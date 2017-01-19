Birth rates falling, but poverty abounds

Are black people breeding too much?

Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious drew both backlash and support when he made the bold and controversial statement at a majority rule event last week.

While at the heart of his message there is a real point, statistics actually show that in The Bahamas, birth rates are on the decline. Figures from the Ministry of Health’s Health Information and Research Unit show that this decline has been steady over the last 20-plus years.

In 1994, the live birth rate per 1,000 population was 22.3.

By the year 2000, it had fallen to 17.4.

By 2009, it was 15.6, and by 2014, the last year for which figures are available, it was at 12.8.

The real issue that is of concern to social commentators and officials is ‘who’ are having babies in The Bahamas.

The Department of Statistics’ ‘Vital Statistics Report 2013’ shows that unwed mothers continued to account for the majority of live births in 2013, representing 62 percent of total live births.

When live births to unwed mothers by age group was examined — the data revealed that 32.8 percent of the births were to mothers ages 20 to 24, and 23.3 percent were to mothers ages 25 to 29.

Almost 98 percent of the teen mothers giving birth in 2013 were not married.

Three quarters of all registered births were to mothers residing on New Providence.

Births to non-Bahamian mothers registered 15 percent of total live births. Almost three quarters (73.1 percent) of these births were to mothers of Haitian origin.

The data shows that in 2012, 502 babies were born to mothers whose birth place was Haiti. According to the information, 3,780 babies were born to mothers whose birth place was The Bahamas.

A year later, 497 babies were born to mothers whose birth place was Haiti, and 3,660 were born to mothers whose birth place was The Bahamas.

The sex ratio at birth showed a five point decline in male births, from 104 males for every 100 female births in 2012, to 99 males for every 100 female births in 2013.

Why there is concern

The worry continues to be that the more than 60 percent of children born in The Bahamas are being born to unwed mothers — mostly women under 30.

This has all sorts of obvious implications. The data does not give any indication of whether the children’s fathers intend to have any active role in raising them.

But single-mother households, in many instances, create strain on our social services system, and children do not have the benefits of being raised in a two-parent household.

This, of course, does not take away from the many single mothers over the decades who have raised and produced children who have been and continue to be productive members of our society.

And all of us would be aware of the many instances of children raised in two-parent households who have grown to be unproductive adults, and in some cases proven to be a terror to our communities.

Palacious was not the most eloquent in how he chose to phrase our challenges as it relates to “breeding” and the poverty cycle.

He said, “Unless we can control our reproductive process, we will always be recycling poverty. We’re recycling poverty. That’s what we’re doing.”

Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn was even less eloquent when he declared last July that the state needs to tie the tubes of single women who have two children but cannot afford to take care of them.

He has since apologized.

In many cases, the young unwed mothers having children are jobless. Worse, they have no skills and are ill equipped to raise children in a wholesome environment.

We recall several instances of highlighting the struggles of young, single women in Over-the-Hill communities.

They have no jobs, but they have multiple children they have to feed and care for.

They have told us about their dependency on the Department of Social Services to help make ends meet.

In some cases, they have complained because they feel the government is not generous enough in helping them take care of their children.

They are not empowered to improve their conditions because they often have a unfortunate sense of entitlement.

The burden is often passed on to the schools.

During a recent visit at a local public primary school, we spoke to one teacher who says she often has to feed students in her class who are not on the social services lunch program.

“I can’t teach them if they are hungry,” she said, highlighting the challenges of children who come from homes where there is no electricity and in some cases nothing to eat.

“Many times I make a tuna salad at home and buy some bread for the children.”

Many of the children are from single parent families.

We imagine that this teacher’s story is duplicated nationally.

One family we visited had no electricity, no indoor plumbing and conditions that no human being should have to exist in.

There was a single mother and six children, some of whom had different fathers who have no presence in their lives.

While we are seeing declining birth rates, it is certainly not hard to find evidence to support the tremendous need for a national conversation on family planning and immigration.



