As the time nears for when he must go back to the Bahamian people to seek a new mandate, Prime Minister Perry Christie is sounding increasingly like a desperate man with a burgeoning god complex.

Many times, he is exhaustingly incoherent as he drones on about what an excellent job his government has been doing on behalf of the Bahamian people, and how the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) must not squander its opportunity to continue to do “big things”.

When he addressed his party’s women’s association — a grouping where he, unsurprisingly, gets a warm welcome and a great deal of adoration — Christie seemed annoyed that he faces a challenge to his leadership at a time when he believes he should be focused on winning a general election.

And he shamelessly played the sympathy card as he spoke about his “bitching and complaining” colleagues seemingly not understanding his sacrifice and dedication and the attacks he and his family — including his autistic son Adam — endure from critics.

“Suppose you were me? They curse me every day...” the prime minister said.

Christie’s delusion appears to be growing as rapidly as the antipathy toward him and his administration.

That Christie is still a featured leader in national conversations ahead of another general election is an indictment on the so-called new generation leaders, who sat at his feet in 2012, who were promoted as the best and the brightest options for future leadership, but who sit quiet as the prime minister continuously demonstrates he is too tired and too bereft of visionary ideas to revive the country’s economy and to take The Bahamas any further.

Incredibly, the PLP has not had a convention in more than seven years. It will meet in convention next week in the national spotlight.

It will attempt to portray a party that is united and proud of its accomplishments. It will seek to be a contrast to the splintered and still unstable Free National Movement, which had a chaotic convention last summer.

The PLP will attempt to present a case for why it deserves to be re-elected.

It will shamelessly ignore its many failed promises, of course.

And it will rally around its tone deaf leader, amid the intense public angst toward him.

The highlight of the convention will be the leadership race.

Alfred Sears, the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte and the former attorney general in the first Christie administration, is challenging the emperor’s leadership.

Christie appears insulted that he is being subjected to this.

He said he is a leader with “broad shoulders, one who understands governance in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and who wears his integrity right in the open”.

Christie spoke about a planned visit to Ocean Cay for the groundbreaking of a new development on Monday.

“But because I am in a contest, I have to break away and fly to another part of The Bahamas... to present myself to the people there before they come to convention by way of courtesy to let them know that this is me,” he said.

Delusion

While he heaped praise on himself on Sunday, the audience, largely of women, cheered him on.

There was an accompanying shuffle — Christie’s signature dance that enlivened and entertained crowds over multiple election cycles.

While the diehard PLPs are still gleeful about the shuffle, many other Bahamians are turned off by it, and more importantly, by Christie himself.

Christie is representative of a government that is slothful, widely perceived as protecting its own, and far from respectful of the wider electorate.

On the campaign trail five years ago, Christie promised to move heaven and earth if given another chance.

The people were tired of Hubert Ingraham and the FNM and punished them by rejecting them at the polls.

They fell into Christie’s arms. But it became apparent soon enough that he would not provide the kind of leadership needed to save the country from going over the cliff.

Nearly five years into another Christie term, we are on the edge of that cliff. Many have no faith that Christie has any clue how to pull us back.

Last month, the prime minister tried to shift the narrative after the credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded our country’s sovereign credit rating to sub investment grade.

He blamed it on acts of God, “not the decisions of the government” — saying the hurricanes of 2015 and 2016 triggered the state of affairs that led to the downgrade.

We should focus on the silver lining, the prime minister said, as the agency gave a stable outlook for the economy, an improvement over a negative outlook. And he again praised his government for renegotiating the Baha Mar deal, which Christie continues to push as our economic savior.

Confronted with the realities of governance, five years on, he continues to blame the Free National Movement for the depressed state of the public purse.

But Christie is having a difficult time resonating. He continuously praises his own efforts, when those efforts should speak for themselves.

After two failed referenda which damaged his credibility tremendously, many people just find it hard to listen to him. They remember a PLP leader who, in 2012, claimed he had the answers to the country’s crime problem. While Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said last week that crime overall is down 26 percent, the fear of crime remains high.

Many Bahamians do not feel safe moving around the streets of New Providence.

The year has started with nearly a murder every day. As of last night, 10 murders were already recorded.

While ‘keeping Bahamians’ safe was a theme of the last election campaign of the PLP, the prime minister does not have much to say about our safety these days.

For him, nearly everything is riding on Baha Mar and the hiring it expects to do ahead of the next general election.

But even that may not be enough to change the minds of the many who are turned off by a leader who refuses to make his political exit, years after touting himself as a bridge to the future.



