The war within

We are at a watershed moment in the development of our national politics, and a pivotal juncture in the life of the Free National Movement (FNM).

Its very existence is being challenged as a result of a decision by seven FNM MPs to pull the rug from under Dr. Hubert Minnis, stripping him of the title of leader of the Official Opposition.

It appears that the long-threatened action was triggered by Minnis’ disrespect toward Edison Key, the Central and South Abaco MP, who supported him in previous attempts to topple Minnis as leader of the FNM and leader of the opposition.

When we spoke to Key just over a week ago, his hurt and disappointment in Minnis seemed less about being denied a nomination, and more about the manner in which Minnis handled the matter.

Key was right to feel betrayed over the way he was treated. The apparent cover-up and backdoor approach Minnis took to ending Key’s political career exposed for the veteran politician what other FNM MPs have described as the leader’s true nature.

We are not fond of clichés, but the treatment of Edison Key was the straw that broke the camel’s back, we are told.

It triggered a series of discussions and the bold decision by the MPs to deliver a near fatal political blow to Minnis. It was debilitating to his already feeble leadership.

The action left many people wondering whether the FNM will be able to regroup and adequately prepare for the general election.

The MPs’ expressed loss of confidence in Minnis has resulted in a national erosion of whatever confidence existed in the FNM. Minnis and the FNMs who back him put on a brave face, but their party is in crisis.

Far from an act of God, as Minnis declared at the party’s headquarters last week, we believe this was at its core a purely human act to underscore the complete loss of confidence in Minnis’ ability to lead a parliamentary team.

Notwithstanding the ‘roc with doc’ chants, and the FNM’s team of candidates encircling Minnis as he tried to show the nation strength in the time of crisis, Minnis and the FNM are at a low point.

But there does not appear to be widespread enthusiasm, either, over Loretta Butler-Turner’s ascension to the constitutional post of leader of the Official Opposition.

There is a great sense of confusion. This is not familiar territory for the FNM, for political pundits or for the nation.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment as leader of the opposition at Government House yesterday.

The question many people watching these events play out now have is ‘what’s next?’

The specifics of that remain unclear.

Meanwhile, there is no cause to believe that Minnis has the requisite leadership acumen or ability to help his party navigate this crisis.

On the surface, the current state of the Free National Movement appears to be a gift to Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party, which does not have much in the way of a message to present on the campaign trail. But we are still early in this FNM debacle. There could be much to see in the coming days and weeks.

In a message to her constituents last Thursday, Butler-Turner declared that she and her colleagues have a plan, but she did not provide details.

It would be surprising to us that there was a real plan at the point they delivered their letter to the governor general.

Key’s stinging rebuke of Minnis was published in National Review one week ago.

We are told that the following night, the dissident MPs got together and the letter to the governor general asking for Minnis’ removal as leader of the Official Opposition was drafted.

On Wednesday morning, it was delivered.

We find it hard to believe that, in just over 24 hours, Butler-Turner, Key and the others were able to come together and decide on anything more than their move to topple Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition, although we agree with them that he has performed poorly in that role.

After Butler-Turner’s unimpressive performance on the final night of the FNM’s contentious convention in July, her political stock plummeted.

In a National Review article printed after the convention, titled “Loretta’s credibility crashes as tone shifts once again”, we observed that, “quitting the leadership and deputy leadership races was the worst thing Butler-Turner and her running mate Dr. Duane Sands could do for their future political careers.”

We also opined: “In her drive to fulfill personal ambition and rescue the party from incompetent leadership, Butler-Turner has portrayed herself as having an over-inflated sense of self.

“She has now managed to get the reputation of being a quitter who makes excuses for not following through, and someone who is led more by emotion than reason.

“Butler-Turner’s best bet right now is to focus her attention on fighting the PLP and attempting to rebuild some of the credibility and goodwill she has lost in recent times.”

And we pointed out in that article that, “Minnis’ challenges as leader will not likely disappear in the months ahead, but he is the leader. The question is settled. There is no turning back.”

Implications

Our instincts told us that the move by the MPs last week was at its base an act of revenge.

After being stripped and whipped by Minnis for their disloyalty, they decided to use the ammunition they still had and strike back.

Butler-Turner at this point still has her Long Island nomination; what will become of that is not yet known.

She has promised not to abandon the people of Long Island.

Some people close to her who spoke to National Review attempted to paint a scenario where she would lead the group into attracting certain opposition forces and bringing them together to form some kind of coalition.

