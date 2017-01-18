Yes indeed, as today’s title correctly puts it ‘The Time To Think About Tomorrow Is Today’….yes it is. I find that lately, within the last few months let’s say, I’ve written quite a few articles with a similar theme which is of course about planning in general. However, there’s a very important message in today’s title. Yes indeed, as Edward Young put it “Procrastination is the thief of time.”….yes it is!

You see, if you’re waiting until the very last moment, TODAY to make your overall plans for TODAY you are in fact a Procrastinator. Obviously would-be-achievers need to ‘Plan Ahead’ which incidentally was the title of another article I wrote a little while back. If you want to be consistently successful in life, across the board; well then, you simply must be well organized and well organized people do not procrastinate, instead they plan all of their activities well in advance.

In other words, in all probability a timetable has been set up with different tasks to be completed each month. Then they break their plans down further into weekly segments. Then at the beginning of each new week they’ll have a specific project to complete. Finally, each evening before retiring, they write down the things which they have to do the next day ending up with their To-Do List for the day.

Yes indeed, as I have emphasized on many occasions before in these articles, those who consistently succeed in life are well organized. There’s no doubt about it as today’s title puts it ‘The Time To Think About Tomorrow Is Today’….yes it is. If you really wish to do exceptionally well in life, you must cut out the procrastination, plan your activities and thus get things done.

• Think about it!

