AC problems at PMH prolonged young woman’s suffering, mother says

A 21-year-old woman injured in a serious car accident suffered at home for days with no hope of recovery in sight because the air conditioning unit at the operating theatre in the $100 million Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) was malfunctioning, her mother said.

Before we decided to visit Kourtnea Knowles and her mother, Derise Gibson, last Thursday, we spoke to two PMH physicians to determine whether such a claim could be plausible.

Both doctors, who asked not to be named, said months-long problems with air conditioning at the facility have delayed surgeries and as a result there is a long list of patients awaiting procedures.

While she guarded against going into details of the case involving any particular patient, PMH Administrator Mary Walker admitted to National Review that the air conditioning problem has existed “since the first day of occupancy”, although she also blamed frequent Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) cuts for creating issues with the hospital’s air conditioning system.

This admission seemed incredible to us. There should be serious concern among those in authority and among taxpayers that this state-of-the-art facility has been plagued with AC woes since day one.

There ought to be a full explanation to the public on how this could be, and the impact it has had on patient care.

When Gibson phoned us, we could hear the desperation in her voice.

Her daughter was in a lot of pain, she told us. No one at the hospital could tell them when she would be operated on.

We decided this was a story worth hearing and telling, as there could be many other people in this predicament.

When we pulled into Gibson’s yard off Bacardi Road, the first thought that ran through our minds as we saw the wrecked vehicle from which Knowles escaped with her life was how anybody could have survived such a crash.

Inside the home, we met Knowles lying on the couch. In addition to the smashed vehicle on the outside, scars on her face and about her body told the tale of what she had gone through.

A young woman with a small frame, it was clear Knowles was still in a lot of pain from the November 30 accident, which occurred on the afternoon of her 21st birthday.

“I felt the wheel shaking and I tried to keep control of the wheel, but there was too much pulling...The next thing I know we were into the wall, and I think we slid into the pole; I’m not sure of everything that happened,” said Knowles, who was accompanied by a friend when the accident occurred.

A typical carefree young woman excited about life, she had gotten her nails and her hair done. She was on her way to pick up her mother for a birthday lunch and had planned to hang out with friends later that day.

But the crash ended those plans; luckily, she survived.

Gibson said when she arrived on the accident scene, she feared her daughter was dead.

Knowles’ pelvis is fractured in two places — something she reportedly learned more than a week after the crash.

But on Thursday afternoon, two weeks after the accident, she still did not know when she would have surgery to put her on the road to recovery.

Gibson, who spoke with tears in her eyes, had long lost patience, and so she turned to National Review to highlight their plight.

Gibson said they were told by a doctor that her daughter could not be operated on because of air conditioning problems at the Critical Care Block.

We decided to visit the single mother and her daughter after making a few calls a day earlier.

The physicians we spoke with expressed frustrations with the malfunctioning AC unit and one seemed pleased that public attention was being brought to the matter.

According to Knowles and Gibson, Princess Margaret Hospital discharged the young woman after she was seen by a doctor hours after she arrived on November 30.

Reportedly, she was told she had only suffered some muscle injury in the crash.

But as the days passed, Knowles and her mother felt something was just not right.

“When I came home after the accident, it felt weird,” the young woman said, her voice low.

“It felt like my leg was coming in and out the joint... since the doctor said it was muscular damage, I tried to walk and bear the pain.”

Gibson said she had been told by a doctor to have her daughter walk around “so the muscle does not seize up”.

“So she’s walking and she’s limping really bad, and by the third day I’m thinking this pain should have subsided and I’m thinking my baby is just being a drama queen because it can’t be all that pain if they say it’s just muscular,” she said.

“By that Sunday, we decide let’s just carry her back to the doctor. By this time, two doctors are back and forth over whether to keep her on or not, so they decided they’re going to discharge her and let us bring her back on Thursday, which is another four days away, to see the orthopedic surgeon.

“We went back in, and I had to beg because nobody told us we had to have an appointment and I am begging — ‘Could you please see her today because she’s in pain and she can hardly walk’.

“We finally got in to see the doctor and he pulls the X-rays out; the X-rays that they sent me to find myself... When he puts up the X-rays, it’s clear and he shows you, it’s broken.

“So now, I am having my baby, for eight days encouraging her to walk on a broken pelvis for eight days in pain; can you imagine?”

Knowles remained on the couch as her mother spoke to us. A pair of crutches leaned against the couch, and a wheelchair against the wall.