Others spoke of an alliance with the Democratic National Alliance which would see Butler-Turner choosing DNA Leader Branville McCartney as a senator.

Others intrigued, if not excited by the actions of the MPs, still seem to think there is a way to get rid of Minnis as leader of the FNM.

While we could not wrap our minds around how that would happen so close to a general election, where there is not likely to be another FNM convention, some pundits proffered that the threat of key FNM financiers withholding badly needed campaign funds could have a tremendous impact on the future direction and leadership of the FNM.

But all of these ideas seemed bare-boned and unstructured.

For sure, the implications of the ouster of Minnis as leader of the opposition will continue to unfold in the coming days.

The FNM now has a leader of the party, and a leader of the Official Opposition – two people who are on opposing sides.

On November 16, just three weeks prior to the MPs writing to the governor general, Butler-Turner stood at Minnis’ side on a stage outside FNM headquarters. Beaming, she urged FNMs to work together to defeat the PLP.

We assume that, at that point, she was prepared to fall in line, even under dismal leadership.

Since then, nothing has changed about Minnis’ ineffectual leadership. The only noted development has been Minnis’ poor treatment of Edison Key.

It seems Key’s criticisms of the leader and his apology to Butler-Turner for failing to support her earlier, emboldened her and the others to resurrect their bid to get rid of Minnis as opposition leader.

As opposed to opposing the PLP and readying for the election, Minnis and Butler-Turner are fighting each other, peeling away the FNM’s façade of unity that it tried to mesh together in the months since the party’s convention.

Many are left trying to understand what the practical impact will be of Butler-Turner becoming leader of the Official Opposition.

Time is running out in this term. No one knows for sure, but there is wide expectation that by March Parliament will be dissolved.

As opposition leader, Butler-Turner can select four opposition senators. But again, this will be more a matter of optics than real practical effect.

Already a strong debater, she will no doubt exert every effort to appear to be a formidable parliamentary leader.

She has appointed North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly as leader of opposition business in the House.

She will lead the opposition’s charge against the government. The prime minister, we imagine, will consult her on certain important matters.

She will get the office on Parliament Street, and the other trappings that come with it.

She will be invited to certain state functions in her official capacity and will have special seating.

The MPs have been threatened with expulsion. They could break away and form their own grouping in Parliament, becoming the Official Opposition, but even that does not provide a clear direction on their political future.

Many wonder what possibly is the end game here, and how would Loretta Butler-Turner’s ascension to this constitutional position break Minnis’ hold on the Free National Movement or end any real shot he has to become prime minister.

For sure, there is a great deal of uncertainty about this whole matter.

Unchartered waters

Last week’s occurrences and seemingly what will follow in its wake will further remind Bahamians that we are in unchartered political waters that have little chance of calming anytime soon.

It also highlights the precarious political situation we find ourselves in as the country yearns for leadership.

Many Bahamians see the present crop of politicians as sorely lacking and unable to capture the imagination of the Bahamian people and engender confidence and inspiration.

The irony is that, despite last week’s surprising move by the MPs to get rid of Minnis as leader of the official opposition, the view by many in the electorate is that while Butler-Turner is perched on her new constitutional loft, she too reflects what Bahamians are uninspired about.

Her casting into constitutional leadership has not been met with ecstatic and overwhelming support in the public.

To many she has become as emblematic of wanting political leadership as Minnis, Christie and Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney.

The Bahamian people, jaded about their present leaders, are restless. They find themselves on the brink of a general election where they will have to make a compromised choice.

But they will remain unfulfilled until that leader emerges with whom they can rest their hopes.

Our present political leadership is a mosaic of a prime minister who has lost the confidence of the Bahamian people; an FNM party leader constantly under siege, uninspiring, and who has failed to make an adequate case for why he should be chosen to lead the country; and McCartney, a third party leader who many view as vacuous, lacking the heft and substance to lead, and just waiting on political fallout and leftovers.

The recent events add a new dynamic.

As opposed to widespread enthusiasm over the MPs’ actions, there seems to be a national mixture of disgust toward a group that appears selfish and determined to destroy the FNM because certain people could not get their way, and heightened interest in what happens next.

That said, if Butler-Turner and McCartney and their respective groupings go into the general election as a team, we believe their shortcomings would become less glaring and they would become a more attractive option to Minnis and the FNM and Christie and the PLP.



