the Public Domain poll we reported on in September.

That study of the political climate in The Bahamas showed that 45 percent of respondents associate the governing Progressive Liberal Party with being aligned with foreign interests.

This compares to the 23 percent of respondents who named the Free National Movement as the party associated with foreign interests.

With very little to go on by way of a record, Christie, Gray and others in the Cabinet, are banking on Baha Mar jobs to seal a victory for the PLP in 2017.

Just over a week ago, the prime minister spoke of the “imminent hiring” of 1,500 employees in the new year to coincide with the mega resort’s phased opening.

Christie said with the phased opening of the casino hotel, the convention centre and its hotel, and the golf course, the contingent workforce is expected to rise to 3,300 by August 2017 and 4,300 by December 2017.

If Gray thinks the hiring of 1,500 people ahead of the election will guarantee a PLP win, then the depth of his delusion is startling.

The minister was responding to a view candidly expressed by Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major during the Black Friday protest in Downtown Nassau.

When asked if the PLP is a hard sell, Major told us, “The PLP’s brand is damaged. There’s no question about it. The PLP is a hard sell; no question about that.

“I see it. I feel it and the public is reminding me of it every day, and I’m very concerned about it, and so we need to continue to keep the fight.”

Gray took a different view, suggesting the coming on stream of jobs will save the day.

That same Public Domain Poll asked respondents whether they think the country is going in the right direction or the wrong direction.

Forty-one percent said things are going “very much wrong”, while 16 percent said things are going “somewhat wrong”.

Fifteen percent responded neither wrong nor right.

Twenty percent said “somewhat right”, and seven percent said “very much right”.

Respondents were also asked how satisfied they are overall with the work that has been done by the PLP government of Perry Christie.

Only six percent said they are “very satisfied”.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents were either very dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied by the work of the PLP government.

Respondents were also asked whether Christie’s PLP government deserves to be re-elected or whether the government should be changed at the next election.

Seventy percent of respondents said there should be a change of government.

The intensity of the disenchantment about the direction the country is headed and the loss of faith in Christie to chart a course we can feel good about won’t easily be turned around before the election, if at all.

Conspiracy

It certainly won’t be reversed by people like Gray whose language and warped thinking about the current state of affairs continues to damage the party’s brand.

In Gray’s world of make believe, he and the government are victims of a conspiracy by the media to make them look bad.

It is an insulting and baseless theory that ignores their failure to be accountable and transparent and to deliver the package of goods they promised on a campaign trail peppered with deceptions and unrealistic pledges.

After being exposed by The Nassau Guardian over his recent attempts to discredit and mischaracterize this newspaper, Gray was still at it with his silly statements on a Guardian Radio show last week.

When asked, he confirmed that his October letter to Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez giving him the green light to further pursue a deal that would have led to the Chinese being significantly involved in the Bahamian fishing industry, has been rescinded.

This is the same proposal Gray had said in that letter to Gomez was “progressive”.

The fact that he had to rescind the letter was an acknowledgement that the proposal was a bad idea that would absolutely not be accepted by large numbers of Bahamians.

In initially asking the ambassador to further pursue the proposal, Gray again demonstrated incredibly poor judgment.

On the radio show, however, he accused The Guardian of having a political agenda, for targeting him, as he put it, to further the agenda of the Free National Movement.

The minister even suggested The Guardian has a “hard on” for him.

It was complete and utter hogwash, a stupid statement. If this whole debacle was only about a media conspiracy against him, then Gray ought to have stuck to his guns and fought to save the “progressive” proposal.

What the media have stood against are public officials who think that in 2016 they can push any measure that would be contrary to the interests of the Bahamian people, that would give away our patrimony for the sake of some jobs.

It is terrifying really that V. Alfred Gray is responsible for policy formation as it relates to important national assets.

He is from a bygone political era when leaders discouraged progressive thought and independent action on the part of their constituents, when they took vindictive action against those who dared question their decisions, when they operated in the dark and sought to suppress press freedom.

Gray and others like him ought to be reminded every single day that today’s electorate is exposed, to a great degree made up of independent, intelligent thinkers, who are not gullible enough to accept his nonsensical statements.



