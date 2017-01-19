Respect, not courtesy

When Prime Minister Perry Christie visits his party’s stalwart councilors ahead of his first leadership challenge since 2009, he does it, he said, as a matter of courtesy.

But Alfred Sears, who is challenging Christie, said this should not be a matter of courtesy, but respect.

“This is a matter of respect, a matter of respect for the democratic process within the Progressive Liberal Party and a recognition that power and leadership is not a gift,” he told National Review.

“It is the exercise of the democratic choice of the stalwart councilors and the delegates of the party, and it is out of respect that I am traveling to the Family Islands.

“I am laying out the platform. I am listening to their concerns, and I am specifically asking for their support.”

Sears added, “I am not going to delegates as a matter of courtesy. I am going to delegates of the Progressive Liberal Party, to the stalwart councilors of the party, to lay out a platform that addresses the systemic weaknesses that Standard & Poor’s has identified to the government, and I am putting forward very rational policy about expanding the economy, diversifying the economy, imposing expenditure discipline and restraint, how to limit the authority and the concentration of power in central government, empower local government and also improve transparency, accountability of the governance process within The Bahamas.”

Sears said the PLP should have a servant leader.

“In the core values of the Progressive Liberal Party published in 1953, this organization committed itself to servant leadership,” he said.

“Servant leadership is one that is based on respect for its members and the citizens of this country, and therefore the leadership always has the responsibility to be available, to explain, to justify and to ask for the continued confidence, support and vote of the membership because it is their exercise of that democratic right that gives the legitimacy to the leadership of our organization.”

Sears has certainly demonstrated he has the discipline, seriousness and intellectual depth required for quality leadership at this time, but many people think it would take a miracle for him to unseat Christie, who has led the PLP for 20 years and has appointed hundreds of stalwart councilors.

Sears has no seat in Parliament. He has been out of frontline politics for five years. If PLP delegates vote to change their leader so close to an election, it might be viewed by many voters as refreshing, and cause them to take a second look at the PLP, but it might also be problematic for the party to organize and stabilize under new leadership in time for a general election — again, especially with a leader who does not now have a seat in Parliament.

If Sears is able to capture around 35 percent of the vote, Christie of course remains leader, but it would call into question his legitimacy as leader.

It would also signal to the PLP — if it does not already know — that Christie is in serious trouble in the public.

Sears told National Review there is “fear within the organization”.

“I am asking delegates to reserve their position, because the reason why the framers of our constitution, that is, the PLP’s constitution, insisted that there be a secret ballot is so that delegates would not be subject to any type of victimization, any type of fear, but that they can exercise an unfettered free choice in choosing the leadership of the party,” he said.

“Therefore, I am asking delegates to listen to both sides, to listen to all sides, and to consider what is in the best interest of the Progressive Liberal Party; who is the candidate who can best win the next general election and which set of policies will serve their children and their grandchildren going forward.

“I am confident that we have put forward a platform that will inspire the young people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, that will give assurance to parents and grandparents that their children and grandchildren’s future will be better secured with the vision, the policies that I am proposing.”

Clearly on the defensive, Christie at every opportunity in recent times has been touting his government’s “excellent” performance.

Many Bahamians, meanwhile, wonder what country Christie lives in.

Last month, Standard & Poor’s downgraded The Bahamas’ credit rating to junk status. Its report showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by only one percent next year and 1.3 percent over the following two years. The report also revealed that the country’s economy would grow only 0.3 percent in 2016, two points below the mark expected by Christie.

It did elevate The Bahamas’ outlook from negative to stable. This is hinged on the success of Baha Mar.

Christie and his ministers are hopeful that Baha Mar hiring will secure them reelection.

V. Alfred Gray, the hapless minister of agriculture and marine resources, revealed the administration’s disturbing thinking when he told reporters in December: “Once we could hire 5,000 to 6,000 people and people have money in their pockets, they don’t care who the government is.”

But for an administration that has underperformed over the last four-plus years and has shunned demands for accountability, Baha Mar jobs in the coming weeks might not be enough to save it from the beating many voters are anxious to deliver.

While Christie continues to speak of the commendable job he thinks he has been doing, Sears clearly believes otherwise.

Asked whether he thinks the Christie administration has been doing an excellent job, the leadership contender did not say ‘no’ directly, but he might as well have.

“The problem is that we are on an unsustainable path. I don’t think anybody can say — the Bahamian people are not fools — if we continue doing what we are doing, as we are doing it, that we would be able to turn this ship of state around to a more sustainable path,” he said.

“I think it is universally recognized that we have deep systemic problems which require a shift of paradigm, and I have put forward how we can shift the paradigm to a more sustainable path that will deepen and broaden the opportunity for Bahamians to own this economy, to have a deeper economic stake and participation that will give the Family Island communities a better pathway for sustainable development.”



