Top 10 things we did not get answers to in 2016

Two thousand and sixteen was marked by great political intrigue, growing disillusionment toward the current administration and loud calls from the public for government officials to be more accountable and respectful of the people who elected them to office.

Before the House of Assembly adjourned last Wednesday, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald kept a pledge to table the long-promised Freedom of Information Bill before the end of 2016, calling the move “historic”.

While the tabling of that bill was certainly a positive move, it comes as the term nears an end, and will likely do little to reverse the perception that has long set in, that when it comes to accountability, this administration is far from committed.

The irony was also not lost on us that Fitzgerald — the MP who did not warn his constituents of a report that concluded that their health could have been at risk due to a fuel leak — was also the minister responsible for championing freedom of information legislation.

When the bill is passed after the holidays — and we assume it will be — and enacted, there will be little time for it to have any real impact in helping citizens and the media uncover critical actions and decisions this government has kept secret.

Up to this point, we have largely depended on leaks to get information. It was leaked information that helped us to reveal last month that Agriculture Minister V. Alfred Gray had given the green light to Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez to pursue a fisheries and agriculture project with the Chinese.

Public uproar killed that proposal, which Gray had called “progressive”.

We have been stonewalled repeatedly when pressing the government for answers on key issues in the public interest.

Many of those in government act as if they have no obligation to provide answers and to be accountable. Up to this point, we have witnessed government in the shadows. Again, we end the year with key questions still unanswered:

1. How was the VAT money spent?

From January 2015 to June 2016, the government collected close to a billion dollars in value-added tax. The government recorded a total of $852.6 million in VAT receipts up to the mid-year. With trust in government largely eroded, there is a widespread view that the government has not been prudent in how it has spent this revenue. Government officials continue to insist that VAT goes into the consolidated fund and is a part of general expenditure. Still, many continue to demand a comprehensive reporting on where the VAT money really has been going.

2. What concessions did the government agree to get Baha Mar on track?

The government has not provided any specifics on the concessions it agreed to get the troubled Baha Mar resort back on track. When he announced in the House of Assembly a week ago that the agreement has been sealed to sell Baha Mar to Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook, the prime minister attempted to nullify suggestions that his government has provided unusual concessions to conclude the deal. He said concessions will be provided on a proportionate basis to the development. In the absence of specifics and in a climate of distrust toward the government, speculation abounds.

3. Where’s the million-dollar Bahamas Power and Light business plan?

On July 22, 2015, the Christie administration signed a transition services agreement with PowerSecure valued at $900,000. At the core of that agreement was a new business plan based on evaluations of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation’s finances, power generation and power reliability issues. However, despite numerous promises by Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis to make the business plan public, it remains a secret. Meanwhile, consumers continue to suffer from sustained blackouts, even during this period of milder temperatures.

4. Where are the NHI specifics?

With its term of low achievement winding down, the Christie administration is pressed to bring National Health Insurance (NHI) in some form. It has ramped up advertising, even though key questions remain unanswered, like how much the scheme will cost and details on how it will be structured. Never mind all of that; the government seems determined to bring NHI, even if it is just a shell of a plan, before the next general election. On the campaign trail in 2012, Perry Gomez, the current minster of health, had promised NHI “within the first year” of a new PLP government. Did anyone actually believe him?

5. Will we ever get back our wasted $650,000?

As 2016 draws to a close, we are still left wondering whether we will ever get back that $650,000 in sponsorship money the Ministry of Tourism pumped into the Caribbean Muzik Festival more than a year ago. The main events of the festival never happened. The Bahamian taxpayers did not get value for money. The sponsorship was a waste, and there is no reporting on what the ministry is doing to recoup the funds. This is disgraceful. We have reported on a lot of political fighting in the media over this matter, but no specifics on getting the money back, or on a festival being put on. This is completely unacceptable.

6. Who has been held accountable for the missing millions at government agencies?

In May, the auditor general revealed in a report that a minimum of $10 million in motor vehicle license revenue at the Road Traffic Department has been lost due to a “severe lack of order and control around the safeguarding of assets, collection of revenue and reporting of the same”. Road Traffic Controller Ross Smith told reporters the matter was under review. Of course, we have heard nothing else of it, although the minister responsible, Glenys Hanna-Martin, has said the automation of the system will improve the collection system. In a report released in February, the auditor general also said there appears to be an “alarming amount of alleged misappropriation of funds” at the Post Office Department. In one instance, for example, a post office cashier told auditors about “borrowing” $1,200. And in an April report, the auditor general highlighted the questionable financial practices in the Department of Social Services. Again, officials reacted by promising to clean up the system. But the public is not assured. There has been no public accounting of specific action taken in these matters and who has been held accountable.

7. Where is the NIA Bill?

After repeated promises to bring a National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Bill, the government has shamelessly failed to do so. As such, the agency is operating without any legal authority. The opposition has accused the government of operating a national spy agency, something Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage has denied. In its 2012 Charter for Governance, the Progressive Liberal Party committed to the formation of the NIA to “address all categories of major breaches/crime in our jurisdiction”. But who really knows what is going on at the NIA? There are no specified parameters under which it is operating and the government continues to scoff at calls for legislation.

8. Whatever happened to the report into the delay of the Rubis report?

In May 2015, amid public uproar over the government’s suppression of a damning report into a Rubis fuel leak, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson announced that the government appointed retired Justice Joseph Strachan to conduct an independent review into the cause of the delayed release of a report by Black and Veatch into the leak at the Rubis gas station on Robinson Road. The report warned of possible health risks to people who live and work in the area, but the government sat on it for more than a year, releasing it only after angry residents expressed outrage at a town meeting. Incredibly, the government is also sitting on the report into the delayed report. We have tried several times this year to determine the findings of the independent review, but we have had no luck.

9. Whatever became of the BTC Foundation?

More than two years ago, the Christie administration sealed a deal with Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC) to get back (we are told) two percent of the shares in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company. More than two years later, we are still waiting for the government to table the agreement, which called for the establishment of a BTC Foundation. At the signing ceremony on August 29, 2014, CWC presented the government with a $1 million check for the foundation. The money was intended to fund various community projects. We do not know what became of the money or of the foundation. At the time, Prime Minister Perry Christie also announced that CWC will collaborate with the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas “with a view to assisting in the integration of technologies and other collaborative strategies”.

10. What became of the ‘Toggie and Bobo’ police probe?

No nicknames have been as popular on the national landscape in 2016 as ‘Toggie’ and ‘Bobo’. The two were at the center of an alleged murder-for-hire plot that grabbed national attention for many weeks. In March, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade announced that he has launched an investigation into matters connected to the alleged plot targeting hedge fund manager Louis Bacon and members of the Save The Bays environmental group. His announcement at a press conference came shortly after Prime Minister Perry Christie said in the House of Assembly he had asked the police to conduct an investigation into the matter. More than nine months later, the status of that probe remains unknown.

We were tempted to include on this list the government’s refusal to date to reveal how much money was spent on Christmas decorations for Downtown Nassau, but we have been assured by Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe that the value of the contract awarded to former PLP Minister Neville Wisdom will be revealed today. The decorations are tacky and have gotten poor reviews.

We await the information on the value of the contract.



