A stand against failed leadership

The Free National Movement’s ship has already left the dock en route to Government House, Dr. Hubert Minnis declared on Wednesday night, hours after the majority of the FNM’s team in the House of Assembly unexpectedly pulled a freshly sharpened political dagger, critically piercing the dwarfed and embattled leader whose feeble stewardship of a once strong and proud party has reduced it to near shambles.

As the FNM continues to try to force feed Minnis to a disinterested and unexcited electorate, it is unconvincing in its contention that it is formidable on the eve of a general election with grave implications for current and future generations of Bahamians.

With his obviously concerned team of candidates at his side, Minnis exclaimed that while Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and six other ‘rebel’ MPs were successful in deposing him as leader of the Official Opposition, he remains the captain of the ship.

But the ship of which he speaks is ablaze, its torch reduced to ashes. It is sinking in treacherous waters, its honor stripped, its foundation shaken and its leader confused, flailing and humiliated by a vote of no confidence in him.

The move was unprecedented. And while Minnis has condemned the MPs for “subverting” democracy and has moved to have them expelled, a significant fact in the political theatre we are watching play out is that our founding fathers provided the constitutional path for MPs who have no confidence in their leader to take action.

In a press statement timed to coincide with Butler-Turner receiving her instruments of appointment at Government House yesterday , Minnis said, “What has occurred over the last few days in the FNM is the result of individuals who have failed to respect the democratic process of their own party.

“They have put their self-centered feelings toward me ahead of the will of the people and the best interest of the country.”

More than anything else, the action taken by those MPs last week was a stand against failed and incompetent leadership.

If Minnis is unable to hold the confidence of a majority of his party’s parliamentary team, how is he to convince the nation to have any confidence in him to lead the country?

The FNM today faces a sordid state of affairs at a time when it should be poised to topple the underperforming Progressive Liberal Party, which is taking the country in the wrong direction and has lost the affection of the Bahamian people.

In the absence of strong leadership and thus the absence of a strong opposition, the country has suffered.

The governing party has had free reign in Parliament when it ought to have been checked vigorously on its multiple missteps, broken promises, failure to account and questionable policies.

Instead of instilling fear in the PLP, today’s FNM emboldens a shameless and arrogant prime minister, who is fresh out of ideas to move The Bahamas forward.

Another term of Perry Christie has long felt unfathomable, but with flames engulfing the FNM ship, with its captain under siege, there are growing fears, painful acknowledgements, that a path may be open to Christie and the PLP’s re-election.

This is because today’s FNM under the uninspiring Hubert Minnis is a turnoff to so many Bahamians looking for inspiration, hope and a new direction for their beloved Bahamas.

We are stuck between hell and a horror show.

If an election is held on May 7, 2017, many could wake up on May 8 — if they sleep at all —feeling sick, disgusted and terrified at what our Bahamas will become whether we have a Christie or a Minnis led administration.

The Bahamas, at this moment, is marking a depressing period in its national development.

These are serious times in which we live; the national debt continues to climb; our communities are unsafe; our quality of life is declining and the economy remains on shaky ground.

Worse, there is a feeling that none of those issues are being adequately addressed.

Minnis, though firmly positioned as leader of the FNM, is not up to the task to provide the kind of direction and leadership that is critical to the survival of The Bahamas as we know it.

This is why we, the nation that is, and the FNM more specifically, is at the point we are at today. The party that should be poised to provide a fresh alternative to what we have now has been reduced to shambles, being led by a man who is not ideas driven.

He lacks the ability to articulate any vision, to put meat on the bones of any policy proposal if he has any proposal at all.

Many observers contend that Minnis is a waste of time, an embarrassment to the system and should not be in any seat of power where he is responsible for driving policy, debating on behalf of any electorate.

In these perilous times, we should not allow people like Minnis to sit in the seat of power.

This is not a time to coast.

We need drivers, not passengers. We don’t have the luxury of remaining in auto pilot. There is just too much at stake.

While it is hard to get enthused about Butler-Turner, we completely agree with her position on him — that he is unfit to lead at a time when there is a pressing demand for strong, visionary leadership.

Minnis has performed disastrously as an opposition leader.

The position was thrust on him, as there were so few options available to the FNM after the 2012 general election.

Some who support him say he deserves a chance to lead The Bahamas because he held the party together after former leader Hubert Ingraham abandoned it on the night of the last general election.

But that does not make him deserving of a chance to lead the country.

We agree with Butler-Turner, the FNM appears to be expecting to win by default, as a result of the disillusionment toward the current administration.

The party is not united or battle ready. The Official Opposition has not been effective. This all stems from weak leadership.

If the FNM were prepared and under better leadership, voter apathy would not be where it is. Many people just do not take Minnis seriously.

If he were a serious leader, Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney would be irrelevant. He would be fighting to get into the FNM.

But Minnis has weakened the FNM’s brand and diminished the strength of what the FNM opposition was.

After losing the confidence of his parliamentary team, Minnis ought to have tendered his resignation as leader of the FNM.

He will fight on, no doubt, but he appears far from ready for prime time.



