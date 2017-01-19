A political basket case

Six weeks after Loretta Butler-Turner and six other Free National Movement (FNM) MPs pulled the rug from under FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, leaving him stunned and stripped of his title as leader of the Official Opposition, Butler-Turner has yet to lay out any real plan, as she promised, and her colleagues have gone quiet as they remain in the political wilderness.

What has become clear in the weeks that followed since their dramatic and surprising decision to write the governor general and remove Minnis as leader of the opposition is that there was never a plan, and no real end game.

The strike against Minnis has proven to be purely an act intended to damage his leadership and embarrass him.

The little credibility Butler-Turner still had on the national political stage after she pulled out of the party’s leadership race last July— disappointing supporters and losing support — has been further eroded as she has presented herself more as a politician with an irrepressible sense of entitlement than one with a vision, an acceptable agenda and, yes, a clear strategy to push ahead to the coveted prime minister’s seat, the ultimate seat of political power in our Commonwealth.

Her decision to appoint Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate did appear interesting in the initial stage.

While neither has risen above the pool of uninspiring and lackluster leadership prospects before us, their decision to come together had some undecided and/or unenthusiastic voters paying attention.

But with each statement, each action and each passing day, it is clear that Butler-Turner is making things up as she goes.

And while she may now enjoy holding the constitutional role as leader of the Official Opposition, while she must be treated a certain way at public events, and while she would be the one called when the prime minister consults the opposition, in the end, this does not advance her politically or portray to Bahamians that she is the answer to our leadership questions.

The kind of pride and celebration that should have accompanied The Bahamas seeing its first female leader of the Official Opposition was lost in the controversy and confusion that led to her appointment.

Confusion

And there has been a great deal of confusion.

Butler-Turner insists she is still an FNM, but she says she still plans to run in Long Island, although she has lost the FNM’s nomination.

So she would be an independent — or a member of another party — running against an FNM candidate.

And she has appointed the DNA leader to the Senate.

But the one move she has made since December 7 that has confirmed she can no longer be taken seriously is appointing Rodney Moncur, the misogynist and self-proclaimed xenophobe, to the Senate.

Moncur’s “disobedient” wife was not present at his swearing in as she had gone out of town before he was offered the senatorial position.

He confirmed “decent” Loretta Butler-Turner, as he calls her on air daily, made him the offer just a few hours before he announced it on his talk show.

After Moncur embarrassed himself and Butler-Turner minutes after his swearing in, in his rude and aggressive treatment of the media, Butler-Turner apologized. But he never did.

In his brief contributions to Senate debates thus far, Moncur has also proven to be a poor choice for the Senate, showing no understanding of Senate procedure and stating in the Upper Chamber that he was not as educated as he should be, as, he said, his teachers at C. C. Sweeting Senior High School were out demonstrating when they should have been in the classroom teaching him.

Butler-Turner repeatedly defended her appointment of Moncur, saying she was attempting to appeal to people who had opposing views.

Meanwhile, Butler-Turner and Branville McCartney have been singing off two different hymn sheets.

Earlier this month, she said in an interview on Hot 91.7 FM that she is forming “a very powerful and bold” coalition with the DNA that will “change the direction of the country”.

But McCartney told The Tribune on January 5 he was “unaware” of any coalition between his party and Butler-Turner or the six other FNM MPs.

He said “there is no plan at this stage” to form a coalition between the two groups.

McCartney said, “The only conversation we had was about my becoming a senator. Right now, the DNA is waiting for this election and how we will form the next government.

“With regard to the fantastic seven or the rebel seven, they are still with the FNM. They are still members of the Free National Movement.”

Last month, Butler-Turner told reporters that she and McCartney had been in talks since her first leadership bid in November 2014, suggesting that, had she become leader of the FNM, the two sides could have reached an agreement at that time.

“To be very honest, Branville McCartney and I had spoken at both junctures when I was challenging for leader, so this has been ongoing, and we sort of just discontinued some of those discussions,” she said.

“But we have really looked at their platform and discussed platforms long before.”

More recently, Butler-Turner has been talking about discussions with the Gatekeepers, a group led by Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, who believes the church should play a leading role in the direction of governance.

Duncombe was strongly against the gender equality referendum of June 7, 2016. Butler-Turner was a strong proponent of that referendum, which failed.

“I can say that Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe and his Gatekeepers group have made it very clear to me that the plan that I have articulated to him outside of the status quo is certainly what he ascribes to moving forward, so I think we are going to have the endorsement of Pastor Jeremiah and other individuals who would fall within the purview in the Gatekeepers,” she said.

So Butler-Turner is hoping for an arrangement with the DNA, the Gatekeepers and perhaps other opposition forces.

While she attempts to piece together some semblance of a coalition and offer herself as the alternative to Minnis and Prime Minister Perry Christie, she has fallen flat in her efforts — their shortcomings notwithstanding.

The move to expel Minnis as leader of the opposition came just two days after we reported that Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key was prepared to side with the MPs who opposed Minnis. Clearly, two days was no time to come up with a plan to present to the Bahamian people.

Butler-Turner has had six weeks.

She is still looking for something that sticks.

The thing is, nothing is sticking for her. People who were previously willing to listen to her and give her a shot are tuning her out. They have dismissed her as being a political basket case.

Leadership requires structure and clarity — neither of which Butler-Turner has currently.

So close to an election, she is floundering and seeking to buy time until she comes up with something sensible she can attempt to sell to the Bahamian people.

But it is too late. For her, there is no time left.

She has proven what many suspected: She has been ‘flamming’ all along.



