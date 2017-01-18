Clash and conflict

A letter signed by several members of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Exuma and Ragged Island Association, dated January 13, and addressed to FNM Chairman Sidney Collie, objected to the party’s ratification of Navarro Bowe, 28, and says the association voted for former FNM Minister Phenton Neymour as the constituency’s candidate in the next election.

On Sunday, Collie told us that while Neymour claimed the majority of the association voted for him to be the candidate, the party had no letter that supported that.

The letter last Friday, on the association’s letterhead, said, “The Exuma and Ragged Island Association of the FNM finds it necessary to bring clarity to the recent FNM public release announcing the selection of Mr. Navarro Bowe as the FNM candidate for the Exumas and Ragged Island constituency.

“Following the direction of the FNM deputy chairman, the Exuma and Ragged Island Association held an election to determine which potential candidate commanded the majority of support of the Exuma and Ragged Island Association.

“There were three nominees and the results were as follows: Phenton Neymour 67 percent; Navarro Bowe 25 percent and Joshua Sears eight percent.”

The letter adds: “The public announcement by the FNM party that Mr. Bowe would be the candidate fundamentally opposes the wishes of the majority, which was democratically determined.

“Additionally, the decision to appoint Mr. Bowe is without consideration of the signed petition of the over 200 registered voters in the constituency who supported Mr. Neymour as their candidate. This petition was previously submitted to the party.”

The letter continues: “We wish to express our disappointment that the national party did not live up to the commitment made by party leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, at the association’s general meeting held in early November 2016.”

The letter claims that Minnis assured that the association would be involved in the selection process, “which did not happen as we were not advised that the selection was to be determined on January 11, 2017 at the party headquarters in Nassau”.

It also claims that Minnis committed that the association’s national general council member would be allowed the privilege to be involved in the discussions leading up to the candidate selection and to address the candidate selection/executive council.

“This did not happen,” the letter states.

It also claims that Minnis had made the commitment that the party would follow the wishes of the constituency in regard to the candidate selection.

Collie told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday that while the party has no letter showing that the association voted in a majority for Neymour, it did have a letter from the executive team of the association stating that it supports Bowe as the candidate.

The January 13 letter says, however: “We wish to state clearly that no authorized letter was agreed to in this regard.

“It has been reported that two executive members signed an unauthorized letter suggesting the same. We are requesting a copy of the letter for our records.”

The letter ends: “We wish to state that the Exuma and Ragged Island Constituency Association had democratically selected Mr. Phenton Neymour to be our standard bearer in the upcoming general election.

“The signed petition from over 200 registered voters supports our position.

“We are requesting that the party reconsider the candidate selection in accordance with the wishes of the constituency.

“Additionally, we call on the party leader to support us by publicly demonstrating his public commitment that the constituency will determine its candidate.

“We ask that you and the FNM executive team live up to the FNM principles of democracy, transparency and accountability in the candidate selection process.”

The letter contains the signature of four executive members of the association.

Interestingly, one of those signatures is also on a press release dated January 15, two days after the date of the letter in question.

That press release — which included nine signatures — insisted the association has the utmost confidence in Navarro Bowe.

It said, “We have all deemed it fit for Mr. Bowe to be the FNM’s candidate here in the Exumas and Ragged Island, and he has acted in accordance to his aspirations of embracing that role, thus, we must move forward.”

In a press statement last Wednesday evening, party leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said, “Navarro continues the promise I have made to bring more of our young people into our political process”.





Disputes

Under Minnis, several constituency associations have been embroiled in controversies.

Last year, ahead of the FNM convention, a dispute over delegates for the Fort Charlotte Constituency ended up in court, with certain members accusing Minnis of stacking the deck ahead of the leadership race that was approaching.

Justice Indra Charles eventually appealed to both sides to let “good sense prevail”.

Last month, after the FNM rescinded the nomination of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, the FNM’s Long Island Association lashed out, claiming that it did not support the move by the party.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said the FNM Central Council was under no obligation to listen to the association.

And last week, after the party denied talk show host Lincoln Bain a nomination, the FNM Pinewood Association resigned, saying in a letter to Minnis, “It therefore saddens us to see the weakened and broken state to which you have allowed our once great party to decline. The FNM and unity are now distant strangers.”

We know of no one who still thinks Minnis could be removed as leader before the next election, but these matters speak to the party’s continued weak leadership.

Associations don’t always agree with leaders of their parties, but leadership demands that those leaders are able to work with these associations and stave off any feud before they explode in the public arena and become embarrassing and messy.

Notwithstanding what Minnis’ sycophants would wish people to believe, these issues are not manufactured controversies as a result of a special agenda driven by the media.

They are real issues that continue to dog a party that is trying to stabilize and organize as the election nears.

We certainly do not expect that the FNM will withdraw Bowe’s candidacy.

The leader will have his way.

In any event, Neymour ought to have known that in the Minnis-led FNM, his bid for a re-nomination in Exuma — a race he lost with just over 45 percent of the vote in 2012 — was a long shot.

The former minister is a part of the old Ingraham guard — and as Minnis declared on the night of the 2012 North Abaco by-election, “The Ingraham era is over”.

Minnis has repeatedly demonstrated that he is more concerned with surrounding himself with loyalists than those who previously sat around the table with Hubert Ingraham.

He is pushing his ‘change team’ — largely made up of newcomers to frontline politics.

Minnis might win with such a team.

But in a sense it is a political gamble.

If the FNM wins and Minnis becomes our next prime minister, he would not have the benefit of experienced ministers who understand on day one the challenges, realities and intricacies of governance. They would not have intimate knowledge of ministries and how they function.

Even if the PLP only wins a few seats with former ministers, Minnis could face a tough time governing.

While the PLP under Perry Christie has proven to be lousy at governing, it has a reputation as being strong in opposition — unrelenting in its assault on the FNM administration.

The PLP was forceful against the government led by Hubert Ingraham. The Christie-led PLP was dynamic in shaping the narrative leading up to 2002 and again leading up to 2012 that worked strongly against the Ingraham government.

Ahead of the last general election, the PLP slaughtered the Ingraham administration on issues including the chaotic and over budget New Providence Road Improvement Project, the burgeoning debt and the controversial sale of a majority stake in The Bahamas Telecommunications Company to Cable and Wireless Communication.

By contrast, the FNM this lap has performed dismally as an opposition.

If another PLP opposition is made up of an unrelenting group of former ministers, Minnis, who has already demonstrated that he does not possess the political strength and debating skills to successfully fight the PLP in Parliament, would have a rough time conveying continued leadership ability.

Of course, Minnis has to win first.







