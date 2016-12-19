As we all know, we human beings like to refer to ourselves as ‘Civilized’. However, as I look around the world today and observe much of the actual behaviour that so many human beings are engaging in, I sometimes shake my head in disbelief at the actual conduct which they’re daily engaging in.

I watched the long running program ’60 Minutes’ on CBS Television recently as they presented a feature on the Atomic weapons which the U.S. has accumulated and have ready to launch at a moment’s notice. It was revealed on that program, that the U.S. has enough Atomic weapons to totally annihilate all of humanity, and a fleet of atomic submarines and aircraft who are constantly circling the globe with these atomic weapons ready to launch them at a moment’s notice upon instructions from The President. Yes indeed, just because we don’t stab others to death with a knife but instead use so called sophisticated weapons of mass destruction does not make us any different from the people who we refer to as savages in some parts of the world.

Surely being civilized in the true sense of the word means, that we respect human life and therefore do everything we can to protect life and not destroy it? ….yes it does. So My Friend, you answer the question posed by today title ‘Are We Really Civilized?’ I don’t know about you, but my answer is NO.

I’ve stated before on many occasions in the past in these articles, that ‘Peace Is Power!’ That’s right, I honestly believe, that Peaceful People are really Powerful People who spread Love instead of Hate and Peace instead of War. I urge all of My Valued Readers to daily meditate on The God WITHIN and thus develop love within your heart for all of humanity. This is the only way to a Peaceful World.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