The young woman told us, “The doctor was like, ‘Oh, your pelvis is broken in the joint area and also there is a fracture in another part of the pelvis. I was like, ‘I didn’t know that’. It was shocking to me.

“Every day, I wake up lying on the couch. My daily routine basically is sitting here all day, watching TV or finding something constructive to do.”

We asked her how it felt being in pain and not knowing when she would have her operation.

“It’s hurtful because I really want to recover from this,” the young woman said.

“I’m supposed to go back to school in January.”

‘We are working on it’

Gibson, meanwhile, said she tried every avenue she could to get her daughter into surgery.

“The doctor said, ‘We can keep her, but since she is already home, it’s best for her to stay home because we can’t do anything for her here. If she’s here, she would be on painkillers and laid up. Just take her home; she will still be on the same painkillers’.

“‘Just don’t have her walk on the leg anymore.’ I’m thinking, this is eight days too late to receive these instructions,” Gibson said.

“He said, ‘The air conditioning is not working right now; we’re working on it. I will call you when the air conditioning is working’. So I was under the impression, this is Thursday, by Monday I should receive a call that she can go and [have her operation].”

In her frustration, Gibson said, she phoned the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

“They made it clear, ‘We know, the minister knows, everybody knows. We are working on it’. Chatting with the lady over the phone she says, ‘It’s been off and on since September’,” the mother recalled.

At that point, it was a waiting game — a daughter in pain and a mother growing helpless with each passing day.

“Every time I come in the front room and see her, I can’t break down, so I have to go in my room,” Gibson told National Review.

“I can’t break down in front of her because I am her strength. So I break down in my room.

“...I just can’t believe people are sitting down, knowing that other people’s lives are in the balance and going to Christmas parties. How do you do that? Who is sitting down saying this is unacceptable? Who is sitting down at work saying people need to be operated on? Who is doing it?

“Why do I have to make so much noise for a procedure that my daughter should have had about two weeks ago? It should not come to this and it’s no disrespect to the hospital and it’s no disrespect to the doctors... but she needs to be operated on. She needs her procedure.”

Problems

When we called Herbert Brown, managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority, he seemed surprised to hear about the matter, noting that he was aware of procedures that had taken place the same day we spoke.

Brown promised to look into the matter, and did so quickly.

Walker, the hospital administrator, soon phoned National Review advising, incredibly, that Knowles’ operation is set for this week.

It seemed to be a quick turnaround, although she did not acknowledge that it was the media call that prompted the scheduling of the young woman’s surgery.

Walker told us, “She did seek care immediately after the incident. She was followed up in the clinic.

“She was given additional tests. She was also instructed to return to the hospital on Tuesday of this week, which she did not do, nonetheless, surgery is scheduled for next week.”

The hospital administrator said there was “no malpractice at this point in time and no mal-intent at this point in time”.

“We have been making every effort to assist,” she assured.

“I can be proven or disproven wrong pending the completion of a case investigation.”

Walker said the airconditioning is “functioning at this present time, but because of the numerous island-wide blackouts we have issues regarding it and our technicians literally are working 24/7 to keep it up and running”.

We also told Walker that we were informed by a physician that there are no trolleys available and patients are piling up awaiting procedures.

She responded: “PMH deals every day with the fact that we do not have enough beds for how many people need them.

“Yes. From time to time, our admissions have surged to the point where we are using the trolleys.”

Walker added, “We are challenged with 25 boarders whose relatives have not come for them.”

Speaking to the overall challenges faced by PMH, the hospital administrator said, “This is not a simple fix. [It] has taken us 20 years to get to this and so it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Regarding the malfunctioning air conditioning unit at a facility that opened less that two years ago, we asked the hospital administrator whether it was properly installed in the first place.

It did not seem logical to blame island-wide power cuts while saying there were problems with the AC system since the first day of operation.

“All of that is being investigated,” Walker said. “I cannot go into any details. It’s all under investigation. We are trying to keep this plane in flight.”

We also heard from Gibson, Knowles’ mother, not long after we spoke to the hospital administrator.

Gibson said she was asked to bring her daughter in the following day.

On Friday evening, she informed us that Knowles was admitted and her surgery is set for Wednesday.

We were happy to hear this, but saddened that it seemingly took media intervention for someone to hear them out.

Gibson asked that her daughter’s story still be told. There are no doubt others in the same predicament whose voices cannot be heard, she said.



